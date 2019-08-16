7 Tips For Surviving the Whistler Mountain Bike Park Lift Line - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 16, 2019
by chris pilling  

SURVIVING
THE CRANKWORX LIFT LINE

Words & Photography // Chris Pilling

It should come with no surprise that the biggest mountain bike festival in the world is jam-packed with people. There are so many things to see and do from product booths featuring the latest and greatest, to the world's best athletes laying it all on the line for glory. But you can't come to Whistler and not ride the trails. Luckily for you, we have some tips to help you get through the maze and onto the lift.



1. MEET PEOPLE

You're standing in a sea of people and you're a little bored. Strike up a conversation with your neighbor! See what trails are running good and share some stories. We're not sure what Caleb was trying to say here, but social norms should be respected.


2. TRAILFORKS

Plan your next trail and see what's new in the park. New trail development is constantly happening in the park, and with Trailforks you can stay up to date. Believe it or not, A-Line isn't the only trail in the world.

Whistler Mountain Bike Park mountain biking trails


3. STAY COOL

Pop the helmet off, remove your sleeves, and shave your head into a mullet. If its hot out one of the best things you can do is stay cool. Water stations are provided at the chair lift so you can keep hydrated and avoid heat exhaustion.


4. ICED COFFEE

Grab an iced coffee from Lift Coffee and make that wait time melt away. This isn't your pre-mixed, out of a machine coffee. They'll brew you up a fresh shot of espresso poured over ice. The cups are compostable and there are waste stations available but bonus points if you bring your own cup.



5. PLAY A GAME

Listen, we know it's packed. We know you might be there for 30 minutes. But it should be easy to keep entertained. See how many squid lids (full face with visor removed) you and your buddy can find, winner chooses the trail.


6. CREEK ZONE

If you know, you know. Whistler's newest riding zone has some of the best trails in the park. The terrain is different, the dirt is lush, and the lines... typically small. The Creek Zone offers up some tasty flow trails and some outstanding tech. You can access the Creekside Gondola from either the Garbonzo Zone or driving/riding to the Creekside Village.


7. WHISTLER VALLEY TRAILS

Avoid the lift lines altogether! The park is great, like, REALLY great. But you've only scratched the surface of what Whistler has to offer. Grab the trail bike and go for a pedal. Trails like 'High Side' in Cheakamus, 'Green Monster' in Alpine, and 'Lord of the Squirrels' all offer up something different that can round out your trip. You'll be glad you did.

Whistler mountain biking trails

Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides


5 Comments

  • + 5
 8. Take a deep breath and appreciate the fact that you are waiting in line at Whistler. Life doesn't get much better than the terrain that surrounds you!
  • + 2
 Been to whistler twice. Once in late season august/september and once in mid-july.

Kudos to the lift operators for keeping things running smoothly, I never had to wait long.

I've waited longer for shuttles at tracks with barely 50 riders on the trail.

I completely agree with the above suggestions however never personally experienced the extremely long lines people speak of (ie Crankworx)
  • + 1
 So what do you think, early season or late season? just trying to plan ahead.
  • + 4
 and most of all coin for beers
  • + 2
 Yeah we're in line anyways so why not play a game of Twister...?!

Post a Comment



