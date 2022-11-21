7 Weird & Wonderful Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike BuySell

The vast and fascinating wilderness that is the Pinkbike BuySell
currently contains about 76,000 objects, so it's easy to see why certain gems sift down to the bottom pages. I've done my exploring through the trove, and have come back with a few fascinating bikes to share. Some are practical, others a bit less so, but each of them is interesting in its own right.
2010 Hanebrink X2 E-Bike
Designed and build by veritable mad scientist Dan Hanebrink
, this 1000W/10A/35V (read: very fast) e-bike should be the perfect commuter or OHV-trail ripper. Terrifying? Yes. Intriguing? Absolutely. BuySell Link1989 Specialized Rock Combo
Gravel is dead, long live gravel. As the spiritual successor to Charlie Cunningham's CCproto
, one could argue that the Rock Combo is the first big-brand stab into the gravel bike world. Everybody says it, but in this case, it essentially is just a mountain bike with drop bars.
The bike's designer, Bryant Bainbridge, did know to slightly tweak the geo of their RockHopper to better suit the handling needs of a drop bar bike, but sadly the design died after one production run as the industry moved to 700c wheels. BuySell LinkASP Dirt Monster
This sporty little banger is sure to impress your buddies both on and off the trail. Rolling on 18" Maxxis Razr motocross tires, you'll be able to talk about how nimble and playful
, easy to jump
, and highly maneuverable in technical sections
it is while getting dropped by your friends.
Rounding out the package we have an inverted dual crown fork and a robust singlespeed drivetrain - perfect for park laps. BuySell Link2004(?) Ventana El Cuervo
There are plenty of old freeride and DH bikes floating around the BuySell, but not many that were handmade in Sacramento, California. The Cuervo even sports a nearly-modern 66° head angle, with 9 inches of progressive-rate travel to catch you off that skinny ladder drop. This one's missing the floating brake arm, but you won't need that if you keep it wide open. BuySell LinkPedicab Tuk-Tuk
For the reasonable price of one million dollars, this couch on wheels could be yours. Hell, you could even take it down some superhighway doublewide flow trails with your buddies on the back. Global shipping makes this a no-brainer.BuySell Link1965 Moulton Stowaway F-Frame
There aren't too many internally-geared 16" travel-ready full suspensions on the BuySell these days, so this one might be worth a glance. BuySell Link2022 Wildwood Sealtooth
To close things out, here we have a fully enduro-ready frame from Wildwood Cycles in Nanaimo, BC. Not many custom builders do their marketing on the BuySell, but it's a smart way to appeal to a core audience. With a fully modern geo chart, a reliable single pivot, and some clever-looking fabrication details, this should be a great frame for the right pilot. BuySell Link
With so many compelling options, I know it can be hard to make a choice. Luckily each of these is still up for sale, so you can barter to your heart's desire and roll one of these beauties out to your local trailhead just as soon as you figure out how to ship a homemade e-bike.
