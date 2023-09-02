8 Wet & Wild Races from DH World Cup History

With Junior racing called off following "significant rainfall", we have rounded up some of the memorable winning runs and moments from past wet downhill World Cup races. Danny Hart - Champery DH World Champs 2011
Martin Maes & Rachel Atherton - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
Aaron Gwin - Mont Sainte Anne DH World Cup 2017
Reece Wilson - Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
Camille Balanche & Reece Wilson - Leogang DH World Champs 2020
Sam Hill - Champery DH World Cup 2007
Gee Atherton - Cairns DH World Cup 2014
Steve Smith - Mont Sainte Anne DH World Cup 2013
Let us know what are your favourite runs or moments from wet downhill World Cup races.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KZV7zfMGTg