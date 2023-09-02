8 Wet & Wild Races from DH World Cup History

Sep 2, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Flat pedals win medals. Gee made a last-minute decision to ride flats and won the race in borrowed shoes.

With Junior racing called off following "significant rainfall", we have rounded up some of the memorable winning runs and moments from past wet downhill World Cup races.

Danny Hart - Champery DH World Champs 2011


Martin Maes & Rachel Atherton - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018



Aaron Gwin - Mont Sainte Anne DH World Cup 2017


Reece Wilson - Les Gets DH World Cup 2021


Camille Balanche & Reece Wilson - Leogang DH World Champs 2020


Sam Hill - Champery DH World Cup 2007


Gee Atherton - Cairns DH World Cup 2014


Steve Smith - Mont Sainte Anne DH World Cup 2013


Let us know what are your favourite runs or moments from wet downhill World Cup races.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,648 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
123936 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
48060 views
Final Results from the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023
47648 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
45671 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
41103 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Shop Tools
39224 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
37797 views
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
36562 views

9 Comments
  • 4 0
 Danny Hart's race in Champery was insane and had so many of Rob's classic lines. But Hill's race in Champery was possibly even more impressive because he had so much worse conditions than the two ahead of him on the podium. A bit like Bruni in the last race - but with a podium finish
  • 2 0
 He also crashed and still came 2nd or 3rd or something, mind blowing
  • 7 0
 Wait, so you are telling me that one can race in the mud?
  • 3 0
 No, not anymore. Not allowed! Frown
  • 3 0
 Rob's and Nigel's commentary on Danny's run is never gonna be matched
  • 1 0
 The video showing the commentary booth during the race is epic.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KZV7zfMGTg
  • 2 0
 Huh, did I miss something? Not seeing a single junior run in there. /S
  • 1 0
 I'm sorry did Stevie Smith's Mont Sainte Ann winning run not make the cut?
  • 1 0
 Can't believe I missed that one. I have added it to the list.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.054151
Mobile Version of Website