8 Wet & Wild Races from DH World Cup History

Danny Hart - Champery DH World Champs 2011

Martin Maes & Rachel Atherton - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

Aaron Gwin - Mont Sainte Anne DH World Cup 2017

Reece Wilson - Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

Camille Balanche & Reece Wilson - Leogang DH World Champs 2020

Sam Hill - Champery DH World Cup 2007

Gee Atherton - Cairns DH World Cup 2014

Steve Smith - Mont Sainte Anne DH World Cup 2013

With Junior racing called off following "significant rainfall", we have rounded up some of the memorable winning runs and moments from past wet downhill World Cup races.Let us know what are your favourite runs or moments from wet downhill World Cup races.