7 Women's Skills Clinics & Camps Happening in 2018

Jan 27, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

Photo Credit Re Wikstrom
Photo: Re Wikstrom


With women's specific clinics and camps popping up all over the place, there are now tons of options for women to enhance their skills. Whatever your skill level, budget or ideal location, there's a camp for you. We rounded up a few that are on our radar for 2018, but tell us about the ones we missed!




VIDA MTB Series

Complete beginners and seasoned veterans alike are invited to take part in VIDA MTB's one and two-day skills clinics in top riding locations like Sedona, Valmont and Snowmount. In addition to skills clinics,
the events feature yoga, maintenance classes, and happy hour socializing. (Learn more.)
Photo Credit Natalie Starr


Liv Ladies AllRide Skills Camps

In addition to skills camps, Ladies AllRide camps feature education stations where women learn about setting up and adjusting suspension, fixing flat tires, bike maintenance and more. With more than half of the events already filled up for 2018, you'll want to jump on this one quickly if you want to improve your skills with Ladies AllRide. (Learn more.)
We are there to catch you if you fall


Sweet Skills

With private lessons and With backcountry camps in the Yukon, Retallack, the Chilcotins and Sol Mountain, you may want to plan your summer vacation around the Sweet Skills schedule.
(Learn more.)
Photographer Steve Shannon


Trek Dirt Series

The 2018 schedule includes twenty-four mountain bike camps throughout Western Canada and the US - women's specific and co-ed, cross-country and downhill, and beginner through advanced.
(Learn more.)
Trek Dirt Series Justa Jeskova


Shred Sisters

Shred Sisters host weekend courses, weekly programming, retreats and more in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. Their courses include everything from beginner clinics to a specialized enduro racing workshop. (Learn more.)


World Ride

World Ride organizes mountain bike trips and retreats on epic trails in Nepal, and all proceeds from these trips go to the Ladies Mountain League, an organization that helps to empower Nepali women through the outdoors. (Learn more.)
Nepali mountain bike guide Usha Khanal.


Roam Retreats

All-inclusive women's bike vacations in world-class riding destinations that focus on epic scenery, established outdoor infrastructure, and inviting accommodations. (Learn more.)
Photo Permission Courtesy of Yeti Cycles - Yeti riders Sarah Rawley and Liz Cunningham chill after a day of riding.


48 Comments

  • + 12
 If you haven't looked at birthday/valentines/happy saturday gifts for your missus, this is the way to go. My wife did a Shred Sisters program last year in Canmore. Loved it. She's stoked to do another round this season again. Great instructors, well divided groups to abilities, and a pile of fun was had. Highly recommend!
  • + 1
 Great idea for a gift!
  • + 10
 Blue Mountain here in southern Ontario offers a couple different women's camps/skill building days. The page is not updated for 2018 dates yet though. www.bluemountain.ca/plan-your-trip/lessons-and-rentals/bike-lessons
  • + 1
 Women's Downhill camp, sounds like fun!
  • + 8
 Any guys who are wondering how to get their wife/girlfriend into mountain biking: this is it. My girlfriend took part in one of these clinics a few years back and she made a huge jump in skills and confidence.
  • + 2
 What would you recommend in Europe?
  • + 1
 @Uuno: check Leogang on facebook, I know they have heaps of events happening for women. She might have to speak german though...
  • + 2
 I got my Gf into biking by taking her to a lift accessed resort, getting her a nice bike and lots of pads. The armor helps with confidence and the lift helps with fast progression to get them hooked. Now she rides with me
  • + 4
 Any recommendations in particular? My wife is just getting into it and I’m doing my best not to push her and let her develop and enjoy it at her own pace. I think she’d be all for one of these so long as it’s not intimidating and a learn at your own pace style.
  • + 1
 @Uuno: The Gehrig Twins do a couple "Twins Camps" each year. They could be cool to check out. I don't think they've released the dates yet. Many resorts will also have women's camps and instructors.
  • + 1
 @poozank: Lift access, armor and good bike definitely help make learning fun. Stoked to hear you can ride together now!
  • + 1
 @tmadison12: Many women's camps are very well suited to beginners and are less intimidating. It's great having qualified coaches to learn the fundamentals from. One's partner is not always the best coach!
  • + 1
 @tmadison12: I can recommend the Trek Dirt Series Mountainbike camps. They have coaches for every level and create a fun and supporting environment. I have learned a lot volunteering at two camps in Whistler last year and was blown away by the positive response of the participants. They just released their schedule for this year - dirtseries.com
  • + 11
 I, for one, welcome our new Women overlords.
  • + 4
 Men have been fucking things up spectacularly for 50,000 years. It might be time.
  • - 5
flag SnM-Ben (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @jayacheess: amen
  • - 11
flag steve9train (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @jayacheess: straight white men lol
  • - 1
 @steve9train: you think the only society where men treat women like second class citizens, are those dominated by straight white men? Dude, look elsewhere; in some places in the world and women are not even given basic human rights. Middle East, India, and Africa come to mind. In terms of oppression and equality there are a large contingent of straight white men are turds, but they are not alone.

Men in general are the problem, not just straight white men. We're eff'ed up, all over the world, all colors and all races.

Humans are all awesome. Women however, I think might just be a little more awesome then their male counterparts - self included.
  • + 1
 @steve9train: yes the ones who built modern civilization. Kindly go f*ck yourself.
  • - 3
 @FLATLlNE: CUCKLEDOODLEDOO how’s that self loathing working out for you? Keep your toxic worldview of how men are evil to yourself. Writing off half of the worlds population is utterly backwards.
  • + 1
 @poozank: And denying the f*ckheadery in the world, which has been largely due to men (regardless of whether women would have done to same), is also utterly backwards.
  • + 1
 @poozank: Using the term "cuck" and calling someone else out for having a toxic world view?!
  • + 4
 Don't forget the gt women's nights at the Whistler bike park, every Monday and Wednesday night for most of the season
bike.whistlerblackcomb.com/bike-school/adult-youth-programs/womens-night

Also a day camp version a handful of times throughout the summer
  • + 1
 Yes, those sound super fun. Look forward to checking them out this summer!
  • + 7
 Joyride150 indoorbike park is having our annual Woman's weekend this February! Check the website
  • + 2
 My girlfriend wished she was here for the JR thing. Totally wish you did this more often. One of our other girlfriends is going, and she is totally jealous.
  • + 1
 Love Joyride150 and the Women's Weekend there!
  • + 3
 We have a few happening in Cumberland and Mount Washington this year. Check it out under the "Services" page
www.gravitymtb.ca
  • + 1
 Don't Forget to check out the DNK events on their website dnkpresents.com They've got an awesome women's 2 day camp coming up in February in Sedona AZ!! These ladies are the best and their 2 day camp prices are similar to a lot of the one day events in this list!
  • + 3
 Flyup 417 near Cheltenham host a women's coaching day once I month. A lot of them are racing at FOD this weekend.
  • + 1
 Dialed In Cycling in Squamish do a whole series of women's skills sessions over the summer for beginners to experts. Nothing posted for this summer just yet, but pretty sure they'll be up soon: dialedincycling.com
  • + 3
 www.ichoosebikes.com by Leigh Donovan
  • + 1
 Good one!
  • + 1
 Canberra Off Road Cyclists, CORC, regularly host women's camps and ride days. Google their website for details. Very friendly bunch!
  • + 1
 You should add the Sugar Showdown at Duthie Hill near Seattle first weekend of July and the Little Big at Truckee Bike Park around June.
  • + 2
 I need a mens skills clinic and preferably in or close to Omaha nebraska
  • + 1
 A lot of things for womens in Europe too....
  • + 1
 We're admittedly NA-centric in this list and would love to hear about some EU options!
  • + 1
 ..
  • - 3
 This is going to be 'Below-Threshold-Tastic'...
