



ROUND UP 7 Women's Skills Clinics & Camps Happening in 2018





With women's specific clinics and camps popping up all over the place, there are now tons of options for women to enhance their skills. Whatever your skill level, budget or ideal location, there's a camp for you. We rounded up a few that are on our radar for 2018, but tell us about the ones we missed!











VIDA MTB Series



Complete beginners and seasoned veterans alike are invited to take part in VIDA MTB's one and two-day skills clinics in top riding locations like Sedona, Valmont and Snowmount. In addition to skills clinics,the events feature yoga, maintenance classes, and happy hour socializing. ( Learn more .)







Liv Ladies AllRide Skills Camps



In addition to skills camps, Ladies AllRide camps feature education stations where women learn about setting up and adjusting suspension, fixing flat tires, bike maintenance and more. With more than half of the events already filled up for 2018, you'll want to jump on this one quickly if you want to improve your skills with Ladies AllRide. ( Learn more .)







Sweet Skills



With private lessons and With backcountry camps in the Yukon, Retallack, the Chilcotins and Sol Mountain, you may want to plan your summer vacation around the Sweet Skills schedule. Learn more .)







Trek Dirt Series



The 2018 schedule includes twenty-four mountain bike camps throughout Western Canada and the US - women's specific and co-ed, cross-country and downhill, and beginner through advanced. Learn more .)







Shred Sisters



Shred Sisters host weekend courses, weekly programming, retreats and more in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. Their courses include everything from beginner clinics to a specialized enduro racing workshop. ( Learn more .)







World Ride



World Ride organizes mountain bike trips and retreats on epic trails in Nepal, and all proceeds from these trips go to the Ladies Mountain League, an organization that helps to empower Nepali women through the outdoors. ( Learn more .)







Roam Retreats



All-inclusive women's bike vacations in world-class riding destinations that focus on epic scenery, established outdoor infrastructure, and inviting accommodations. ( Learn more .)





