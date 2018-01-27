7 Women's Skills Clinics & Camps Happening in 2018

VIDA MTB Series
Complete beginners and seasoned veterans alike are invited to take part in VIDA MTB's one and two-day skills clinics in top riding locations like Sedona, Valmont and Snowmount. In addition to skills clinics,
the events feature yoga, maintenance classes, and happy hour socializing. (Learn more
.)
48 Comments
Men in general are the problem, not just straight white men. We're eff'ed up, all over the world, all colors and all races.
Humans are all awesome. Women however, I think might just be a little more awesome then their male counterparts - self included.
bike.whistlerblackcomb.com/bike-school/adult-youth-programs/womens-night
Also a day camp version a handful of times throughout the summer
www.gravitymtb.ca
Post a Comment