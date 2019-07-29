73-Year-Old Man Rescued by Mountain Biker After 4 Days in Desert

Jul 29, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Photo: Oregon State Police Facebook

A 73-year-old man was rescued after four days in the high deserts of Oregon after a mountain biker came across him by chance.

Gary Randolph's Jeep had got stuck in a dry, narrow creek bed so he hiked about 14 miles (22.5km) looking for help when he eventually collapsed. He was barely conscious when biker Tomas Quinones found him on 18 July.

Quinones was on day six of a seven-day bike packing trip and had already seen plenty of dead cows on the route. He initially mistook Randolph for a dead cow as he saw him passed out on the trail. He said: “As I got closer, I thought, ‘that’s a funny looking cow’ and then I realised that this was a man."

Photo: Toma Quinones' Instagram

The Guardian reports that Quinones found Randolph badly sunburnt and unable to speak or sit up and quickly set about erecting his tent to provide Randolph with some shelter. He said, "I started noticing that he sometimes would look at me but his eyes were all over the place, almost rolling into the back of his head. Once I got a better look at him, I could tell that he was in deep trouble.” He also describes trying to talk to Randolph and getting nothing but grunts in reply. Quinones had not had a cellphone signal for two days, so he pressed the “SOS” button on a GPS tracking device he travels with in case of emergency.

While waiting for the emergency services, Randolph's Shih Tzu came out of the bush and Quinones fed it peanut butter. It had stayed with Randolph for the entirety of his ordeal. After an hour the emergency services took Randolph and his dog away and Quinones carried on with his ride. An airplane was used to spot Randolph's Jeep two days later where his other dog was found, it is believed to have survived by drinking water from muddy puddles in the creek bed.

Speaking about the Jeep, Lake County Deputy Buck Maganzini said: "It’s still there. It very well could stay there forever. I don’t know how he got the Jeep in as far as he did. He was just out driving the roads. That’s kind of common out here, there’s not a heck of a lot else to do."

Quinones has finished his back-country bike trip and said he feels lucky that he found Randolph when he did and that he had a way to summon help. He later discovered it would have been a six-hour ride to the next campsite with cellphone service had he not had his GPS tracking “SOS” device. Randolph is making a full recovery in hospital.

33 Comments

  • + 48
 What a great story and great ending. Kudos to Quinones for being prepared.
  • + 21
 This story has changed the way I think about shih tzus.
  • + 3
 Poorly named, still mans best friend
  • + 10
 Probably not too relevant but would be cool to know which brand/model SOS device he had?
  • - 1
 Most likely Garmin inReach
  • + 8
 He hit the SOS button on his SPOT tracker!

Here's his IG and info: www.instagram.com/p/B0FIRzwFdzI
  • + 4
 Mr. Randolph was very lucky to have been found by Mr. Quinones. Glad to hear he was found in time and that he is on his way to recovery.

Please let this be a reminder to any OHV enthusiasts to never go out alone. There have been too many stories (and I've been there myself) of people going out and getting stranded. Whether it's getting lost in unfamiliar terrain, having a mechanical issue or other, having a friend around to rescue you is absolutely vital. Same can be said for MTBers venturing out on remote solo rides. A 2-way or CB radio is also a necessity on remote trails where cell phones have no signals. And of course, always have more food/water than you need in case you do get stranded. If you do have cell service, calling a tow company won't help, but you can always call the local sheriff's office and they usually are your best option at that point.
  • + 6
 Tell me more about those cycling sandals!
  • + 3
 Think they are Bedrocks. Pretty cool, like a cross between a flip flop and a Chaco - has Vibram soles. Very hip with the Radavist style bikepack crowd.
  • + 4
 haha, bedrocks... my wife calls them my feminine war flops. They are comfy and practical af though.
  • + 2
 shimano does make SPD sandals actually - Shimano SD5
  • + 4
 @ZacMD: i bought a pair and immediately returned. i just couldn't see myself wearing those shoes while at the bar ordering appletini's and petting my bichon frise, sir wagsalot.
  • + 1
 We have a bomber friend on the east coast that rocks teva sandals in the woods.
  • + 4
 Wow this is incredible. Glad to hear everyone (and pups) made it out alive.
  • + 1
 Great short read. Awesome when people can lean on each other in the worst times by chance. Also interested in the SOS device. Was considering one a few weeks back when a customer told me he carried one. Will be looking into them more now.
  • + 2
 Glad he wasn't found by a road biker. Would've stolen his belongings and shaven his legs before leaving him to die.
  • + 2
 well at least give the make and model of the "SOS GPS device"!
  • + 2
 SPOT Gen 3
  • + 0
 This is old news in Oregon but glad this story made to Pinkbike. The area of the state that this guy was out for an adventure is very isolated.
  • + 4
 10 days old news?
  • + 1
 could we get a report on mr. quinones rig?
  • + 1
 Check his IG Looks like a Santa Cruz
  • + 1
 Salsa Timberjack. The dropouts are the tell.
  • + 1
 This definitely deserves a bike check.
  • + 1
 his Instagram says he is going to stick with fantasy off roading now.
  • + 0
 Just because you have a gps doesnt mean you can take your stock jeep into idiotic places. Lucky lucky old timer.
  • + 1
 The news everyone likes to see
  • + 1
 Quinones is a HERO!
