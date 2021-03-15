77designz Issues Precautionary Recall on One-Piece Stem

Mar 15, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
77designz Bar Stem

77designz, a small German outfit that makes chain guides, bash guards, stems, and even a bike, has issued a precautionary recall on the brand's first two batches of stems.

The affected batch numbers are 1PS-35-35-B1, 1PS-35-45-B1, and 1PS-35-35-B2.

Anyone with an affected stem is advised to stop using it immediately and to contact 77designz for a replacement.

77designz says the problem is a material defect caused by a milling machine issue during the raw plate production that caused the raw material not to have the same tensile strength in all directions. Because only random samples of raw material are tested in the quality control process, the defect wasn’t detected until recently.

To prevent future issues, 77designz now only uses raw material certified for aerospace use and has added reinforcement in critical areas of the stem. There have been no problems detected with the batches not included in the recall.

The full recall notice is available here.

15 Comments

  • 10 0
 Breaking news, eh?
  • 4 0
 77designz made a snap decision.
  • 4 0
 Now that the problem is fixed, they will charge you 8-12% more.
  • 10 1
 Will they be called 78designz now?
  • 2 0
 78th time lucky?
  • 4 1
 There was a time when high end component makers didn't use ANYTHING except aircraft grade certified materials... it was a big marketing point for many of them.
  • 1 0
 Burgtec?
  • 1 0
 Something isn't adding up. Why would a bike stem be designed to have a low enough factor of safety that the grain structure matters during production?

IME, they don't. It was a poor design with too little material thickness in critical areas. Sounds like their trying to convolute the answer.
  • 4 0
 Anybody else see this and yet still want to buy the stem?
  • 1 0
 yep. Any good attention...
  • 3 0
 Did anyone else google that stem just to see a better photo of the stem?
  • 1 1
 Really love the design, but this stem is a bitch to take off. Not only that, I actually have to physically mess it up so it's unusable for the recall.
  • 1 0
 Yeah. single-bolt stems have a purpose I suppose, but being able to swap stems without demounting the grips, levers, shifters off one side of your bars is not something I personally want to give up
  • 1 0
 first question, if your gonna buy anything minimalistic on your bike, why would you choose the stem.
  • 1 0
 whoopsie daisy

