77designz Issues Precautionary Recall on One-Piece Stem

77designz, a small German outfit that makes chain guides, bash guards, stems, and even a bike
, has issued a precautionary recall on the brand's first two batches of stems.
The affected batch numbers are 1PS-35-35-B1, 1PS-35-45-B1, and 1PS-35-35-B2.
Anyone with an affected stem is advised to stop using it immediately and to contact 77designz for a replacement.
77designz says the problem is a material defect caused by a milling machine issue during the raw plate production that caused the raw material not to have the same tensile strength in all directions. Because only random samples of raw material are tested in the quality control process, the defect wasn’t detected until recently.
To prevent future issues, 77designz now only uses raw material certified for aerospace use and has added reinforcement in critical areas of the stem. There have been no problems detected with the batches not included in the recall.
The full recall notice is available here
.
15 Comments
IME, they don't. It was a poor design with too little material thickness in critical areas. Sounds like their trying to convolute the answer.
