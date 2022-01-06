7iDP Release 2022 Range, Including New Entry Level Project 23 Helmet

Project 23 ABS Helmet
Last year 7iDP released its Project 23 line of lightweight full-face helmets. The helmet, named for its 23 vents, was a premium offering, coming in at between $250 and $350 dollars for the fiberglass and carbon models respectively.
The helmets feature large vents, particularly to the top and front of the helmet. At 922g for a size large carbon, it's reasonably light, too, and 7iDP seems to try and position the model as something that is tailor-made for enduro, without going to the extremes of some brands in terms of low-weight and wobbly chin bars that, if anything, seem merely ornamental.
For 2022, 7iDP has announced its new Project 23 ABS model. It's a very similar helmet, only without quite the same level of features.
To the untrained eye, it looks very similar and also boasts huge vents that aim to draw heat away from the rider. They in fact claim that this range is "The most ventilated full-face hardshell helmet on the market."
The ABS helmet shell is a plastic affair and not fiberglass or carbon, but it is also far cheaper, coming in at $159.99. It also does away with the SERT
system in the higher-end helmets. This slip-plane system is a similar concept to something such as MIPS. It essentially aims to suspend the helmet shell, to a degree, and will reduce the rotational force applied to the rider should the helmet impact the ground. This, in turn, should apply less stress to the head.
All Project 23 helmets have a quick-release liner for easy washing and removable padding. The visor itself has no bolts as is designed to release on impact. Again, the hope here is that it will reduce rotational forces suffered by the rider. It also has the added benefit of the visor often taking less damage if it comes away easily.
The ABS helmet will be available in six sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL) and due to it going without some of the features of the higher-end models comes in a little lighter at 850g for a size large. Once the snow comes makes way, we'll be reviewing Project 23 Carbon, and will include comparisons to its cheaper counterpart in the article.
Glove Range
7iDP also makes protective clothing and gear, which now includes several new styles of gloves.
The Chill and Project gloves.
The Chill gloves are designed for colder winter riding whereas the Project is the brand's premium model that aims to blend lightweight, comfort, and protection. It has a four-way stretch suede palm and ripstop material on the back of the glove. Both retail for $35.
The Transition and Control gloves.
The Transition model is the entry-level glove ($25) which is also available in youth sizes. The last model, the Control, is a super-lightweight minimalist glove and is "Ideal for the rider that doesn't like to wear gloves."
For more information please visit 7idp.com
