7mesh Announce Spring 2024 Apparel Line

PRESS RELEASE: 7mesh
Spring is the season of change, when the weather turns warmer, days get longer, and winter’s layers get stored away for another year. For Spring 24, we are embracing change in all its forms with new colours, a new do-everything trail pant, and a new base layer.
Every mountain biker needs a go-to trail pant, one they can trust for whatever the day brings, and the completely updated Glidepath Pant is our new benchmark for all-rides comfort and performance. A light 4-way stretch DWR fabric and new trim shape are combined with an updated set-and-forget belt system, increased knee articulation, double-snap zip fly, and updated cuffed hem. Strip it down for a warm lunchtime rip or throw some knee pads under the pant for burlier sessions, the Glidepath Pant’s go-everywhere performance and comfort is equally at home on multi-day backcountry trips or storming on the EDR circuit.
No season speaks to colour more than spring, and the fresh hues of our S24 range from deep woods-inspired stone, mist, and alpine hues for flowing through the landscape to bright pops of gold and purple for times when looking sharp and going fast are the goal.
As worn by the 7mesh x Commencal Enduro Team, Roam is our durable technical trail shirt built for every season with UPF 50+ fabric. It rocks a regular weight, open fabric structure that keeps air moving alongside a textured backer to prevent clinging. Ready for everything from bike park hot laps to Backcoutnry adventures, Roam will quickly become you new favourite riding shirt. Now available in new colours for S24.
Worn as part of a layering system for cool starts, long descents, or quick laps closer to home, Northwoods is back for Spring 2024 and available in new colours. Northwoods is lightweight, durable and features a DWR coating for typical Spring showers. As part of our StashSystem, Northwoods can be stowed away and attach to your bike when the sun comes out.
Consistent with our commitment to reducing its environmental footprint, all the new Spring 2024 fabrics are PFAS and PFC free and Bluesign® and Oeko-Tex® 100 certified. View the complete Spring 2024 collection at 7mesh.com
