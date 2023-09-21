7mesh Launch new Airmap Collection

Press Release: 7mesh
The 7mesh product team spends an inordinate amount of time thinking about managing air, moisture, and heat inside technical apparel, but once they began exploring the idea of managing air before it enters the garment, they saw their design challenge in a new light. Now, for Fall 2023, 7mesh introduces Airmap, the next generation of air-permeable, water-resistant, PFAS-free riding gear. Constructed using strategically layered zones of three different laminate fabrics, Airmap controls airflow, putting air in its place to open up new levels of comfort in variable weather conditions.
Airmap details
• Collection of wind and water resistant apparel
• Mapped combination of one, two and three layer fabrics to tune protection & breathability
• PFC and PFAS-free (aka ‘forever chemicals’)
• Crash repair & replacement program
• More info: www.7mesh.com
Airmap uses a combination of engineered laminates with different characteristics suited to the needs of each application. Using one, two, and three layer laminates mapped in different areas, Airmap is water resistant where it needs to be, while maximizing air permeability and breathability where you need it most. Each panel is selected for optimal performance with all sharing the same face fabric, so from the outside Airmap garments appear as though they’re constructed from a single material.
Air is the ultimate key to comfort. By selectively placing Airmap panels airflow is regulated to also control heat and water vapour movement. Airmap strikes the ideal balance between rain and wind protection, and venting excess heat and moisture - making it go-to gear for riding in variable conditions.
Airmap products are PFC and PFAS-free (aka ‘forever chemicals’) and use fabrics that are Bluesign and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified. Together with the use of recycled materials across the collection, Airmap combines excellent performance with a reduced environmental footprint.Grit Pant
Featuring weather-protective 3-layer Airmap throughout, with 2-layer Airmap panels on the back of the legs, the Grit Pant is ready for the toughest rides of the season. Fully taped against the elements with stretch seams for enhanced freedom of movement, Grit delivers the comfort and protection you need when giving your best on the trail. Dual hand pockets with internal mesh phone sleeves separate your phone and keep your carry comfortably away from the action when pedaling. An ultrasuede belt with a smart aluminum hook buckle provides plenty of room to move at the waist,while at the hems an elastic half-cuff ensures a dialed fit.Cache Anorak
Made to keep you riding in comfort in a range of conditions, Cache is a lightweight, stowable and highly adaptable outer layer. With fully-taped 3-layer weather-protective Airmap on the body, and 2-layer Airmap at the rear side panels, hem and cuffs, the Cache Anorak resists the rain, shields you from the wind and keeps you fresh when you’re working hard. At the front, a 1/2 zip with a lightweight chin guard meets a deep kangaroo pocket and dual zippered hand pockets. An additional zippered front pocket does double duty as a stow bag for the anorak, with clips to attach to your bike.Cache Jacket
With its 3-layer Airmap on the body, and 2-layer Airmap across the undersleeves and side panels, the Cache Jacket manages the rain, protects you from the wind and balances your temperature during hard efforts. A smooth, full-length zipper with a brushed tricot chin guard keeps things together up front, complemented by an internal zippered chest pocket and two zippered hand pockets. Despite its articulated fit, the Cache Jacket feels relaxed enough to wear on and off the bike. An elastic drawcord hem and half-elastic sleeve cuffs keep the fit dialed.
Explore the full collection on www.7mesh.com