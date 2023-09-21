7mesh Launch new Airmap Collection

The 7mesh product team spends an inordinate amount of time thinking about managing air, moisture, and heat inside technical apparel, but once they began exploring the idea of managing air before it enters the garment, they saw their design challenge in a new light. Now, for Fall 2023, 7mesh introduces Airmap, the next generation of air-permeable, water-resistant, PFAS-free riding gear. Constructed using strategically layered zones of three different laminate fabrics, Airmap controls airflow, putting air in its place to open up new levels of comfort in variable weather conditions.





Airmap details

• Collection of wind and water resistant apparel

• Mapped combination of one, two and three layer fabrics to tune protection & breathability

• PFC and PFAS-free (aka ‘forever chemicals’)

• Crash repair & replacement program

• More info:

• Collection of wind and water resistant apparel• Mapped combination of one, two and three layer fabrics to tune protection & breathability• PFC and PFAS-free (aka ‘forever chemicals’)• Crash repair & replacement program• More info: www.7mesh.com