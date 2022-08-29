7mesh Launches WTV Collection

Aug 29, 2022
by 7mesh  

Press Release: 7Mesh

As every rider knows, wearing one piece that works all day beats stopping to stash or retrieve a layer every few miles - but that’s usually what ends up happening. So 7mesh has long sought a fabric construction that would protect riders from cold winds and low temperatures, while still offering the breathability needed to prevent overheating. Now after years of development 7mesh is launching WTV, a brand-new fabric named for the three challenges it balances Wind, Thermal and Ventilation to provide comfort on chillier rides from start to finish. Explore the WTV collection here.


To create a single fabric accommodating changing conditions and output, 7mesh focused on air permeability. A stretch-woven exterior provides a breathable wind layer, while a brushed loft interior traps 'just enough' heat while venting off the excess. The result? A single layer to keep you going through shoulder season, winter, and beyond. Loaded with innovative features like the Anorak’s dual zippered pouch and the Vest’s handy on-bike storage straps, the purpose-driven, durable designs will keep you in balance through the cooler seasons to come.


WTV’s painstakingly developed construction was guided by the wilderness and conditions of 7mesh’s Squamish BC surroundings, and refined with extensive testing by 7mesh athletes. Limits were pushed by thousands of kilometres of winter riding, from backcountry adventures to snowy singletrack, as well as long sessions on road and gravel. Available as the relaxed Chilco Anorak and Vest for both men and women, the collection also includes Seton Jerseys and Vests for riders looking for a closer fit.

Women's Chilco Anorak
Men's Chilco Anorak
Women's Chilco Anorak
Men's Chilco Anorak

Women's Chilco Vest
Men's Chilco Vest
Women's Chilco Vest
Men's Chilco Vest







Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel 7mesh


6 Comments

  • 5 0
 Wind! Thermal! Ventilation! By your powers combined, I am Captain single layer to keep you going through shoulder season, winter, and beyond!
  • 2 0
 Whoever did this video deserves video credit, brand video or not! Amazing work, making the product well designed and super appealing. #inspirational
  • 1 0
 Thanks for you kind words. I’ll take credit here, within the comment section
  • 2 0
 Thought it would be Wyntv collection
  • 1 0
 same here…now disappointed
  • 2 1
 WhatTheVuck collection





