First Look: 7mesh Stash System Jackets and Vest Strap to Your Bike

Jan 5, 2023
by Mike Levy  


Downtube storage makes a lot of sense, especially when conditions are changing and you need to shed a layer or two but don't want to look like an Abercrombie & Fitch model with your jacket tied around your waist. Thing is, the majority of bikes are still keeping their downtubes to themselves, which means sometimes bringing a backpack just to put your extra clothes in when you warm up. 7mesh wants you to leave your pack at home, though, with their new Stash System jackets and vest strapping to your bike instead.

Stash System details

• Jackets, shells, & vests that strap to frame
• Copilot jacket uses Gore-Tex Paclite
• Freeflow jacket uses Polartec insulation
• Crash replacement repair / replacement
• MSRP: $125 - $280 USD
• More info: www.7mesh.com
The Stash System range starts at the $160 USD Chilco vest that has hand pockets and a zippered back pocket, and can also be rolled up and strapped to your toptube. The Northwoods windshell ($125 - $170 USD) is a lightweight jacket with a hood that can be folded up into its own zippered pocket and also attached to your bike, or you can use the $220 Freeflow jacket if the weather is looking like it might make a turn for the worse. Is it really nasty out there? That's when the $280 Gore-Tex-equipped Copilot jacket makes more sense, which can also be attached to your bike while you climb so it's there to keep you warm on the way back down.

All three jacks and the vest are available in men's and women's sizing and in a range of colors on 7mesh's website.

The Chilco vest costs $160 USD.

Made with Gore-Tex Paclite, the Copilot jacket costs $280 USD.

$220 Freeflow jacket uses Polartec insulation.


28 Comments

  • 15 1
 This looked great until I saw the price. I’ll keep on tying my jacket round my top tube using the sleeves and almost dying when it come loose Smile

If you got the spare cash they look proper nice though
  • 1 0
 use a square knot and it wont come loose.
  • 10 1
 Voile 12" Nano Straps: $5.50 each. Your life, jacket, & financial future are now secure. You are welcome.
  • 2 0
 any frame strap ( the one that meant for a tube) will solve this for about 10 - 15 CAD, or even better but less adjustable then velcro is Voile strap
  • 15 0
 Wait, I dumped $10k on a new bike because my old one didn’t have frame storage. I spent $300 on a jacket that just fits inside it. For $280 I could have kept my old bike?
  • 3 0
 no, this wouldn't fit your peasant frame, you need at least 10k one
  • 10 0
 I stuff my jacket into a large water bottle - cheap, easy, secure, and weatherproof. It does take up a cage mount, but if you have one to spare (like the giarda-prone one on the underside of the downtube) it's great.
  • 6 0
 This is a great idea.
  • 1 0
 I already stuff mine in one of the water bottle holders of my Osprey hip pack, now I might want to look for a bottle I can fit it in....
  • 8 0
 Could be nice in its ideal application, but that still doesn't carry the spare dry gloves and emergency helmet light that I typically pack on cool weather rides in BC where this stuff is designed. You'll probably see one strapped to the frame belonging to the guy asking you to borrow a tube, lever, pump, and water.
  • 7 0
 If only someone could invent a frame bag you could carry on your back. It would have more room to hold a jacket, light, tools, and maybe even water.
  • 3 0
 Here to watch the comment section applaud innovation from a small local company and then demand that large importers copy it at a lower pricepoint.

I own one piece of 7mesh gear (shorts) it was expensive but I’ve never needed anything else and never needed to replace it
  • 1 0
 Which pair of shorts do you have? I've been eyeballing their far side short as a (hopefully) slim fitting on/off bike short. I have their ashlu merino jersey, and could not possibly be happier with it.
  • 2 0
 People are going to complain about the price of various jackets all day long, but this is a really neat idea. This time of year there are plenty of rides that I bring a pack on solely because I may need to take off/put on/expect to shed the jacket at one point - this removes the need to wear a pack for that reason.
  • 3 0
 www.sombriocartel.com/en_ca/squall-2-jacket-b705000m

Got mine for $90 CAD. A jacket that turns into its own K-way is the answer.
  • 4 0
 Or wait buy a couple of velcro straps and secure you 50$ décathlon jacket on the top tube and get yourself a nice trip for the week end ;-)
  • 1 0
 I think this is brilliant, I went for a ride this week and ended up overdressed so was jamming a jacket into an over stuffed frame bag. I've got a packable jacket I like that is getting old enough that it isn't so wind resistant any more, and while packable is great... still need a place to pack it into. Straps on the jacket in it's stuffed form is such a simple stupid idea I hope everyone is doing it a year from now.
  • 1 0
 You really think anyone narcissistic enough to not want to tie a jacket around their waist purely for aesthetic reasons is going to risk scratching up their top tube by strapping a dirty wet jacket to it?

I mean, I think it's a great idea, not because aroind the waist is tacky or ugly, but because I already use a slim beltpack to keep my pockets empty and carry water for the dog, and a jacket around or over that is awkward. I've taken to just shoving my self-stowable rain shell under the belt and clipping them together with a carbiner for security. Actually more comfortable than rolled up jacket around the outside.

Also, where did the jacket around the waist means A&F reference come from? Surely you're thinking of a sweater tied around the shoulders...
  • 1 0
 Huh. tie around your waist, in pack and down storage. I just save $300 bucks. If any needs help with packing for ride and layers? HMU here. Small fee may apply for consulting.
LMAO!
  • 1 0
 I've been using the anorak for the last two months and its my favorite jacket ever, super warm. I cant strap it to the frame but i just tie it around the handlebar.
  • 1 0
 If only there were some sort of Jersey with more than one pocket. Say three of them, on the back so stuff would not interfere with your riding position.
  • 3 0
 First and last look
  • 2 0
 backpack? What is wrong with a backpack?
  • 2 0
 Can't stand them
  • 1 0
 This seems like the invented "need" of a product manager who's never been on a bike ride. Plus it's not enduro-specific.
  • 1 0
 Suspiciously clean fingernails in that first pic . . . Joking aside, nice photography.
  • 1 0
 This will be great for the day it will rain next summer in Utah
  • 1 0
 in a word: Chilco





