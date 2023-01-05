First Look: 7mesh Stash System Jackets and Vest Strap to Your Bike

Downtube storage makes a lot of sense, especially when conditions are changing and you need to shed a layer or two but don't want to look like an Abercrombie & Fitch model with your jacket tied around your waist. Thing is, the majority of bikes are still keeping their downtubes to themselves, which means sometimes bringing a backpack just to put your extra clothes in when you warm up. 7mesh wants you to leave your pack at home, though, with their new Stash System jackets and vest strapping to your bike instead.
Stash System details
• Jackets, shells, & vests that strap to frame
• Copilot jacket uses Gore-Tex Paclite
• Freeflow jacket uses Polartec insulation
• Crash replacement repair / replacement
• MSRP: $125 - $280 USD
• More info: www.7mesh.com
The Stash System range starts at the $160 USD Chilco vest that has hand pockets and a zippered back pocket, and can also be rolled up and strapped to your toptube. The Northwoods windshell ($125 - $170 USD) is a lightweight jacket with a hood that can be folded up into its own zippered pocket and also attached to your bike, or you can use the $220 Freeflow jacket if the weather is looking like it might make a turn for the worse. Is it really nasty out there? That's when the $280 Gore-Tex-equipped Copilot jacket makes more sense, which can also be attached to your bike while you climb so it's there to keep you warm on the way back down.
All three jacks and the vest are available in men's and women's sizing and in a range of colors on 7mesh's website.
28 Comments
If you got the spare cash they look proper nice though
I own one piece of 7mesh gear (shorts) it was expensive but I’ve never needed anything else and never needed to replace it
Got mine for $90 CAD. A jacket that turns into its own K-way is the answer.
I mean, I think it's a great idea, not because aroind the waist is tacky or ugly, but because I already use a slim beltpack to keep my pockets empty and carry water for the dog, and a jacket around or over that is awkward. I've taken to just shoving my self-stowable rain shell under the belt and clipping them together with a carbiner for security. Actually more comfortable than rolled up jacket around the outside.
Also, where did the jacket around the waist means A&F reference come from? Surely you're thinking of a sweater tied around the shoulders...
LMAO!