8 Bike Checks from Allos - French Enduro Series

8 Bike Checks from Allos

Words and photos: Kike Abelleira Max Martin's Peugeot M01 FS

Louis Jeandel's

Norco Range Elite men's race winner Louis Jeandel has some industry sponsors, but his bike isn't sporting top of the line components. He has proven that's fast enough to battle more glamorous builds.

Race Face stem and custom stem cap with an image of one of Louis's favorite films. Race Face stem and custom stem cap with an image of one of Louis's favorite films.

Remote control for the shock, with SRAM shifting and braking. Remote control for the shock, with SRAM shifting and braking.

Sixpack is a German brand that sponsors Louis' team. Sixpack is a German brand that sponsors Louis' team.

Duke wheels is another sponsor that you don't often see. Duke wheels is another sponsor that you don't often see.

Well battered Sram GX 11-speed - performance enough to win a national level enduro. Well battered Sram GX 11-speed - performance enough to win a national level enduro.

Julie Duvert's

Ibis Mojo Julie Duvert is running on an Ibis development rider program this season.

Shimano is on shifting and braking duties. Shimano is on shifting and braking duties.

SB3 parts with the stem and bar combo. SB3 parts with the stem and bar combo.

Besides the frame, Ibis also supplies Julie with wheels. Besides the frame, Ibis also supplies Julie with wheels.

Fox Float X2 shock barely fits - but it does fit. Like the frame was made for this...

Axelle Murigneux's

Lapierre Spicy Women's Elite third place Axelle Murigneux, racing for Team Rocky Sports, has been riding a Lapierre for a few seasons.

Still running 11-speed, but that doesn't seem to slow Axelle down. Handlebar's riding four-spacers tall.

Time pedals are quite popular among the French riders. Axelle's running a 32T chairing, while most female riders were on 30's. Time pedals are quite popular among the French riders. Axelle's running a 32T chairing, while most female riders were on 30's.

Another Formula Cura brake rider on the podium. Another Formula Cura brake rider on the podium.

French tires on Swiss wheels. French tires on Swiss wheels.

Yannick Pontal's

Lapierre Spicy Yannick races for Lapierre and his program this season mostly includes e-bike races. He was stoked to be racing his lightweight enduro bike this weekend.

Cockpit by Tag Metals... Apparently, Tag has a strong following in the motorbike industry. Cockpit by Tag Metals... Apparently, Tag has a strong following in the motorbike industry.

Yannick prefers the feeling of the e-shifter: one gear at a time. Yannick prefers the feeling of the e-shifter: one gear at a time.

Personal choices. Personal choices.

Yannick runs Smooth tire inserts by Slicy

Nico Quere's

Giant Reign Nico Quere also jumped over to e-bike racing in 2018, but he still comes back to compete on real mountain bikes from time to time.

Nico runs a Suntour Aurum fork, along with the Giant's standard DVO shock. Nico runs a Suntour Aurum fork, along with the Giant's standard DVO shock.

Time prototype pedals Custom mudguard

Quere's cockpit is by Reverse components. Quere's cockpit is by Reverse components.

French tires for the French Enduro Series. French tires for the French Enduro Series.

Laura Charles's

Specialized

Stumpjumper FSR Women's Elite winner Laura Charles is aiming to race all European EWS rounds this season. Canazei is her next stop.

Suntour is Laura's suspension sponsor. Suntour is Laura's suspension sponsor.

Formula's very popular Cura brakes. Formula's very popular Cura brakes.

Laura says this saddle is one of her favorite parts on this bike. Laura says this saddle is one of her favorite parts on this bike.

Estelle Charles's

Radon Slide Trail Women's Elite second-place Estelle Charles is racing with a German brand this season.

Big wheels, small frame size. Fast Suspension Fenix shock.

Tioga saddle - a personal choice of Estelle. The stem and bars are SB3. Tioga saddle - a personal choice of Estelle. The stem and bars are SB3.

Duke wheels for Estelle - still wearing the control sticker of EWS Madeira on them. Duke wheels for Estelle - still wearing the control sticker of EWS Madeira on them.

Plenty of stopping power with her Magura MT7.brakes. Plenty of stopping power with her Magura MT7.brakes.

Max Martin's

Peugeot M01 FS We only spotted this Peugeot frame this weekend. Some interesting lines here.

Right chainstay dropped low to prevent chain slap. Dual-link-type rear suspension with oddly routed vertical struts.

Offset frame a-la Specialized, but with the shock routed to the lower link. Not a lot of tire clearance in this crowded space.

You can't say Max races without caution. You can't say Max races without caution.

Full Shimano XT equipped, even the wheels. Full Shimano XT equipped, even the wheels.

Have a look at some of the fastest bikes in Allos, the latest stop of the French Enduro Series. We had the opportunity to nail down bike checks of some of the winners here, and we discovered some components and bike designs few riders have laid eyes on - that is, unless you happen to live and race in France.