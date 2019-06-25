PINKBIKE TECH

8 Bike Checks from Allos - French Enduro Series

Jun 25, 2019
by Kike Abelleira  

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
8 Bike Checks from Allos

Words and photos: Kike Abelleira
Max Martin's Peugeot M01 FS

Have a look at some of the fastest bikes in Allos, the latest stop of the French Enduro Series. We had the opportunity to nail down bike checks of some of the winners here, and we discovered some components and bike designs few riders have laid eyes on - that is, unless you happen to live and race in France.


2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Louis Jeandel's
Norco Range
Elite men's race winner Louis Jeandel has some industry sponsors, but his bike isn't sporting top of the line components. He has proven that's fast enough to battle more glamorous builds.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Race Face stem and custom stem cap with an image of one of Louis's favorite films.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Remote control for the shock, with SRAM shifting and braking.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Sixpack is a German brand that sponsors Louis' team.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Duke wheels is another sponsor that you don't often see.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Well battered Sram GX 11-speed - performance enough to win a national level enduro.



2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Julie Duvert's
Ibis Mojo
Julie Duvert is running on an Ibis development rider program this season.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Shimano is on shifting and braking duties.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
SB3 parts with the stem and bar combo.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Besides the frame, Ibis also supplies Julie with wheels.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Fox Float X2 shock barely fits - but it does fit.
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Like the frame was made for this...



2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Axelle Murigneux's
Lapierre Spicy
Women's Elite third place Axelle Murigneux, racing for Team Rocky Sports, has been riding a Lapierre for a few seasons.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Still running 11-speed, but that doesn't seem to slow Axelle down.
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Handlebar's riding four-spacers tall.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Time pedals are quite popular among the French riders. Axelle's running a 32T chairing, while most female riders were on 30's.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Another Formula Cura brake rider on the podium.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
French tires on Swiss wheels.



2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Yannick Pontal's
Lapierre Spicy
Yannick races for Lapierre and his program this season mostly includes e-bike races. He was stoked to be racing his lightweight enduro bike this weekend.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Cockpit by Tag Metals... Apparently, Tag has a strong following in the motorbike industry.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Yannick prefers the feeling of the e-shifter: one gear at a time.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Personal choices.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Yannick runs Smooth tire inserts by Slicy



2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Nico Quere's
Giant Reign
Nico Quere also jumped over to e-bike racing in 2018, but he still comes back to compete on real mountain bikes from time to time.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Nico runs a Suntour Aurum fork, along with the Giant's standard DVO shock.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Time prototype pedals
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Custom mudguard

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Quere's cockpit is by Reverse components.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
French tires for the French Enduro Series.



2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Laura Charles's
Specialized
Stumpjumper FSR
Women's Elite winner Laura Charles is aiming to race all European EWS rounds this season. Canazei is her next stop.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Suntour is Laura's suspension sponsor.


2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Formula's very popular Cura brakes.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Laura says this saddle is one of her favorite parts on this bike.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos



2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Estelle Charles's
Radon Slide Trail
Women's Elite second-place Estelle Charles is racing with a German brand this season.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Big wheels, small frame size.
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Fast Suspension Fenix shock.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Tioga saddle - a personal choice of Estelle. The stem and bars are SB3.


2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Duke wheels for Estelle - still wearing the control sticker of EWS Madeira on them.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Plenty of stopping power with her Magura MT7.brakes.



2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Max Martin's
Peugeot M01 FS
We only spotted this Peugeot frame this weekend. Some interesting lines here.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Right chainstay dropped low to prevent chain slap.
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Dual-link-type rear suspension with oddly routed vertical struts.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Offset frame a-la Specialized, but with the shock routed to the lower link.
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Not a lot of tire clearance in this crowded space.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
You can't say Max races without caution.


2019 French Enduro Series Allos
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Full Shimano XT equipped, even the wheels.




4 Comments

  • + 2
 Had no idea that Peugeot is making mountainbikes, and seemingly better than their cars at that!
  • + 3
 The norco is rad
  • + 2
 Peugeot eh? Not bad!
  • + 1
 hi julie

Post a Comment



