8 Bike Checks from Allos - French Enduro Series

Have a look at some of the fastest bikes in Allos, the latest stop of the French Enduro Series. We had the opportunity to nail down bike checks of some of the winners here, and we discovered some components and bike designs few riders have laid eyes on - that is, unless you happen to live and race in France.
Race Face stem and custom stem cap with an image of one of Louis's favorite films.
Remote control for the shock, with SRAM shifting and braking.
Sixpack is a German brand that sponsors Louis' team.
Duke wheels is another sponsor that you don't often see.
Well battered Sram GX 11-speed - performance enough to win a national level enduro.
Shimano is on shifting and braking duties.
SB3 parts with the stem and bar combo.
Besides the frame, Ibis also supplies Julie with wheels.
Time pedals are quite popular among the French riders. Axelle's running a 32T chairing, while most female riders were on 30's.
Another Formula Cura brake rider on the podium.
French tires on Swiss wheels.
Cockpit by Tag Metals... Apparently, Tag has a strong following in the motorbike industry.
Yannick prefers the feeling of the e-shifter: one gear at a time.
Personal choices.
Nico runs a Suntour Aurum fork, along with the Giant's standard DVO shock.
Quere's cockpit is by Reverse components.
French tires for the French Enduro Series.
Suntour is Laura's suspension sponsor.
Formula's very popular Cura brakes.
Laura says this saddle is one of her favorite parts on this bike.
Tioga saddle - a personal choice of Estelle. The stem and bars are SB3.
Duke wheels for Estelle - still wearing the control sticker of EWS Madeira on them.
Plenty of stopping power with her Magura MT7.brakes.
You can't say Max races without caution.
Full Shimano XT equipped, even the wheels.
