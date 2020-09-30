8 XC Bikes From The Nove Mesto World Cup Pits

Finally we can go racing! The XC World Cup has rolled into the familiar stop of Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic for a doubleheader event before World Champs in Austria next week. The Pinkbike photographers have been snooping around the pits (socially distant of course) and managed to grab a selection of bikes that were lurking in the team tents.
Andrew L'Esperance's Norco Revolver
Emily Batty's Trek Supercaliber
Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel
The Lefty will always stand out from the crowd.
Pablo Rodriguez's BH Lynx
Nadir Colledani's MMR Kenta
Victor Koretzky's Orbea Oiz
Sina Frei's Ghost Lector
Annika Langvad's Specialized S-works Epic
