8 XC Bikes From The Nove Mesto World Cup Pits

Sep 30, 2020
by Ross Bell  
Finally we can go racing! The XC World Cup has rolled into the familiar stop of Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic for a doubleheader event before World Champs in Austria next week. The Pinkbike photographers have been snooping around the pits (socially distant of course) and managed to grab a selection of bikes that were lurking in the team tents.


Andrew L'Esperance's Norco Revolver


Norco Factory Racing s Revolver FS. It features all the new Sram goodies with DT wheels rolling on Kenda s and carbon stem and bar.
Norco Factory Racing's Revolver FS. It features all the new SRAM goodies with DT wheels rolling on Kenda tires and Beast Components' carbon stem and bar.

When the sun hit s just right the team colors pop
When the sun hits just right.
RockShox SID up front takes care of the bumps.
RockShox SID up front takes care of the bumps.

Beast Components take care of steering and holding on.
Beast Components take care of steering and holding on.
Another Sram AXS XX1 build with a power meter and a 36 tooth ring. Kenda Boosters wrapped around DT Swiss XMC 1200 wheels.
Sram AXS XX1 build with a power meter and a 36 tooth ring. Kenda Boosters wrapped around DT Swiss XMC 1200 wheels.


Emily Batty's Trek Supercaliber


Batty runs a size small frame.

A RockShox SID up front with 95 PSI.
Dropper posts are common place in the XC pits these days.

Trek raised some eyebrows last year with their unconventional suspension design on the new Supercaliber.
Slam that stem, and check out that lever position!


Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel


The new Scalpel was launched earlier this year and Henry hopes it can help propel him to his first World Cup win.

The Lefty will always stand out from the crowd.

Remote lockouts are used front and back.
Henrique is certainly proud to fly the Brazilian flag wherever he races.


Pablo Rodriguez's BH Lynx


Pablo Rodriguez s BH NAME is a well kitted orange machine. Even the decals on the wheels were custom to match.
Pablo Rodriguez's BH Lynx is a well kitted orange machine. Lots of matchy-matchy.

Pablo s bike is Fox sprung front and back.
Pablo's bike is Fox sprung front and back.
A Divine dropper post will help with the steeper shoots and rowdy decents.
A Divine dropper post will help with the steeper chutes and rowdy decents.

The BH has a Shimano XTR drivetrain and a Rotor Kapic crank QRing 36T oval ring and a power meter.
The BH has a Shimano XTR drivetrain and a Rotor Kapic crank, QRing 36T oval ring, and a power meter.
BH is using a split pivot design.
BH is using a Split Pivot design.


Nadir Colledani's MMR Kenta


Italian racer Nadir Colledani's MMR Kenta sitting pretty after practice.

The Kenta has a flex-pivot suspension layout.
That's some fast rolling rubber strapped on for short track.

AXS keeps the cockpit looking tidy.
A top guide for a little extra security, a dropped chain is certainly not what you want in the middle of an XC race.


Victor Koretzky's Orbea Oiz


The bike Victor Koretzky took to second place in yesterday's short track race.

How many watts do these cranks see in the last dash to the line?
Cockpit setups vary massively in the XC field; as things go this looks like a pretty "normal" setup!

Definitely one of the nicest looking bikes in the field.
Michelin rubber keeps Koretzky rolling fast.


Sina Frei's Ghost Lector


Sina Frei s new Ghost Lector with a cutsom hand painted design by Cento Canesio a graphic design artist from Italy. Each team member is sporting a graphic that includes their interests and things related to their countries of origin.
Sina Frei's new Ghost Lector with a custom hand painted design by Cento Canesio, a graphic design artist from Italy. Each team member is sporting a graphic that includes their interests and things related to their countries of origin.

Sina s got her name stamped onto her foam grips.
Sina's got her name stamped onto her foam grips.
More details from the swingarm.
More details from the swingarm.

Note that this bike is technically unreleased. Here s a glimpse into the lower suspension design.
Note that this bike is technically unreleased. Here's a glimpse into the lower suspension design.
It would be a shame to ruin this graphic but also so sweet to have on your bike.
It would be a shame to ruin this graphic but also so sweet to have on your bike.

Ghost is using this bike as a mule for testing linkages and angles.
Ghost is using this bike as a mule for testing linkages and angles.


Annika Langvad's Specialized S-works Epic


Annika Langvad s S-worrks Epic. The entire specialized team has gone red this year and red is fast.
Annika Langvad's S-works Epic. The entire Specialized team has gone red this year and red is fast.

Sleek linkage on the Specilialized.
Sleek linkage on the Specialized.
The Brain system is still present on their XC race bikes. It was setup as firm as can be for XCC and will probably be softened up a touch for finals.
The Brain system is still present on their XC race bikes. It was setup as firm as can be for XCC and will probably be softened up a touch for finals.

Sram s XX1 AXS with power meter. She s running a 32T chainring up front. The Roval Control SL wheels are laced to 2.3 wide Renegade Control s.
Sram's XX1 AXS with power meter. She's running a 32T chainring up front. The Roval Control SL wheels are laced to 2.3 wide Renegade Controls.
A RockShox SID upfront.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Bh Cannondale Ghost Norco Orbea Specialized Trek Annika Langvad Emily Batty Henrique Avancini


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
71530 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
64230 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
54298 views
What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?
50135 views
Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
37202 views
Video & Photo Epic: One Year Later - Brook Macdonald's Incredible Road to Recovery
36857 views
Throwback Thursday: 12 Enduro Bikes That Have Won In Finale
36812 views
Esker Cycles Releases Rowl Full Suspension 29er
32175 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 XC bikes just look cool. I dont ride XC much but I kinda wish I did now.
  • 2 0
 Fantastic pictures,thank you!
  • 1 0
 What are those Michelins on the Orbea? Gravel tires?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011504
Mobile Version of Website