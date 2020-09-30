8 XC Bikes From The Nove Mesto World Cup Pits

Andrew L'Esperance's Norco Revolver

Norco Factory Racing's Revolver FS. It features all the new SRAM goodies with DT wheels rolling on Kenda tires and Beast Components' carbon stem and bar.

When the sun hits just right. RockShox SID up front takes care of the bumps.

Beast Components take care of steering and holding on. Sram AXS XX1 build with a power meter and a 36 tooth ring. Kenda Boosters wrapped around DT Swiss XMC 1200 wheels.

Emily Batty's Trek Supercaliber

Batty runs a size small frame.

A RockShox SID up front with 95 PSI. Dropper posts are common place in the XC pits these days.

Trek raised some eyebrows last year with their unconventional suspension design on the new Supercaliber. Slam that stem, and check out that lever position!

Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel

The new Scalpel was launched earlier this year and Henry hopes it can help propel him to his first World Cup win.

The Lefty will always stand out from the crowd.

Remote lockouts are used front and back. Henrique is certainly proud to fly the Brazilian flag wherever he races.

Pablo Rodriguez's BH Lynx

Pablo Rodriguez's BH Lynx is a well kitted orange machine. Lots of matchy-matchy.

Pablo's bike is Fox sprung front and back. A Divine dropper post will help with the steeper chutes and rowdy decents.

The BH has a Shimano XTR drivetrain and a Rotor Kapic crank, QRing 36T oval ring, and a power meter. BH is using a Split Pivot design.

Nadir Colledani's MMR Kenta

Italian racer Nadir Colledani's MMR Kenta sitting pretty after practice.

The Kenta has a flex-pivot suspension layout. That's some fast rolling rubber strapped on for short track.

AXS keeps the cockpit looking tidy. A top guide for a little extra security, a dropped chain is certainly not what you want in the middle of an XC race.

Victor Koretzky's Orbea Oiz

The bike Victor Koretzky took to second place in yesterday's short track race.

How many watts do these cranks see in the last dash to the line? Cockpit setups vary massively in the XC field; as things go this looks like a pretty "normal" setup!

Definitely one of the nicest looking bikes in the field. Michelin rubber keeps Koretzky rolling fast.

Sina Frei's Ghost Lector

Sina Frei's new Ghost Lector with a custom hand painted design by Cento Canesio, a graphic design artist from Italy. Each team member is sporting a graphic that includes their interests and things related to their countries of origin.

Sina's got her name stamped onto her foam grips. More details from the swingarm.

Note that this bike is technically unreleased. Here's a glimpse into the lower suspension design. It would be a shame to ruin this graphic but also so sweet to have on your bike.

Ghost is using this bike as a mule for testing linkages and angles.

Annika Langvad's Specialized S-works Epic

Annika Langvad's S-works Epic. The entire Specialized team has gone red this year and red is fast.

Sleek linkage on the Specialized. The Brain system is still present on their XC race bikes. It was setup as firm as can be for XCC and will probably be softened up a touch for finals.

Sram's XX1 AXS with power meter. She's running a 32T chainring up front. The Roval Control SL wheels are laced to 2.3 wide Renegade Controls. A RockShox SID upfront.

Finally we can go racing! The XC World Cup has rolled into the familiar stop of Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic for a doubleheader event before World Champs in Austria next week. The Pinkbike photographers have been snooping around the pits (socially distant of course) and managed to grab a selection of bikes that were lurking in the team tents.