Simon Rickett's Dialled Bikes Hotrod

Zac Hudson's Commencal Meta 4X

Robert Blake's Trek Ticket S

Hannah Escott's Yeti 4X (Both wheels are 26 inch, just a weird perspective in the photograph)

Robin Matern Alonso's Commencal Absolut

Martha Gill's Marin Riff Zone 27.5

Gabe Simpson's Dialled Bikes Hotrod

Scott Beaumont's Specialised Enduro SX

At the end of racing at the British National 4X Championships, we grabbed 8 of the winners' bikes to show the diverse range of bikes ridden at this year's championships. Apologies to Fred Cadman Carpenter and Martin Brown, we didn't manage to catch you guys before you packed your bikes up - well done on the wins!