George Brannigan and his new Propain Rage. George is continuing on with his mullet set up from last year with 29er up front and 27.5 in the rear. Third place for George.

Matt Walker and his Pivot Phoenix. Despite being 6 foot, Matt runs a medium size frame for all his bikes as he prefers an agile ride.

Ainhoa Ijurko and her new Canyon Sender. Ainhoa recently signed with the new Canyon Collective team and is a local shredder from our hometown of Squamish, BC.

Anneke Beerten was one of the only riders not on a Downhill bike but still tamed the blown out and rough track.

Mick and Tracey Hannah's Polygon XquareOne's, both the fastest bikes of the day.

Vaea Verbeeck and her Rocky Mountain Maiden.

Kiwi pinner Sam Gale and his new Pivot Phoenix.

