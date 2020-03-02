8 Bikes of the Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Eddie Masters and his all-new Pivot Switchblade, which he had only ridden twice prior to race day. We are stoked to see Eddie back between the tape.

New sponsor for Cody Kelley this year as he makes the move to Specialized

Clean sweep for Rae Morrison as she took every stage win of the Toa Enduro on her Liv Hail

Charlie Murray and his Pivot Firebird 29

Local Cole Lucas and his Ibis Ripmo. Lucas took 2nd place on the day.

Sam Blenkinsop and his Norco Sight

Same bike but new team for Dan Wolfe as he joins Polygon UR for 2020. Tune into our Instagram stories for behind the scenes coverage from the EWS this year.

Georgia Astle and her Devinci Spartan 29.

