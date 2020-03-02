8 Bikes of the Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 2, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  
Eddie Masters and his all-new Pivot Switchblade, which he had only ridden twice prior to race day. We are stoked to see Eddie back between the tape.

New sponsor for Cody Kelley this year as he makes the move to Specialized

Clean sweep for Rae Morrison as she took every stage win of the Toa Enduro on her Liv Hail

Charlie Murray and his Pivot Firebird 29

Local Cole Lucas and his Ibis Ripmo. Lucas took 2nd place on the day.

Sam Blenkinsop and his Norco Sight

Same bike but new team for Dan Wolfe as he joins Polygon UR for 2020. Tune into our Instagram stories for behind the scenes coverage from the EWS this year.

Georgia Astle and her Devinci Spartan 29.

Mentions: @trevorlyden @officialcrankworx


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks


Must Read This Week
10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes
111422 views
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
47381 views
Video: Working Out with a Pro Mountain Biker - Remy Metailler Shows Christina Chappetta His Gym Routine
45565 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
44409 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
42203 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League
38870 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
38251 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
33211 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007225
Mobile Version of Website