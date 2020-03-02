Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
8 Bikes of the Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
Mar 2, 2020
by
Aidan Oliver
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Eddie Masters and his all-new Pivot Switchblade, which he had only ridden twice prior to race day. We are stoked to see Eddie back between the tape.
New sponsor for Cody Kelley this year as he makes the move to Specialized
Clean sweep for Rae Morrison as she took every stage win of the Toa Enduro on her Liv Hail
Charlie Murray and his Pivot Firebird 29
Local Cole Lucas and his Ibis Ripmo. Lucas took 2nd place on the day.
Sam Blenkinsop and his Norco Sight
Same bike but new team for Dan Wolfe as he joins Polygon UR for 2020. Tune into our Instagram stories for behind the scenes coverage from the EWS this year.
Georgia Astle and her Devinci Spartan 29.
Mentions:
@trevorlyden
@officialcrankworx
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes
111422 views
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
47381 views
Video: Working Out with a Pro Mountain Biker - Remy Metailler Shows Christina Chappetta His Gym Routine
45565 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
44409 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
42203 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League
38870 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
38251 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
33211 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007225
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments
Post a Comment