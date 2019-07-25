8 Days, 8 Life Lessons - BC Bike Race 2019

Your daily wake-up call at the BC Bike Race. Good morning racers! Margus Riga photo

Photos by Dave Silver, Margus Riga, Todd Weselake, Lorenz Jimenez, Scott Robarts

Toptube stickers to give you an idea of where you are on the course, how far away you are from the next Fox Feature Trail (AKA best descent of the day) and where the next feed station is.

We moved camp most nights, but spent two nights in Cumberland and two nights in Powell River. If you're ever in Powell River, you have to buy ice cream from Wild Scoop. That ice cream, and knowing that Alice and Brohm would be at the finish line in Squamish with their real fruit ice cream, were big motivators. We moved camp most nights, but spent two nights in Cumberland and two nights in Powell River. If you're ever in Powell River, you have to buy ice cream from Wild Scoop. That ice cream, and knowing that Alice and Brohm would be at the finish line in Squamish with their real fruit ice cream, were big motivators.

Raven Eye Photography photo

No complimentary inflight drink service in this twelve-seater! I'll take the views over soda any day, though. Dave Silver photo

Start of Day 5, racers arriving on the ferry from Saltery Bay for the start in Earls Cove. Dave Silver photo

Soul crushing climb looming in the distance on day 5. My moment of glory came when I proceeded to ride up the entire thing and pass everyone walking. No, I didn't regret it... Dave Silver photo

The low point of the BC Bike Race is the high point of your regular week. Margus Riga photo

Day 1 in the Cowichan Valley was separated into two sections with a neutral section in between. The short 2.5km Prologue on Day 0 and then the two 17km sections were a great way to ease racers into the week. Margus Riga photo

I was absolutely blown away by the technical trails on Maple Mountain and I can't wait to go back. Raven Eye Photography photo

This race start in Cumberland on Day 2 was my all-time favorite with a call and response song with all the racers. Robert Shaer photo

Liv Factory Racing's Serena Gordon told me early on in the event that people can usually get through the first couple days of stage racing, but struggle through the second half since they don't eat enough to recover. I went for tacos in Cumberland after racing on Day 3. Raven Eye Photography photo

The crew of mechanics from Obsession Bikes in North Vancouver was up into the wee hours of the morning every night fixing racer's bikes. Give them your rig after the ride with your credit card number and a list of ailments, then find it race-ready in the start corral with the rest of the bikes in the morning. Margus Riga photo

The arrival in Powell River was my favorite. We walked off the ferry as a crew of 600 to be welcomed by what felt like the entire town, and a live band. Dave Silver photo

I didn't stay up late enough to see this sunset, but it's nice, isn't it? Margus Riga photo

YouTubers Syd Schultz and Macky Franklin started in wave 2 with me every morning. On Day 4, I had a great time speeding along in a train with them for the first half of the race before bonking.

Fox Feature Trail on Day 4. This trail was always the highlight of my day.

Tippie was a part of the absolutely unbelievable crew that traveled alongside the racers for the entire week. Dave Silver photo

After a tough Day 4 that left my back feeling stiff, I booked myself in for a massage with the BCBR Wellness team. A half-hour massage has never felt so therapeutic and the next day my back didn't hurt at all during the longest stage of the week. Dave Silver photo

The second day on the Sunshine Coast, Day 6, was a touch shorter at 50km from Sechelt to Gibsons. It finished with a super fun 8km descent to the ferry terminal. My hand blisters didn't hurt and I was able to follow a local for part of it, making it even more fun.

Can't beat those ribbons of singletrack on the Sunshine Coast... Raven Eye Photography

I think Mike Levy was pretty proud of me when I told him I ate at least a donut a day for seven days in a row. Tim Hortons at the finish line food station for the win!

The final campsite in Squamish with a view of the Chief was lovely, but sleeping in my own bed at home was even better. Dave Silver photo

The Squamish finish line smile of relief. It was fun to ride trails I knew after a week of blind racing. It's definitely easier to push yourself on climbs when you know exactly where the top of a climb is. As for the descents, I felt like a superhero. Scott Robarts photo

Finisher medals that double as belt buckles. Dave Silver photo

The Pinkbike crew came out to cheer me on in Squamish on the final day of the event.

So You Want to Do BC Bike Race Next Year?

1. The tool you choose will make a difference in the long run.

Lorenz Jimenez photo

2. Find your weakness and work on it.

Dave Silver photo

3. The singletrack descents are worth the climbs.

Robert Shaer photo

4. Everyone wants you to get to the finish line.

Dave Silver photo

5. Surround yourself with the best kind of people, their energy is contagious.

6. Simplicity is key.

7. Practice yoga daily.

8. Get as much sleep as possible.

Dave Silver photo