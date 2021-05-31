8 Environmental Initiatives in the Bike Industry: SRAM's Fiber Recycling Patent, Sustainable Production, & More

As a company, we have a long-term dependency on our employees, customers and consumers being able to enjoy an active life in the great outdoors. In October 2020, Thule Group’s Board of Directors resolved on new sustainability goals in line with the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and we signed to commit the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a global standard for climate goals originating from the goal of the Paris Agreement to limit the increase in the planet’s average temperature to 1.5°C.



Our focus areas within climate and environment are based on a life-cycle concept: from how we design, manufacture and distribute our products to how the products are used and finally cared for, so that their components and materials can be reused and recycled in the best possible way. — Thule