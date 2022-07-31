8 Handbuilt Bikes from the UK at Ard Rock 2022

We paid a visit to the Bespoked tent at the Ard Rock Enduro festival and we couldn't resist showing you the amazing hand-built bikes we found inside. All of these frames are hand-built in the UK by some amazing craftsmen whose passion for mountain-biking and frame building shines through in their work. Take the time to check out each of their websites and maybe next time you want a new bike have a look at going bespoke instead of buying off the shelf. You won't regret it!Ra BikesRa Bikes .12Ra Bikes .410To find out more check out Ra Bikes here
Howler FrameworksHowler Frameworks FenrirHowler Frameworks SigmaTo find out more check out Howler Frameworks here
Coal BikesCoal Bikes 84Coal Bikes PonyTo find out more check out Coal Bikes here
Dawley BikesDawley Bikes EponymDawley Bikes RallyeTo find out more check out Dawley Bikes here
7 Comments