8 Handbuilt Bikes from the UK at Ard Rock 2022

Jul 31, 2022
by Nick Bentley  

8 Bespoke Handbuilt Bikes
from Ard Rock Enduro
from Reeth, Yorkshire, UK
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

We paid a visit to the Bespoked tent at the Ard Rock Enduro festival and we couldn't resist showing you the amazing hand-built bikes we found inside. All of these frames are hand-built in the UK by some amazing craftsmen whose passion for mountain-biking and frame building shines through in their work. Take the time to check out each of their websites and maybe next time you want a new bike have a look at going bespoke instead of buying off the shelf. You won't regret it!

Ra Bikes

Ra Bikes .12


Ra Bikes .410


To find out more check out Ra Bikes here


Howler Frameworks

Howler Frameworks Fenrir


Howler Frameworks Sigma


To find out more check out Howler Frameworks here


Coal Bikes

Coal Bikes 84


Coal Bikes Pony


To find out more check out Coal Bikes here


Dawley Bikes

Dawley Bikes Eponym


Dawley Bikes Rallye


To find out more check out Dawley Bikes here



Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Ard Rock


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
100764 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
80447 views
Racing Rumours: 5 Possible Changes for the 2023 World Cup Season (Warner Off Commentary Confirmed)
66516 views
First Look: Norco's New Fluid Is For a Bit Of Everything
51797 views
Review: Maxxis's New Forekaster Tire is Heavier & Better Than The Original
45543 views
Gang-Related Shooting in Whistler Leaves 2 Dead, Disrupts Resort Operations
43989 views
LeBron James & Partners Invest $30 Million in Canyon
43724 views
Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
36674 views

7 Comments

  • 10 0
 These are all pretty darn gorgeous
  • 9 0
 That Ra .12 looks rad!!!
  • 1 0
 Seriously! I'm very interested. Let us know more soon Ra.
  • 3 0
 Howler Frameworks Fenrir is love. It looks so fun to ride, the aesthetics, the 650b hotdamnnn
  • 3 0
 Clearly lots of secret stuff in that Howler frame
  • 1 0
 Stunning bikes, right across the board. That Ra .410 might just be the sweetest hard tail I've ever seen.
  • 1 0
 That Howler is beautiful





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009724
Mobile Version of Website