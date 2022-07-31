8 Handbuilt Bikes from the UK at Ard Rock 2022

Ra Bikes

Ra Bikes .12

Ra Bikes .410

Howler Frameworks

Howler Frameworks Fenrir

Howler Frameworks Sigma

Coal Bikes

Coal Bikes 84

Coal Bikes Pony

Dawley Bikes

Dawley Bikes Eponym

Dawley Bikes Rallye

We paid a visit to the Bespoked tent at the Ard Rock Enduro festival and we couldn't resist showing you the amazing hand-built bikes we found inside. All of these frames are hand-built in the UK by some amazing craftsmen whose passion for mountain-biking and frame building shines through in their work. Take the time to check out each of their websites and maybe next time you want a new bike have a look at going bespoke instead of buying off the shelf. You won't regret it!