8 Men Charged in $1.5 Million Mountain Bike Shop Burglary Criminal Ring Investigation

Nov 22, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Photo: Boulder Cycle Sport / Facebook. Source.

8 men have been indicted on 227 counts for allegedly committing a series of crimes including bike shop burglaries and multiple attempted burglaries and thefts in Colorado.

The crimes were carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic from December 2019 until June 2020 with the total value of the stolen vehicles, stolen property, and property damage coming to $1.5 million with the approximate value of the stolen bikes at $985,000.

The robberies focussed on high-end mountain bikes and it's believed that in total 29 bike shops were raided in the spree. The Colorado Attorney General describes how the burglaries were planned on Facebook Messenger with the individuals operating in groups of up to four to steal either a box truck or van and ram it into the front doors or windows of a bicycle shop, or break the front windows with large landscaping rocks or other tools. After grabbing the bikes, they transferred the stolen goods to another individual for suspected transport out of the country before abandoning the vehicle used in the burglary and fleeing in a second stolen vehicle. One break-in saw $90,000 worth of mountain bikes stolen within five minutes.

The shops that were targeted include: Giant Cycling World in Littleton (hit four times), Totally Wired Cyclery in Fraser (hit twice in 10 days), Boulder Cycle Sport in Boulder, Redstone Cyclery in Lyons, and Cenna Custom Cycles in Longmont.

Attorney General Weiser said, "Working with our law enforcement partners, we broke up this multi-layered criminal enterprise that harmed several businesses and nonprofit organizations in the mountain communities and Denver metro and Boulder areas. We will hold these individuals to account for their actions and harm they caused to the victims and our communities."

Michael Dougherty, Boulder County District Attorney, said: “From speaking with bike store owners, I know that these break-ins and thefts have caused significant harm for the victims and our communities. This indictment is the direct result of a united, tireless effort to bring down a multi-jurisdictional theft operation. The District Attorney’s Office appreciates our strong partnerships with the Boulder Police Department, FBI, and the Attorney General’s Office. Our office remains committed to ensuring that the individuals involved in these property crimes are held fully responsible for their actions. I want to thank Attorney General Weiser for putting together this team effort and fighting for community safety."

Photo: Boulder Cycle Sport / Facebook. Source.

The defendants (Kevin Acosta-Larkin, Austin Butler, Gerald Garcia, Maurice Leday, Gregory Melina, Salvador Mena-Barreno, Jason Quijada, and Adrian Rocha-Chairez) are variously charged with violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act (F2), first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft (F4), second-degree burglary (F4), theft (F4), and criminal mischief (F6), in addition to other charges.

Maris Herold, Boulder Police Chief, said: “This was a complex investigation that would not have been possible were it not for the great work of everyone involved and the phenomenal collaboration of all of these agencies. The City of Boulder experiences over one million dollars in bike theft yearly, causing significant community harm. This investigation and subsequent arrests are not only a good example of the hard work and dedication of what detectives do every day, but it also shows the community how seriously we take these crimes.”

A grand jury indictment is merely a formal accusation that an individual committed a crime under Colorado laws. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. We'll update this story as the trial of these men progresses. More info, here.

Posted In:
Industry News


29 Comments

  • 21 2
 If they are found guilty can we use them instead of mulch for our dirt jumps?
  • 12 0
 Holy shit, one shop was hit four times? That's insane. Bold criminals that fortunately got caught.
  • 2 0
 cycles of crime
  • 11 0
 no sympathy for bike thiefs
  • 9 0
 A lot of crime articles on PB lately. Bummer deal.
  • 5 0
 Seriously. One of our LBS got broken into a few weeks ago and had 100k worth of bikes stolen.
  • 1 3
 Next morning @ the Big House
"what are you in for essay" ?
"Messenger"
"Vatos loco"
  • 2 0
 because OutDoor+ is going to drop a membership that tracks your bike.
  • 5 0
 Great to see these losers got caught. $1.5M, let's hope that catches them some good jail time!
  • 3 0
 The robberies stopped in June 2020 because no bike shops had any more bikes. Jokes aside, awesome they got caught! Seems like bike robberies so seldom end in robbers arrested and/or bikes returned.
  • 1 1
 See Gorilla Gravity's recent encounter. These butt suckers are not the only ones.
  • 6 0
 Fattie got left behind
  • 2 0
 always the last resort!
  • 1 0
 not even degenerates could be seen on that
  • 1 0
 I feel LBS's haven't scaled up security (or haven't been able to) to match the rising value of the inventory they keep inside; wonder if this is something the manufacturers can help subsidize (though there isn't much you can do when someone drive a box truck into the side of your building). LBS near my house now has metal curtains that come down over all windows and doors when they lock-up at night, similar to a jewelry store. crazy
  • 1 0
 Not surprised it was in Denver. I had my bike stolen from the underground lot (with cameras!) at the downtown REI while traveling through on the way to Crested Butte. It was double locked to my hitch rack. I used to love coming to Denver, but it's turn in to a real s**thole lately. Cops couldn't care less about bike theft there, which is why I'm surprised they lifted a finger for this.
  • 1 0
 Until last year, I lived in Denver for close to 11 years. REI was on of the WORST places for bike theft. Locally it's almost a joke how many bikes are stolen from there. So glad I cashed out my house there last year.
  • 1 0
 Not all shops were in Denver, but yeah Colorado's blown out and the cops can't be bothered with petty crime.
  • 2 0
 In other news - riding bikes out in the mountains over gnarly stuff is a blast.
  • 2 0
 Shout-out redstone cyclery. Great shop and great people. Glad there could be justice from this whole mess.
  • 1 0
 "…the burglaries were planned on Facebook Messenger…"

Nice way to leave an easily identifiable trail for the police. Thank you dumb thieves.
  • 1 0
 So... the link in the article says there were "22 auto thefts". Were those 22 ebikes or 22 cars? HAHAHA
  • 1 0
 Tie their hands together, put them on a bike and then push them off a Red Bull Ramage drop!
  • 2 0
 MF
  • 2 1
 Hmmm… no mention of the immigration status of the accused.
  • 2 3
 did they happen to steal any gx cassettes by chance.....?
