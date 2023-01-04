8 More Bikes That Could Be Updated for 2023

It's time once again to gaze into the crystal ball and try to guess which new bikes we'll see released this year. The supply chain woes caused by the pandemic seem to be subsiding, but there's no denying that the typical bike release schedule underwent a severe shakeup. Multiple models were delayed significantly, and many of the bikes that will come out this year were actually supposed to be released months ago.
Luckily we've arrived at what seems like a very good place when it comes to geometry, and I don't anticipate any earth-shattering changes in that department this season, which means there might not be as compelling of a reason to rush out and get the latest and greatest model. That doesn't mean the end of progression, though; far from it. There are plenty of advancements on the horizon when it comes to drivetrains, brakes, and suspension. There are advances happening on the electric side of things too, but I'll keep the focus of this article on bikes without motors.
For those who aren't familiar with the process, bike companies typically refresh a model every three years or so, which means that compiling this list is as scientific as going through the archives and looking at the bikes that haven't been updated in a few years. There were also plenty of teasers released by companies over the summer as their athletes tried out the new bikes ahead of their official launch. Matt Beer put together a list of 13 other models
that might be updated this year, and at least one of those predicted models has already been released.
Keep in mind that this list focuses on updates or revisions to existing models - there are also lots of completely new bikes in the works.
Ibis HD5
Ibis dropped the HD5 from their lineup in 2021, which leaves room for some sort of longer travel machine in their lineup. The last version of the HD5 had 27.5” wheels and 153mm of travel – a mixed wheel version with a little more squish would make a lot of sense. As it is, the Oso e-bike currently has the most travel in the lineup with either 155 or 170mm of travel depending on the shock stroke, followed by the 147mm Ripmo.
The Ripmo was recently updated with a new swingarm to make it universal derailleur hanger compatible, so I wouldn't expect another change in the immediate future. Still, it does seem like there could be room for a longer travel Ripmo in Ibis' lineup too.
Cannondale Habit
The Habit is one of several bikes that was on our list last year that didn't end up being released. There have been photos of Mitch Ropelato rallying around on a bike that's definitely not a Jekyll, so it's not a stretch to imagine that we'll something this year. Maybe.
The last iteration had 130mm of travel – I could see Cannondale bumping that up slightly, putting the Habit into the highly competitive aggressive trail category
.
Norco Optic
The Optic is another bike that could be ready for an update, especially since there's a lot of overlap between it and the aluminum Fluid that came out this year. I could see it going in one of two directions – either push it more towards downcountry side of the spectrum and bill it as a more capable version of the Revolver, or go the other way, and give it a little more travel to make it a full-blown aggressive trail bike.
GT Fury
/ Sensor
A carbon frame DH bike, likely the next version of the Fury was spotted at Fort William last season. DH bikes aren't updated quite as often as other models – there isn't as much of a demand, and if a racer is doing well on a certain frame they're not as likely to want to switch to something new. It has been over 4 years since the current Fury was released, so a new model in 2023 doesn't seem like a stretch.
One model in GT's lineup that we haven't seen updated in a while is the Sensor, their 130mm trail bike. A handful of geometry updates would bring it up to speed – things like a shorter (and steeper) seat tube, and a slacker head angle would put it in line with its contemporaries.
Rocky Mountain Slayer
The Slayer is another bike with geometry that doesn't require a radical overhaul. It could use some snack storage, though, which looks like it might be in the works based on a photo a keen-eyed reader sent in over the summer
. As I wrote in that article, the geometry isn't really in need of any major revisions, but assuming that the Slayer remains a 170 / 180mm freeride machine I could the head angle getting a bit slacker, settling around 63.5-degrees.
Orbea Occam
When Orbea released their new Rallon in late 2021 they also added in an Occam LT model to their lineup, a bike with 10mm more travel than the 'regular' Occam trail bike. One thing the 140 or 150mm Occam doesn't have is in-frame storage – I'd imagine that feature will trickle down whenever the latest version is released. Given that the Oiz XC bike and the Rise lightweight eMTB were both updated in 2022, it seems likely that the Occam is next in line.
YT Jeffsy
The Jeffsy's last update was in 2019, when it saw it's travel increased to 150mm, inching closer to the territory occupied by the Capra. The head angle currently sits at 66-degrees, and the reach is 470mm for a size large, so I could see it undergoing the typical longer and slacker updates if there's a new model in the works. Increased room for a water bottle would certainly be appreciated, and I'd love to see YT incorporate some in-frame storage on future models.
