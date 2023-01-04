8 More Bikes That Could Be Updated for 2023

GT Fury

Sensor

A carbon frame DH bike, likely the next version of the Fury was spotted at Fort William last season. DH bikes aren't updated quite as often as other models – there isn't as much of a demand, and if a racer is doing well on a certain frame they're not as likely to want to switch to something new. It has been over 4 years since the current Fury was released, so a new model in 2023 doesn't seem like a stretch.One model in GT's lineup that we haven't seen updated in a while is the Sensor, their 130mm trail bike. A handful of geometry updates would bring it up to speed – things like a shorter (and steeper) seat tube, and a slacker head angle would put it in line with its contemporaries.