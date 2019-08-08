8 New Athletes Added to 2019 Red Bull Rampage Line Up

Eight Wild Card athletes have today been added to the 2019 Red Bull Rampage roster. The Wild Card athletes were chosen by the Red Bull Rampage Committee — consisting of pro riders Cam McCaul, Aaron Chase, Nico Vink, Randy Spangler, Dave Smutok along with event organizer Todd Barber — and are invited based on the following criteria: past results from similar big bike contests, proven skill, and current video segments.
Among them are former champions Brandon Semenuk and Cam Zink as well as medal winners Gee Atherton, Antoine Bizet, Carson Storch, and Graeme Agassiz. Vinny T, who finished 12th last year, is getting the call up this year. Rounding off the list is Reece Wallace, who earned a spot for the first time since 2015 thanks to a succession of rowdy edits.
The full list is below:Red Bull Rampage Wildcards
Brandon Semenuk
Cam Zink
Carson Storch
Antoine Bizet
Graham Agassiz
Reece Wallace
Vincent Tupin
Gee Atherton
Riders now have just one more chance to prove themselves for Rampage and that's at the new Proving Grounds qualifying competition that will take place alongside Black Sage Fest in Oregon in September. Athletes including Emil Johansson, Jaxson Riddle, Max Fredriksson and Casey Brown will have the chance to prove themselves on a brand new course that has been designed to replicate Rampage terrain. The final 3 Rampage athletes will be chosen there.
61 Comments
Brendog was still the people´s champion though.
Viewers like seeing the stuff guys like Fairclough and Gee build and ride.
Hell, i´m 100% certain i´ll like Gee´s run much more than the basic sloestyle stuff some of the other guys put out.
If it wasn´t for those few racers and some of the gnarly big mountain specialists, i´d have lost interest in Rampage years ago.
I think it´s great they keep bulding a diverse field of athletes rather than just selecting them based on their trick portfolio. Now they just need to adjust their scoring system to refelct the big mountain focus of the event instead of making it a huge slopestyle event.
It’s going to be tough completion at proving grounds; hopefully it isn’t some biased shill there deciding who goes in based purely on marketing.
Maybe Gee should have a local race in Wales on a track that most of the RBR riders shy away from and if they do turn up they (sensibly) walk away.
It will be interesting to see what the old boy can do, he is crazy smooth and triples things that the freeride boys make doubling look big...
Maybe they want to promote how rad this new bike is and that it can take the big hits as well as the world cup, who knows, but end of the day Gee has pedigree in Rampage and might just have a rowdy line lined up, remember this is Rampage and not a tricks contest.
I do agree that Kade should be given a shot, he might be young but he likes to send it.
Line Difficulty - 35%
Amplitude - 35 %
Fluidity - 20%
Tricks - 10%
How does nobody understand qualified vs wildcard?!
This could have been your top 8 like two years ago.
Events like Rampage, FEST series or Hardline are much more of a big session type event imho.
Sure the guys are trying to win, but it´s more a proof of concept to push the sport than a contest and riders participate for the honour and fun of being a part of such a prestigious event.
Post a Comment