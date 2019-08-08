8 New Athletes Added to 2019 Red Bull Rampage Line Up

Red Bull Rampage Wildcards

Eight Wild Card athletes have today been added to the 2019 Red Bull Rampage roster. The Wild Card athletes were chosen by the Red Bull Rampage Committee — consisting of pro riders Cam McCaul, Aaron Chase, Nico Vink, Randy Spangler, Dave Smutok along with event organizer Todd Barber — and are invited based on the following criteria: past results from similar big bike contests, proven skill, and current video segments.Among them are former champions Brandon Semenuk and Cam Zink as well as medal winners Gee Atherton, Antoine Bizet, Carson Storch, and Graeme Agassiz. Vinny T, who finished 12th last year, is getting the call up this year. Rounding off the list is Reece Wallace, who earned a spot for the first time since 2015 thanks to a succession of rowdy edits.The full list is below:Riders now have just one more chance to prove themselves for Rampage and that's at the new Proving Grounds qualifying competition that will take place alongside Black Sage Fest in Oregon in September. Athletes including Emil Johansson, Jaxson Riddle, Max Fredriksson and Casey Brown will have the chance to prove themselves on a brand new course that has been designed to replicate Rampage terrain. The final 3 Rampage athletes will be chosen there.