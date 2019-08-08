8 New Athletes Added to 2019 Red Bull Rampage Line Up

Aug 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Eight Wild Card athletes have today been added to the 2019 Red Bull Rampage roster. The Wild Card athletes were chosen by the Red Bull Rampage Committee — consisting of pro riders Cam McCaul, Aaron Chase, Nico Vink, Randy Spangler, Dave Smutok along with event organizer Todd Barber — and are invited based on the following criteria: past results from similar big bike contests, proven skill, and current video segments.

Among them are former champions Brandon Semenuk and Cam Zink as well as medal winners Gee Atherton, Antoine Bizet, Carson Storch, and Graeme Agassiz. Vinny T, who finished 12th last year, is getting the call up this year. Rounding off the list is Reece Wallace, who earned a spot for the first time since 2015 thanks to a succession of rowdy edits.

Not the day Brandon Semenuk was hoping for.

The full list is below:

Red Bull Rampage Wildcards

Brandon Semenuk

Cam Zink

Carson Storch

Antoine Bizet
Graham Agassiz

Reece Wallace

Vincent Tupin

Gee Atherton

Riders now have just one more chance to prove themselves for Rampage and that's at the new Proving Grounds qualifying competition that will take place alongside Black Sage Fest in Oregon in September. Athletes including Emil Johansson, Jaxson Riddle, Max Fredriksson and Casey Brown will have the chance to prove themselves on a brand new course that has been designed to replicate Rampage terrain. The final 3 Rampage athletes will be chosen there.

61 Comments

  • + 22
 Amped to see what Gee can do. That gap to wallride still one of the rowdiest moves in Rampage history.
  • + 10
 I like Rampage Gee. He isn't lord bummer there and he can definitely send and ride fast af while doing it.
  • + 8
 The course preview is going to be siiiiiick
  • + 19
 #reece4rampage
  • + 16
 GEE ATHERTON! Sorry, just hadn't realised this until now. So sick!
  • + 9
 Jaxon Riddle needs an invite. There is nobody his age doing what he's doing. He throws down quite a bit more tricks than he's willing to show us on IG. 17 years old and doing TONS to progress the sport for new generations.
  • + 2
 JAXSON FOR RAMPAGE!
  • + 1
 i feel like kade edwards or kaos seagrave would get an invite first
  • + 8
 With a qualifying event like Proving Ground, I think that anyone not auto-selected should have to attend if they want to get in. I understand the concept of bringing back big names like Aggy or Gee, but it seems a bit backwards that up and comers that are trying to get a call back like DJ Brandt or newbie Jaxson Riddle have to go compete and someone like Gee who hasn't done freeride stuff in years just gets a discretionary entry because of his name.
  • - 5
flag deco1 (20 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 100% agree both Atherton and Aggy should definitely not be there.
  • + 0
 I can agree to this, or have qualifying a month early at an old venue. No sand bags. Ride what's there and what you can fix with a shovel and 1 digger.
  • + 1
 They need him to do the course previews man
  • + 2
 @deco1: Aggy should 100% be in ... He is a potential Rampage winner if he gets his run. He's proved that he sends it bigger and faster than most of the line up. Gee is definitely an interesting choice though, I wonder if he will even except the wildcard.
  • + 0
 @leon-forfar: yeah I would agree like 3 years ago.
  • + 0
 Gee and Aggy been on the podium. DJ had an average performance last year and Jaxon is a baby that appeared on the scene recently. Look at E-Boy...first Rampage...got 3rd. Now he's a staple. DJ had a chance last year and did not have life changing run...Fingers crossed for Jaxon making it in but look at Reece...dude has proven himself over and over and got his spot this year...now on him to prove he deserves it.
  • + 6
 Glad to see Reece Wallace invited. He's been busting his hump the last few years.
  • + 7
 So cool that Casey Brown also has a chance of competing!
  • + 3
 Mostly a Standard list of people we are used to seeing at rampage. Kinda weird seeing Agassiz semenuk and atherton as “wildcards” but I am glad to watch these heavy hitters
  • + 1
 all based off previous years performance.
  • + 7
 #bringbackwilwhite
  • + 1
 yeah surprised he isn't on there.
  • + 4
 No Jordie for a wild card, wild also. Hopefully he crushes it at Proving Grounds so we can see what could've been in 2018 on his line
  • + 5
 I know he competed in the past but I feel like Gee is an odd choice...
  • + 7
 Red Bull
  • + 1
 Might pull out some interesting, more techy lines?
  • + 1
 All I know is he better flip something.
  • + 9
 Competed and got on the box
  • + 5
 Hardline
  • + 2
 Dude has been on the podium...redbull...probably wants to show the new bike can freeride too...makes all the sense in teh world.
  • + 7
 brexit means brexit
  • + 3
 @kleinblake: Yeah, 9 years ago... He just hasn't done much in terms of Freeride in years. Sure he is still a beast at DH and crazy tracks, i.e. Hardline, but he just doesn't have the tricks or style. Fairclaugh showed last year that just tech lines won't score well... I feel like Kade Edwards would have been a better choice with his recent Fest series antics.
  • + 0
 @MikeyMT: How does showing off his bike company benefit the event or Redbull? It's not like he chose whether or not he got invited...
  • + 6
 @millsr4:
Brendog was still the people´s champion though.
Viewers like seeing the stuff guys like Fairclough and Gee build and ride.
Hell, i´m 100% certain i´ll like Gee´s run much more than the basic sloestyle stuff some of the other guys put out.
If it wasn´t for those few racers and some of the gnarly big mountain specialists, i´d have lost interest in Rampage years ago.
I think it´s great they keep bulding a diverse field of athletes rather than just selecting them based on their trick portfolio. Now they just need to adjust their scoring system to refelct the big mountain focus of the event instead of making it a huge slopestyle event.
  • + 1
 @millsr4: I think you're a bit naive my friend. Guaranteed the Atherton's approached Redbull saying Gee wanted to be back in (to market the bike). dude has been on the podium (has proven himself), and is a Redbull athlete. They would be hard pressed not to let him in.
  • + 4
 Seeing Reece Wallace's name made my day.
  • - 1
 Atherton is obviously only in it because he’s a Red Bull athlete, is a f*cking shame how corrupt this competition is. Why is Atherton in a Freeride MTB competition if your going to put a racer in at least make it Kade Edwards who was killing it at FEST series and Whip offs and video parts, and how the f*ck is Conor McFarlane not in after LooseFest the guys a beast was one of the best 2 riders on those jumps.

It’s going to be tough completion at proving grounds; hopefully it isn’t some biased shill there deciding who goes in based purely on marketing.
  • + 0
 chill out deco, you obviously dont remember Gee killing it with a sick and smooth run and being the only rider ever to have the balls to go big enough to hit that wall ride.
Maybe Gee should have a local race in Wales on a track that most of the RBR riders shy away from and if they do turn up they (sensibly) walk away.
It will be interesting to see what the old boy can do, he is crazy smooth and triples things that the freeride boys make doubling look big...
Maybe they want to promote how rad this new bike is and that it can take the big hits as well as the world cup, who knows, but end of the day Gee has pedigree in Rampage and might just have a rowdy line lined up, remember this is Rampage and not a tricks contest. Smile

I do agree that Kade should be given a shot, he might be young but he likes to send it.
  • + 1
 lol at you thinking its not purely about marketing
  • + 1
 Nice, Antoine Bizet back at Rampage! He's gonna win this year, you heard it here first
  • + 7
 doubt it. he will double flip then ride a mediocre line compared to everyone else then pinkbike commenters will argue he got robbed. Rampage isn't about tricks.
  • + 4
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: RAMPAGE ISNT ABOUT TRICKS!! thank god some one else realizes this, its the progression of freeride. hopefully the judges can recognize that and stop making it a slopestyle event with some big drops.
  • + 2
 @grundletroll: Tricks shouldn't weighted the same.

Line Difficulty - 35%
Amplitude - 35 %
Fluidity - 20%
Tricks - 10%
  • + 1
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: exactly
  • + 2
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: Damn you're full of good ideas. SnowshoeRider4life for Rampage director
  • + 0
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: Tricks should weigh heavy. This is the only big bike comp there is. If dudes are double back'ing DH bikes, it should count more than hitting a drop.
  • + 0
 @chriskneeland: they have slopestyle for that
  • + 1
 @grundletroll: i wish lolol
  • + 2
 Gee got bikes to sell. Send it bruvva!
  • + 2
 No Jordie and no Ethan Nell? Is it injuries or something?
  • + 1
 Ethan is already in. top 10.

How does nobody understand qualified vs wildcard?!
  • + 1
 i think Ethan is injured, Jordie is fine the last i saw on IG
  • + 1
 Stoked to see our boy Reece on there! Well deserved and a hell of an edit with Flight Path! Yeaaaa buddy!
  • + 3
 No Jordie? Weird.
  sports
 sports
  • + 0
 It's crazy to me to see this roster of athletes that are here to "prove themselves"


This could have been your top 8 like two years ago.
  • + 0
 I was hoping they meant Rachel...
  • - 1
 I thought Semenuk had retired from competition. If that’s true, why would they invite him?
  • + 6
 still does rampage every year
  • + 4
 i think you are confusing slopestyle events and series, and a once a year Rampage. Rampage is much more than a competition.
  • + 3
 Pretty sure by competition he meant competing on a regular basis, as for an overall title and such.
Events like Rampage, FEST series or Hardline are much more of a big session type event imho.
Sure the guys are trying to win, but it´s more a proof of concept to push the sport than a contest and riders participate for the honour and fun of being a part of such a prestigious event.
  • + 1
 @H3RESQ: More than a competition... like a state of mind, a lifestyle, Grateful Dead type stuff?? [/sarcasm] It's a big competition and I'm stoked he's invited.

Post a Comment



