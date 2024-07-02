Powered by Outside

8 Pro Race Bikes from the BC Bike Race 2024

Jul 2, 2024
by BC Bike Race  
8 Top Racers Share Their 2024 Weapon of Choice

The 18th edition of the BC Bike Race is underway and a few of our top names have shared their race week bike set-up with us. While Geoff Kabush and Katerina Nash are seasoned pros at the race and know exactly how to set up their bike, we also have first-timers Otto Bolanos, Jerome Clementz and Tracy Moseley who will be dialing it in for the first time.


Hayley Hunter Smith - Trek Bikes
2024 Race Bike

Hayley - 30 yrs, 170cm - Waterloo, QC
bigquotes“I’m running a more XCO set-up than a lot of my competitors, who will be on 120mm of travel. My set-up will be a bit harsher, but also a lot lighter and snappier. Interested to see how this works for me. That said, we did use to ride tall post hardtails all winter all across the island, so as long as my pecs and triceps don’t let me down, this should be mint”Hayley Hunter Smith



Andrew L'Esperance - Maxxis Factory Racing
photo
2024 Race Bike

Andrew - 33 yrs, 186cm - Halifax, NS
bigquotesI am excited to be taking on the 2024 edition on what is considered THE BCBR bike. The Element was designed with this race in mind so I am looking forward to putting it through its paces. The bike is super fast on the climbs and it will be one of the most capable on the descents. Hopefully, I'll be able to hold on.Andrew L'Esperance

Geoff Kabush - Yeti Cycles
2024 Race Bike

Geoff - 47 yrs, 188cm - Squamish, BC
bigquotesThis is my first year back on a full XC bike with Yeti’s new ASR and I’m constantly impressed how evolved and capable these little bikes are now. No excuses for me up or down this year and can’t wait to race this bike on all the BCBR trails.Geoff Kabush



Katerina Nash - Specialized
2024 Race Bike

Katerina - 46 yrs, 165cm - Truckee, CA
bigquotesI’m very happy with my bike heading into another BCBR. I’ve done a lot of training in BC last few weeks and the new Specialized Epic 8 is very capable and fast. The bike technology keeps getting better and better and these modern bikes are lots of fun to ride and race. My bike’s name is Coco after the famous Coco Channel’s black dress.Katerina Nash

Tracy Moseley - T-MO racing
2024 Race Bike

Tracy - 45 yrs, 165cm - Malvern, UK
bigquotesCan't wait to shred the best trails on this super fun little bike. Hope it helps me up the climbs and then I can have fun on the descents.Tracy Moseley



Jerome Clementz - Loizo Rider Prod
2024 Race Bike

Jerome Clementz - 40, 169 cm - Soultz, France
bigquotesI have many excuses not to be near the front in the ranking at BCBR, but my bike ain't oneJerome Clementz



Maghalie Rochette -Canyon CLLCTV
2024 Race Bike

Maghalie - 31 yrs, 170cm - Sainte-Adele, QC
bigquotesI’m excited to bring this bike to BCBR. XC Bikes have evolved a lot since I last raced BCBR 7 years ago. This Canyon LUX feels super light and fast when I’m climbing, but is still very playful on techy trails with the 120/110 mm suspensions. I’m also stoked to be running the SRAM Flight Attendant on the bike for this race — BCBR is not like a traditional XC course with predictability on when the course climbs and when you’re hitting a descent. The terrain is constantly changing and you’re riding the trails blind. So I feel like having the flight attendant to reliably lock or unlock my suspension automatically will be a big advantage when racing!Maghalie Rochette



Otto Bolaños - The Black Mamba
2024 Race Bike

Otto - 37 yrs, 182cm - Bogota, Columbia
bigquotesMy bicycle is called the Black Mamba and thanks to this I have learned to live life with more determination and fewer excusesOtto Bolanos



Max Mcculloch 6th Place After Todays Prologue.
Brett Tippie Interviewing The Goats


Double Dutch Farm Is A Perfect Basecamp.
Evelyn Dong Flying Through The Prologue.

Tune in for all the Results Photos, Reports online daily

PHOTO CREDIT : Jens Klett / BC Bike Race

