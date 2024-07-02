8 Pro Race Bikes from the BC Bike Race 2024

I’m excited to bring this bike to BCBR. XC Bikes have evolved a lot since I last raced BCBR 7 years ago. This Canyon LUX feels super light and fast when I’m climbing, but is still very playful on techy trails with the 120/110 mm suspensions. I’m also stoked to be running the SRAM Flight Attendant on the bike for this race — BCBR is not like a traditional XC course with predictability on when the course climbs and when you’re hitting a descent. The terrain is constantly changing and you’re riding the trails blind. So I feel like having the flight attendant to reliably lock or unlock my suspension automatically will be a big advantage when racing! — Maghalie Rochette