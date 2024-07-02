8 Pro Race Bikes from the BC Bike Race 2024

8 Top Racers Share Their 2024 Weapon of Choice
The 18th edition of the BC Bike Race is underway and a few of our top names have shared their race week bike set-up with us. While Geoff Kabush and Katerina Nash are seasoned pros at the race and know exactly how to set up their bike, we also have first-timers Otto Bolanos, Jerome Clementz and Tracy Moseley who will be dialing it in for the first time. Hayley Hunter Smith - Trek Bikes Hayley - 30 yrs, 170cm - Waterloo, QC
|“I’m running a more XCO set-up than a lot of my competitors, who will be on 120mm of travel. My set-up will be a bit harsher, but also a lot lighter and snappier. Interested to see how this works for me. That said, we did use to ride tall post hardtails all winter all across the island, so as long as my pecs and triceps don’t let me down, this should be mint”—Hayley Hunter Smith
Andrew L'Esperance - Maxxis Factory Racing Andrew - 33 yrs, 186cm - Halifax, NS
Geoff Kabush - Yeti Cycles Geoff - 47 yrs, 188cm - Squamish, BC
|I am excited to be taking on the 2024 edition on what is considered THE BCBR bike. The Element was designed with this race in mind so I am looking forward to putting it through its paces. The bike is super fast on the climbs and it will be one of the most capable on the descents. Hopefully, I'll be able to hold on.—Andrew L'Esperance
|This is my first year back on a full XC bike with Yeti’s new ASR and I’m constantly impressed how evolved and capable these little bikes are now. No excuses for me up or down this year and can’t wait to race this bike on all the BCBR trails.—Geoff Kabush
Katerina Nash - Specialized Katerina - 46 yrs, 165cm - Truckee, CA
Tracy Moseley - T-MO racing Tracy - 45 yrs, 165cm - Malvern, UK
|I’m very happy with my bike heading into another BCBR. I’ve done a lot of training in BC last few weeks and the new Specialized Epic 8 is very capable and fast. The bike technology keeps getting better and better and these modern bikes are lots of fun to ride and race. My bike’s name is Coco after the famous Coco Channel’s black dress.—Katerina Nash
|Can't wait to shred the best trails on this super fun little bike. Hope it helps me up the climbs and then I can have fun on the descents.—Tracy Moseley
Jerome Clementz - Loizo Rider Prod Jerome Clementz - 40, 169 cm - Soultz, France
|I have many excuses not to be near the front in the ranking at BCBR, but my bike ain't one—Jerome Clementz
Maghalie Rochette -Canyon CLLCTV Maghalie - 31 yrs, 170cm - Sainte-Adele, QC
|I’m excited to bring this bike to BCBR. XC Bikes have evolved a lot since I last raced BCBR 7 years ago. This Canyon LUX feels super light and fast when I’m climbing, but is still very playful on techy trails with the 120/110 mm suspensions. I’m also stoked to be running the SRAM Flight Attendant on the bike for this race — BCBR is not like a traditional XC course with predictability on when the course climbs and when you’re hitting a descent. The terrain is constantly changing and you’re riding the trails blind. So I feel like having the flight attendant to reliably lock or unlock my suspension automatically will be a big advantage when racing!—Maghalie Rochette
Otto Bolaños - The Black Mamba Otto - 37 yrs, 182cm - Bogota, Columbia
|My bicycle is called the Black Mamba and thanks to this I have learned to live life with more determination and fewer excuses—Otto Bolanos
Tune in for all the Results Photos, Reports
online daily
PHOTO CREDIT
: Jens Klett
/ BC Bike Race