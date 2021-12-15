8 Products I Loved In 2021: Seb Stott



There are all sorts of weird and wonderful designs for tools these days, but the M20 keeps it simple and is all the better for it. The classic folding design means there are no small parts to lose and it's easy to see at a glance where the tool you need is when making those trailside tweaks. It's not the lightest, but it's nice and flat so it fits easily in the hip pocket of a riding pack. It's got loads of tools including T25 and T10 Torx keys, two Philips screwdrivers, a tool for installing tubeless plugs and a removable case for the plugs themselves.

