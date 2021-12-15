8 Products I Loved In 2021: Seb Stott

As 2021 comes to a close, it's time once again to take a look back at the products that stood out above the rest. The Pinkbike Awards, which are decided by a panel of editors, are on the way, but in the meantime, you'll also be able to read about our personal favorites, the items that left a positive impression on each of us. The concept was borrowed from our colleagues over at CyclingTips - you can read their lists here.
Crankbrothers M20 tool
There are all sorts of weird and wonderful designs for tools these days, but the M20 keeps it simple and is all the better for it. The classic folding design means there are no small parts to lose and it's easy to see at a glance where the tool you need is when making those trailside tweaks. It's not the lightest, but it's nice and flat so it fits easily in the hip pocket of a riding pack. It's got loads of tools including T25 and T10 Torx keys, two Philips screwdrivers, a tool for installing tubeless plugs and a removable case for the plugs themselves.
Best of all is the chain tool tab which is removable and can be used as a spoke key, valve core remover, rotor truing tool and even an 8mm open wrench. It's got pretty much everything you'll need to get you out of a scrape.Price:
$40 / £40More information: crankbrothers.com
Vorsprung Secus
For years, suspension manufacturers have been using ever-larger air can volumes to make air springs feel ever more like coils. In a way, the Secus is the Grim Doughnut of air suspension; it takes this tediously slow-moving trend to its logical conclusion. It's the first product we know of that makes an air spring truly linear or progressive (throughout its travel
) (like a coil).
Of course, it's quite different to the Grim Doughnut in that it's actually been thought through. It's not just a case of bolting a bigger negative spring canister to the bottom of the fork; it's a got what Vorsprung call a "mid-stroke support valve" which closes off the extra negative volume partway into the travel to maintain a fully linear spring curve throughout the first two-thirds of the travel, before ramping up at the end.
As always when making a big change, there are downsides - the fork sits lower in its travel and can be noticeably firmer on some large bumps. But the advantages are much more obvious - loads of support, a predictable feel and consistent traction in chattery trails, making it easier to trust the front wheel. It's not cheap, adds a little weight and servicing, but it offers a noticeable performance upgrade on the stock RockShox Zeb. What I really like about it is that it's not trying to make an incremental improvement, but go straight to the limit to see what happens.Price:
$453 CAD (including shaft clamps for at-home fitting)More information: Full review here
Privateer 161
You may have seen a lot of this bike in the background of various component reviews this year. That's because I've been using it as a long-term test bike, giving me a familiar platform to compare competing products. Not only that, it's become my go-to bike for just, well, riding. I like to have a familiar bike to act as a reference point but also so that I don't have the excuse of unfamiliarity when I'm trying to improve the most important factor in riding - my own skillset.
Excuses are something the 161 offers very little of. Yes, it's a weighty beast - as it stands right now with SuperGravity tires and a RockShox Zeb, it weighs 16.3 kg (35.9 lbs). But an extra kilo or so isn't that big a deal
, and the steep seat angle and efficient suspension make it a surprisingly good climber. Not just good for the weight but good full stop. When it comes to descending, the geometry is pretty spot-on for me. There's plenty of reach to keep it comfortable, but the long chainstays balance it out a bit so the front-end doesn't get away from you too often. And after a shock re-tune (which is now standard) the suspension is nice and supple too.
The frame was definitely a little rough around the edges out the box, but after a lot of hard use, I have no serious issues to report other than that the bearings are a pain to get out.Price:
$1,535 / £1,489 (frame & shock)More information: privateerbikes.com
Vecnum NIVO 212 TRAVELFIT dropper
The reliability of a dropper post is a bit of a lottery - I know people who have owned trouble-free Reverbs for years, while others seem to have issues in weeks. But for what it's worth, I've been running this Vecnum NIVO dropper for eighteen months and it's been faultless.
It offers 212 mm of drop, which I would once have called excessive but now I don't want to ride anything much shorter - certainly droppers with less than 180mm feel a little restrictive now. You can shorten the travel to find the maximum travel that will work with your frame's maximum insertion depth or seat tube length, but due to my giraffe legs, I run it at full height. At 530g for the post and remote, it's one of the lighter droppers making the so-far-so-good reliability all the more impressive.Price:
From €429More information: vecnum.com
Nukeproof Megawatt
Nukeproof's first e-bike doesn't especially stand out on paper. It hasn't got the biggest battery, it's not the lightest, it hasn't got any cutting edge electronics or a proprietary motor. What makes the Megawatt stand out is the way it rides.
Nukeproof simply got the basics nailed. The suspension design, shock tune, geometry and spec are all on point, and together they make for a really responsive (for an ebike), supportive and composed ride feel. Whether battering through fast rocky sections or maneuvering through twisty tech, it was always intuitive, well-balanced and easy to ride fast. In fact, despite being one of the heaviest, it's the first e-bike I've ridden that handles as well as most regular mountain bikes. Price:
$5,499.99 to $7,499.99 USDMore information: First Ride: Nukeproof Megawatt
The Tweed Valley
This year I moved back to Scotland with my family after living in the South West of England for six years. My time spent south of the border was a great part of my life and there's a lot I'll miss about it, but moving back to Scotland feels like coming home. Here in the Tweed Valley, we also have some of the very best riding in the world. There's man-made trail centres, uplift-accessed downhill tracks and endless hand-cut enduro trails.
I can't wait to get out and explore the valley, but also the riding around Scotland more widely. Scotty Laughland's Scotland Showcase
has got me excited to pack up the car and revisit the best riding spots in the country, as well as explore plenty of new ones.Price:
PricelessMore information: scotland.org
Schwalbe 2.6" tires
The Magic Mary has been my go-to front tire for years now, but the 2.35" version started measuring up a little smaller when they swapped to the Addix compound, making it a little harsher over rooty terrain. The new 2.6" Mary measures closer to 2.5 than 2.6 inches on a 30mm rim, but the extra width over the regular size is appreciated on chunky rocks and soft dirt. If anything, the more widely-spaced tread clears mud better too, and on a 30mm rim, the shoulder tread blocks are more angled outwards and further from the center (there's more tread wrap), which in my view makes for more predictable cornering.
I've also been impressed by the new Super Trail casing, which has the same sidewall reinforcement as the Super Gravity tires, but with one less carcass layer. This makes them feel a little suppler on small bumps. The new Nobby Nic is a good rear tire too in the 2.6" Super Trail configuration, though I wish it was available in a softer compound.Price:
€59.90 – €69.40More information: www.schwalbe.com
Audible
I find non-fiction books a great way to gain a deeper understanding of a topic and help make sense of the world, but I rarely find the time to sit down to read a physical copy. Since discovering audiobooks a few years ago, I've started devouring more books than at any point in my life.
Here are some recommendations that I've found particularly enlightening:Scout Mindset by Julia Galef
- how and why to see things as they are rather than how you'd like them to be.Doing Good Better by William MacAskill
- why some charities are hundreds of times more effective than others, why the best are underfunded, and why some popular approaches, like buying Fairtrade or avoiding sweatshop-made clothing, aren't the best way to do good.Humankind by Rutger Bregman
- how humans aren't as bad as we're led to believe.Factfulness by Hans Rosling
- how the world isn't as bad as we're led to believe.Price:
From £7.99/monthMore information: www.audible.co.uk
