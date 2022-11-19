8 Race Bikes from the 2022 Pump Track World Championships

Finals for the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships kick off in Santiago, Chile, today.
Earlier this week, we looked at some of the bikes that would be going up against the clock, and it's a mixed bunch of MTB and BMX battling for those rainbow stripes this afternoon.
You can watch all the action live on Pinkbike today
at 17:00 Chilean Time (UTC- 3).Niels Bensink - Meybo XXXL 2024
"After showing up with a 22-inch customised frame last year, it was time for us to work on a prototype that is made for these wheels without adjusting the geometry too much. The frame went straight from production, to painter, to Chile, so it's hot off the press. It's an early 80's inspired road bike colour scheme with a hint of Chilean details. I love how the blue came out in real life, and it's stiffer than ever! I'm the only rider here running 22-inch wheels, and this is Meybo's first frame that's both 20, and 22-inch compatible without adjusting their OG geometry." - Niels Bensink
Frame: Meybo XXXL 2024
Cockpit: Box Components
Forks: Answer BMX 20 Inch
Wheels: SD Components OS20 Rims with SD Components Sniper Hubs
Tires: Veetireco Speedbooster OS20 1.75
Brakes: Shimano XT Hydraulic with 120mm Rotor
Drivetrain: SD Components with 175mm Beringer Cranks with HT Components AE05 Pedals
Saddle: Box Designs
Paint: A&S DesignsMark Ducat - Radon Slush Custom
"I’m stoked to be in Santiago, Chile! It’s my first trip to South America and my 3rd world championship final! The bike design is inspired by the BMX I’ve ridden for the past 5 years. Ever since I got into MTB, I knew I wanted to recreate a bike that resembles my skatepark roots!" - Mark Ducat
Frame - Radon Slush Custom
Cockpit - Reverse Base 35mm Rise Bars with Black ONE D-2 35mm, and Reverse R-Shock 31mm Grips
Forks - Marzocchi Bomber DJ (100mm / 37mm offset / 150psi)
Wheels - Reverse Black ONE 26”
Tires - Maxxis DTH 2.3 / Tubolitos
Drivetrain - Shimano XTR 170mm Cranks with Black ONE pedals
Brakes - Shimano XTR / Reverse 160mm
Saddle - Reverse VinkBas van Steenbergen - Hyper DJ
"I've changed my bike from the usual set-up I run. for dirt pump tracks, so it's pretty much as stiff and rigid as it'll go, with max pressure in the tires and forks. I'm probably the only rider running a derailleur, as it makes it easier to move my wheel around and adjust chainstay length without shorting or lengthening the chain." - Bas van Steenbergen
Frame - Hyper DJ
Cockpit - Deity Components
Forks - Marzocchi Bomber DJ
Wheels - Raceface
Tires - Maxxis DTH
Drivetrain - Shimano XTR/Saint
Brakes - Shimano XTR
Saddle - Deity ComponentsRyan Gilchrist - GT LaBomba Pro
"My goal with this bike was to make it as aggressive and efficient as possible. By lowering the front end, I can ride more aggressively and manoeuvre the bike on technical features easier. My set-up feels very fast on this track, which proved yesterday, finishing second in seeding. I'm the only rider running a front brake. I race MTB and feel comfortable riding with front and rear, so it made sense to have both on the pump track. I can brake more precisely and efficiently this way because I've been doing it on my enduro bike for years. I would never touch the brakes in an ideal world, but sometimes you need to slow down to go faster."
Frame - GT LaBomba Pro
Cockpit - Spank Spike 750mm Bars, with Spank Sp[lit 43mm Stem
Forks - RockShox Pike DJ
Wheels - Spank Spoon 26"
Drivetrain - Sram Descendant 175mm Cranks with Spank Spike Pedals
Saddle - GT LaBombaPayton Ridenour - Mongoose Title Pro
"This is definitely one of my favourite bikes yet. I love the feel of the Mongoose frames, and the wheelset is top-notch. Fast, for sure!"
Frame - Mongoose Title Pro
Cockpit - Tangeant 8" Flat Iron Bars, with 53mm Profile Front Load Stem, and ODI Stay Strong Grips
Forks - Answer Daggers
Wheels - E6 Silencers Rims, with Onyx Hubs
Tires: Tioga Fastr (1.75 Front / 1.60 Rear)
Drivetrain - Shimano DXR 175s Cranks, with Shimano Flat Pedals
Brakes - Shimano DXR
Saddle - AnswerCaroline Buchanan - Trek Ticket
"Meet Woody - my custom-painted Trek Ticket. This geometry has a lower standover height and is lighter, smaller, and shorter to suit the disciplines of MTB I compete in. It's come fresh off a Queen of Crankworx Title, so it's been set up for Speed & Style, Slopestyle, and Pump Track variability." - Caroline Buchanan
Frame - Trek Ticket
Cockpit - Deity Components Bars and Stem, with ODI Longneck Grips
Forks - Marzocchi Bomber DJ
Wheels - Stand Flow
Tires - Maxxis DTH 2.3 DTH
Drivetrain - Deity Components Pedals TMAC
Saddle - Detiy ComponentsAiko Gommers
"The best-looking bike I've had so far!" - Aiko Gommers
Frame - Supercross Pro XL
Cockpit - Supercross Pro Carbon Bars, with Speedline 31.8,, Slant Stem, and ODI Lock On Grips
Forks - Supercross
Wheels - Gemini Carbon Hoops, with Onyx Hubs
Tires: Michelin Pilot SX Slick & Tioga
Drivetrain - Shimano DXR Cranks, with HT T1 SX Pedals
Brakes - Shimano XTR Hydraulic
Saddle - Supercross E-Line PivotalEddy Clerte - Sunn Bikes Pro XXL
"It's a very long bike, and it's very stable. It's stiff, and it's designed for speed only. It's custom painted just for me, and the details are fire." - Eddy Clerte
Frame - Sunn Bikes Pro XXL
Cockpit - Tangeant 8" Flat Iron Bars, with 60mm Tangeant Stem, and ODI AG1 Grips
Forks - Carbon Ikon
Wheels - Ikon Carbon Rear / Ikon Aluminium Front, with Vee Tires
Tires - Maxxis DTH 2.3 / Tubolitos
Drivetrain - Beringer Cranks, with Crankbrothers Stamp 7 Pedals, and Izumi Super Toughness Chain
Brakes - Shimano XTR with Sram Rotors
Saddle - Carbon Box
14 Comments
Looks like BMX bikes rule the roost at these events. Might as well make 2 categories imo. But again, would love to see somebody win on a 26er in an elite event.
airbornebicycles.com/blogs/news/tommy-zula-is-the-first-ever-uci-pump-track-world-champion
I wonder if any DJers will switch to a BMX or even a 24 inch DJ model to compete at the elite level.
Wouldn’t a rigid fork on the dj’s be lighter, stiffer, and faster?
A rigid fork probably would be better; I'm guessing it's a sponsorship issue. A DJ fork pumped to 150psi is pretty close to rigid though.