8 Race Bikes from the 2022 Pump Track World Championships

Niels Bensink - Meybo XXXL 2024

Mark Ducat - Radon Slush Custom

Bas van Steenbergen - Hyper DJ

Ryan Gilchrist - GT LaBomba Pro

Payton Ridenour - Mongoose Title Pro

Caroline Buchanan - Trek Ticket

Aiko Gommers

Eddy Clerte - Sunn Bikes Pro XXL

Finals for the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships kick off in Santiago, Chile, today.Earlier this week, we looked at some of the bikes that would be going up against the clock, and it's a mixed bunch of MTB and BMX battling for those rainbow stripes this afternoon.You can watch all the action live on Pinkbike today at 17:00 Chilean Time (UTC- 3)."After showing up with a 22-inch customised frame last year, it was time for us to work on a prototype that is made for these wheels without adjusting the geometry too much. The frame went straight from production, to painter, to Chile, so it's hot off the press. It's an early 80's inspired road bike colour scheme with a hint of Chilean details. I love how the blue came out in real life, and it's stiffer than ever! I'm the only rider here running 22-inch wheels, and this is Meybo's first frame that's both 20, and 22-inch compatible without adjusting their OG geometry." - Niels BensinkFrame: Meybo XXXL 2024Cockpit: Box ComponentsForks: Answer BMX 20 InchWheels: SD Components OS20 Rims with SD Components Sniper HubsTires: Veetireco Speedbooster OS20 1.75Brakes: Shimano XT Hydraulic with 120mm RotorDrivetrain: SD Components with 175mm Beringer Cranks with HT Components AE05 PedalsSaddle: Box DesignsPaint: A&S Designs"I’m stoked to be in Santiago, Chile! It’s my first trip to South America and my 3rd world championship final! The bike design is inspired by the BMX I’ve ridden for the past 5 years. Ever since I got into MTB, I knew I wanted to recreate a bike that resembles my skatepark roots!" - Mark DucatFrame - Radon Slush CustomCockpit - Reverse Base 35mm Rise Bars with Black ONE D-2 35mm, and Reverse R-Shock 31mm GripsForks - Marzocchi Bomber DJ (100mm / 37mm offset / 150psi)Wheels - Reverse Black ONE 26”Tires - Maxxis DTH 2.3 / TubolitosDrivetrain - Shimano XTR 170mm Cranks with Black ONE pedalsBrakes - Shimano XTR / Reverse 160mmSaddle - Reverse Vink"I've changed my bike from the usual set-up I run. for dirt pump tracks, so it's pretty much as stiff and rigid as it'll go, with max pressure in the tires and forks. I'm probably the only rider running a derailleur, as it makes it easier to move my wheel around and adjust chainstay length without shorting or lengthening the chain." - Bas van SteenbergenFrame - Hyper DJCockpit - Deity ComponentsForks - Marzocchi Bomber DJWheels - RacefaceTires - Maxxis DTHDrivetrain - Shimano XTR/SaintBrakes - Shimano XTRSaddle - Deity Components"My goal with this bike was to make it as aggressive and efficient as possible. By lowering the front end, I can ride more aggressively and manoeuvre the bike on technical features easier. My set-up feels very fast on this track, which proved yesterday, finishing second in seeding. I'm the only rider running a front brake. I race MTB and feel comfortable riding with front and rear, so it made sense to have both on the pump track. I can brake more precisely and efficiently this way because I've been doing it on my enduro bike for years. I would never touch the brakes in an ideal world, but sometimes you need to slow down to go faster."Frame - GT LaBomba ProCockpit - Spank Spike 750mm Bars, with Spank Sp[lit 43mm StemForks - RockShox Pike DJWheels - Spank Spoon 26"Drivetrain - Sram Descendant 175mm Cranks with Spank Spike PedalsSaddle - GT LaBomba"This is definitely one of my favourite bikes yet. I love the feel of the Mongoose frames, and the wheelset is top-notch. Fast, for sure!"Frame - Mongoose Title ProCockpit - Tangeant 8" Flat Iron Bars, with 53mm Profile Front Load Stem, and ODI Stay Strong GripsForks - Answer DaggersWheels - E6 Silencers Rims, with Onyx HubsTires: Tioga Fastr (1.75 Front / 1.60 Rear)Drivetrain - Shimano DXR 175s Cranks, with Shimano Flat PedalsBrakes - Shimano DXRSaddle - Answer"Meet Woody - my custom-painted Trek Ticket. This geometry has a lower standover height and is lighter, smaller, and shorter to suit the disciplines of MTB I compete in. It's come fresh off a Queen of Crankworx Title, so it's been set up for Speed & Style, Slopestyle, and Pump Track variability." - Caroline BuchananFrame - Trek TicketCockpit - Deity Components Bars and Stem, with ODI Longneck GripsForks - Marzocchi Bomber DJWheels - Stand FlowTires - Maxxis DTH 2.3 DTHDrivetrain - Deity Components Pedals TMACSaddle - Detiy Components"The best-looking bike I've had so far!" - Aiko GommersFrame - Supercross Pro XLCockpit - Supercross Pro Carbon Bars, with Speedline 31.8,, Slant Stem, and ODI Lock On GripsForks - SupercrossWheels - Gemini Carbon Hoops, with Onyx HubsTires: Michelin Pilot SX Slick & TiogaDrivetrain - Shimano DXR Cranks, with HT T1 SX PedalsBrakes - Shimano XTR HydraulicSaddle - Supercross E-Line Pivotal"It's a very long bike, and it's very stable. It's stiff, and it's designed for speed only. It's custom painted just for me, and the details are fire." - Eddy ClerteFrame - Sunn Bikes Pro XXLCockpit - Tangeant 8" Flat Iron Bars, with 60mm Tangeant Stem, and ODI AG1 GripsForks - Carbon IkonWheels - Ikon Carbon Rear / Ikon Aluminium Front, with Vee TiresTires - Maxxis DTH 2.3 / TubolitosDrivetrain - Beringer Cranks, with Crankbrothers Stamp 7 Pedals, and Izumi Super Toughness ChainBrakes - Shimano XTR with Sram RotorsSaddle - Carbon Box