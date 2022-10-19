8 Storylines from Red Bull Rampage 2022 (Plus Quotes from Rampage Rookies)

Brandon Semenuk looked to think about going for his step-down canyon-gap creation from 2013, but with the sun getting lower had him postpone until the morning.

Photo: Bartosz Wolinski, Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Volokhov

Age: 28

Hometown: Nelson, BC, Canada

Dig Crew: Quinn Hanley & Kris McMechan

Instagram: @alexvolokhov_

"This is my eighth Rampage. I've dug seven years and it's my first year riding. It's kind of cool, the first time I ever dug down here was with Garret Buehler on the site in 2013. So it kind of all came full circle and just stoked to be here and enjoy the experience."



"Figured we [Kurt Sorge] worked together well over the years so keep it going. Got a whole Nelson posse here and rented a house together, got the whole crew. Boys are absolute savages, digging so hard". — Alex Volokhov

Photo: Isac Paddock

Dylan Stark

Age: 30

Hometown: San Pedro, California, United States

Dig Crew: Scribbles and Markie

Instagram: @whoisdylan

We're building a quarter-pipe. I've got a good drop into it. I've got a nice flat pad up there for maybe a half cab or something, but we've got to make it this far down to even sesh this. We're stoked, it's working good. We're just working on some water, it's hard to stack out here, it's just so dry. We're trying to get it pretty enough and prep it for when the water gets here.



(...) It's kind of top secret for now, but maybe I'll go upside down or something. We'll see how sick it is. Maybe a big air or a big flare. I feel like it's a pretty good way to end the run, just cruise out. — Dylan Stark

Photo: Bartosz Wolinski, Red Bull Content Pool

William Robert

Age: 29

Hometown: Fontainebleau, France

Dig Crew: Sebee Giraldi and Ken Desmazeau

Instagram: @william_rbt

Rampage is totally different [to Fest Series]. Fest Series is big jumps, but super clean and super smooth. Here, it's completely different. It's really free-ride and you have to dig your own lines. And without a machine. It's the first time for them [dig crew] as well. Lucky Ken is a machine. It's my third time now [at the venue-Ed.], but first time for Rampage so it's different!" — William Robert

Rampage week is underway and most of the field got to do some riding yesterday. Myself, Christina, Tom R, Satchel, Nathan, and Andy are out here covering the event and we've got Photo Epics, videos, bike checks and more coming your way. In the meantime, here are a few of the storylines we're following.1. Dylan Stark is nursing an ankle/foot tweak, but was able to dig all day on course and saw him and his crew build a quarter-pipe at the bottom of the venue, expect to see him on a bike today.2. A few of the biggest features have gotten ticked off today, but there is still work to do on the upper mountain. So the next two days we expect riders to focus on the shared starts and finished, tidying up, and thinking about adding some tricks to their runs.3. Brett Rheeder was looking good, already pulling a huge barspin on a feature that took that him and the team over 3 days to build.4. Brandon Semenuk was riding well too with a huge tailwhip in the morning. He was also trying some three whips in the evening, ditched the bike a couple of times, but looked fine and continued to dig into the darkness. He's got a straight off the top steep section that is probably the scariest thing on the mountain. Not sure it's rideable at all, but the chat around the pits is that he's keen to try it.5. A few riders, including Tommy Genon, we haven't seen ride their bikes yet. Tommy G, Reed Boggs, Alex Volokhov, Kurt Sorge and Ethan Nell and dig crews have been working together on a tightly spaced zone of what looks like multiple different lips on the far riders left of the venue. Expect to see plenty of action from there today.6. Rampage Rookie, William Robert looks sick out there having ticking off multiple features in the middle of the venue.7. The canyon gap take-off is a lot steeper now, and we're assuming Godziek has plans for it...8. Tom van Steenbergen is just recently back on the bike after a long layoff from his horrific crash at last year's event, but he stomped a few big drops without issue.In the other news, I wanted to quickly introduce a few Rampage rookies to those of you who might not know them.