8 Things We Learned at the La Bresse World Cup

3. Commencal's Supreme DH 29er took 28% of the wins this year.



With the World Cup season coming to a close there will be plenty of geeky stats to come, but a stand out one for us is that 28% of World Cup top spots were taken by the new bike under Amaury Pierron and team. And that was with Myriam Nicole missing out on quite a few rounds... Thibaut Daprela was a stand out this season taking nearly every Junior win whilst fighting off the likes of Kade Edwards and Henry Kerr. Commencal definitely seem to have nailed the 29er bike and were one of the first to adopt the new trend of high pivot idler pully designs.

