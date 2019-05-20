8 World Cup Racers' Cockpit Setups

Matt Simmonds

• Bike: Cannondale Prototype

• Size: Not available

• Wheelsize: Looks to be 29"

• Height: 189cm

• Wingspan: 187cm

Matt Simmons is running the Pro Tharsis series. The aluminium bars are 800mm wide with the grips and have a rise of 20mm.



• Bar Height: 110cm

• Bar Width: 800mm

• Bar Diameter: 31.8mm

• Bar Rise: 20mm

• Bar Roll: 7 degrees back

• Bar Material: Alloy







• Stack: 20mm

• Stem Length: 50mm

• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : Not available

• Lever Angle: Fairly neutral.

• Lever Released / Bite Point: 61mm released / 39mm bite point

• Grips: DMR Deathgrips





The stem is 50mm in length and has 20mm of spacers below it. Matt and his mechanic Tom kept their cards pretty close to their chest when we asked about the possibility of there being a reach adjust or angle headset in the frame.

Shimano Saints take care of stopping duties, they're run pretty flush against the grip. The levers sit 61mm from the grip when released and the bite point is at 39mm from the grip. Shimano Saints take care of stopping duties, they're run pretty flush against the grip. The levers sit 61mm from the grip when released and the bite point is at 39mm from the grip.

Reece Wilson

• Bike: Trek Session

• Size: XL

• Wheelsize: 29"

• Height: 180cm

• Wingspan: 187cm

Reece is running the Truvativ Descendant bars at a width of 780mm with the soft and cushiony feeling of ODI Longneck grips.



• Bar Height: 109cm

• Bar Width: 780mm

• Bar Diameter: 35mm

• Bar Rise: 25mm

• Bar Roll: Neutral

• Bar Material: Alloy







• Stack: 21mm

• Stem Length: 50mm

• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : - 3mm 1 & degree steeper

• Lever Angle: Fairly flat

• Lever Released / Bite Point: 54mm released / 34mm bite point

• Grips: ODI Longneck Flangeless





The stem is 50mm in length and has a stack of 21mm below the stem, there's plenty of room for adjusting to track steepness too judging by the spacers above the stem.

The SRAM Code brake levers are sat fairly far inboard, it also looks like Reece runs one of the flatter lever angles we spotted. The SRAM Code brake levers are sat fairly far inboard, it also looks like Reece runs one of the flatter lever angles we spotted.

Ben Cathro

• Bike: Santa Cruz V10

• Size: XL

• Wheelsize: 29"

• Height: 199cm

• Wingspan: 202cm

Cathro stands just shy of 2 metres meaning his bike setup follows suit. The bars have a width of 810mm and a lofty height of 130cm.



• Bar Height: 130cm

• Bar Width: 810mm with grips

• Bar Diameter: 31.8mm

• Bar Rise: 38mm

• Bar Roll: Slightly back from zero

• Bar Material: Carbon







• Stack: 25mm

• Stem Length: 40mm

• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : +7mm

• Lever Angle: Slightly above neutral

• Lever Released / Bite Point: 54mm released / 27mm bite point

• Grips: ODI Elite Pro





The stem is 40mm in length with Ben also running a +7mm reach adjust headset.

The Shimano Saint stoppers have a bite point of 27mm away from the grip. The Shimano Saint stoppers have a bite point of 27mm away from the grip.

Ben maximises his front end height by sliding the stanchions most of the way through the fork crowns.

Katy Curd

• Bike: Specialized Demo

• Size: L

• Wheelsize: 27.5"

• Height: 162cm

• Wingspan: 164cm

Katy runs carbon Rental FatBars cut at 780mm with a 10mm rise.



• Bar Height: 106cm

• Bar Width: 780mm

• Bar Diameter: 31.8mm

• Bar Rise: 10mm

• Bar Roll: Quite far back

• Bar Material: Carbon







• Stack: 20mm

• Stem Length: 45mm

• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : - 5mm

• Lever Angle: Fairly neutral

• Lever Released / Bite Point: 52mm released / 27mm bite point

• Grips: Rental Traction Lock-On UltraTacky



The Integra stem is the shortest available at 45mm and has a - 5mm reach adjust headset below it.

The Hope Tech 3 V4 are paired with a set of Ultra-Tacky Rental lock-on grips. The Hope Tech 3 V4 are paired with a set of Ultra-Tacky Rental lock-on grips.

Rachel Atherton

• Bike: Atherton Bikes P6

• Size: Custom

• Wheelsize: 29"

• Height: 177cm

• Wingspan: 178cm

Rachel Atherton stands at 177cm tall and runs her bars at 770mm on her Atherton Bikes P6.



• Bar Height: 111.5cm

• Bar Width: 770mm

• Bar Diameter: 35mm

• Bar Rise: 30mm

• Bar Roll: Quite far back

• Bar Material: Alloy







• Stack: 5mm

• Stem Length: 50mm

• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : + 5mm reach adjust, but the next frame will be made longer to negate the need for it.

• Lever Angle: Neutral

• Lever Released / Bite Point: 59mm released / 42mm bite point

• Grips: Rental Lock-On



The 50mm stem has a +5mm reach adjust headset fitted below it but Rachel says her next frame will stretch in length which will negate the need for the reach adjust.

The Atherton's moved to German brand Trickstuff this season, the lever when released sits 59mm from the grip and when pulled bites at 42mm from the grip. The Atherton's moved to German brand Trickstuff this season, the lever when released sits 59mm from the grip and when pulled bites at 42mm from the grip.

Greg Williamson

• Bike: UNNO Ever

• Size: One size

• Wheelsize: 27.5"

• Height: 182cm

• Wingspan: 183cm

Greg Williamson runs a set of 31.8 alloy Renthal Fatbars with a custom sweep. He finds 35mm bars a little too stiff for his liking and prefers the slightly flexier 31.8 as a result.



• Bar Height: 107cm

• Bar Width: 790mm

• Bar Diameter: 31.8mm

• Bar Rise: 20mm

• Bar Roll: Backwords including a custom sweep

• Bar Material: Alloy







• Stack: 20mm

• Stem Length: 50mm

• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : None

• Lever Angle: Fairly flat

• Lever Released / Bite Point: 60mm released / 42mm bite point

• Grips: Odi Elite Pro



To suit different track gradients Greg will play with stack height, he and also raises the front end by dropping the fork stanchions through the crowns slightly.

The Scotsman runs the 4 pot Formula Cura brakes and has the levers positioned on the flatter side of what we saw. The Scotsman runs the 4 pot Formula Cura brakes and has the levers positioned on the flatter side of what we saw.

Laurie Greenland

• Bike: Mondraker Summum

• Size: Medium, possibly moving to large.

• Wheelsize: 27.5"

• Height: 170cm

• Wingspan: 170cm

Laurie's height is 170cm, he runs his bars cut at 765mm and with a rise of 30mm.



• Bar Height: 106cm

• Bar Width: 765mm

• Bar Diameter: 31.8mm

• Bar Rise: 30mm

• Bar Roll: Slightly back

• Bar Material: Carbon







• Stack: 12mm

• Stem Length: 50mm

• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : + 8mm on medium frame or - 6mm on large frame

• Lever Angle: Fairly flat

• Lever Released / Bite Point: 48mm released / 26mm bite point

• Grips: Rental Push-On



He has a 50mm stem with a small 12mm stack below it.

Greenland has opted against lock-on grips and prefers the feel of the glued on Renthal Push-On grips. Greenland has opted against lock-on grips and prefers the feel of the glued on Renthal Push-On grips.

Most interestingly, Laurie said he was in between sizes on the Mondraker Summum. On his medium frame he is running a +8mm headset cup but if he opts for a large he'll run it with a -6mm cup instead.

Sam Dale

• Bike: Santa Cruz V10

• Size: Large

• Wheelsize: 29"

• Height: 187cm

• Wingspan: 196cm

Whilst Sam Dale might have taken a step back from full-time WC downhill racing, he had a solid showing last year in Fort William and hopes for more of the same this year. Dale stans at 187cm and runs his carbon Burgtec bars at 810mm with the grips.



• Bar Height: 110.5cm

• Bar Width: 810mm with grips

• Bar Diameter: 35mm

• Bar Rise: 20mm

• Bar Roll: Slightly back

• Bar Material: Carbon







• Stack: 20mm

• Stem Length: 60mm

• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : None

• Lever Angle: Fairly flat

• Lever Released / Bite Point: 67mm released / 42mm bite point

• Grips: Fabric AM



He's running a lengthy 60mm stem with a stack height of 20mm below the crown.

The Code levers are run pretty flat are 67mm from the grip when released, the bite point is at 42mm from the grip. The Code levers are run pretty flat are 67mm from the grip when released, the bite point is at 42mm from the grip.

Armed with the most accurate tape measure in the Scottish Highlands we went and scoured the Fort William pits at last weekend's British National which often acts as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup at the beginning of June. This year was no different with plenty of World Cup racers taking advantage of some track time before the big show next month. In between practice runs we managed to check out 8 racers' cockpit setups to see how they compared to one another: