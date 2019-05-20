8 World Cup Racers' Cockpit Setups

Armed with the most accurate tape measure in the Scottish Highlands we went and scoured the Fort William pits at last weekend's British National which often acts as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup at the beginning of June. This year was no different with plenty of World Cup racers taking advantage of some track time before the big show next month. In between practice runs we managed to check out 8 racers' cockpit setups to see how they compared to one another:Matt Simmonds • Bike: Cannondale Prototype
• Size: Not available
• Wheelsize: Looks to be 29"
• Height: 189cm
• Wingspan: 187cm
• Bar Height: 110cm
• Bar Width: 800mm
• Bar Diameter: 31.8mm
• Bar Rise: 20mm
• Bar Roll: 7 degrees back
• Bar Material: Alloy
• Stack: 20mm
• Stem Length: 50mm
• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : Not available
• Lever Angle: Fairly neutral.
• Lever Released / Bite Point: 61mm released / 39mm bite point
• Grips: DMR Deathgrips
Shimano Saints take care of stopping duties, they're run pretty flush against the grip. The levers sit 61mm from the grip when released and the bite point is at 39mm from the grip.
Reece Wilson • Bike: Trek Session
• Size: XL
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Height: 180cm
• Wingspan: 187cm
• Bar Height: 109cm
• Bar Width: 780mm
• Bar Diameter: 35mm
• Bar Rise: 25mm
• Bar Roll: Neutral
• Bar Material: Alloy
• Stack: 21mm
• Stem Length: 50mm
• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : - 3mm 1 & degree steeper
• Lever Angle: Fairly flat
• Lever Released / Bite Point: 54mm released / 34mm bite point
• Grips: ODI Longneck Flangeless
The SRAM Code brake levers are sat fairly far inboard, it also looks like Reece runs one of the flatter lever angles we spotted.
Ben Cathro • Bike: Santa Cruz V10
• Size: XL
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Height: 199cm
• Wingspan: 202cm
• Bar Height: 130cm
• Bar Width: 810mm with grips
• Bar Diameter: 31.8mm
• Bar Rise: 38mm
• Bar Roll: Slightly back from zero
• Bar Material: Carbon
• Stack: 25mm
• Stem Length: 40mm
• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : +7mm
• Lever Angle: Slightly above neutral
• Lever Released / Bite Point: 54mm released / 27mm bite point
• Grips: ODI Elite Pro
The Shimano Saint stoppers have a bite point of 27mm away from the grip.
Katy Curd • Bike: Specialized Demo
• Size: L
• Wheelsize: 27.5"
• Height: 162cm
• Wingspan: 164cm
• Bar Height: 106cm
• Bar Width: 780mm
• Bar Diameter: 31.8mm
• Bar Rise: 10mm
• Bar Roll: Quite far back
• Bar Material: Carbon
• Stack: 20mm
• Stem Length: 45mm
• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : - 5mm
• Lever Angle: Fairly neutral
• Lever Released / Bite Point: 52mm released / 27mm bite point
• Grips: Rental Traction Lock-On UltraTacky
The Hope Tech 3 V4 are paired with a set of Ultra-Tacky Rental lock-on grips.
Rachel Atherton • Bike: Atherton Bikes P6
• Size: Custom
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Height: 177cm
• Wingspan: 178cm
• Bar Height: 111.5cm
• Bar Width: 770mm
• Bar Diameter: 35mm
• Bar Rise: 30mm
• Bar Roll: Quite far back
• Bar Material: Alloy
• Stack: 5mm
• Stem Length: 50mm
• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : + 5mm reach adjust, but the next frame will be made longer to negate the need for it.
• Lever Angle: Neutral
• Lever Released / Bite Point: 59mm released / 42mm bite point
• Grips: Rental Lock-On
The Atherton's moved to German brand Trickstuff this season, the lever when released sits 59mm from the grip and when pulled bites at 42mm from the grip.
Greg Williamson • Bike: UNNO Ever
• Size: One size
• Wheelsize: 27.5"
• Height: 182cm
• Wingspan: 183cm
• Bar Height: 107cm
• Bar Width: 790mm
• Bar Diameter: 31.8mm
• Bar Rise: 20mm
• Bar Roll: Backwords including a custom sweep
• Bar Material: Alloy
• Stack: 20mm
• Stem Length: 50mm
• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : None
• Lever Angle: Fairly flat
• Lever Released / Bite Point: 60mm released / 42mm bite point
• Grips: Odi Elite Pro
The Scotsman runs the 4 pot Formula Cura brakes and has the levers positioned on the flatter side of what we saw.
Laurie Greenland • Bike: Mondraker Summum
• Size: Medium, possibly moving to large.
• Wheelsize: 27.5"
• Height: 170cm
• Wingspan: 170cm
• Bar Height: 106cm
• Bar Width: 765mm
• Bar Diameter: 31.8mm
• Bar Rise: 30mm
• Bar Roll: Slightly back
• Bar Material: Carbon
• Stack: 12mm
• Stem Length: 50mm
• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : + 8mm on medium frame or - 6mm on large frame
• Lever Angle: Fairly flat
• Lever Released / Bite Point: 48mm released / 26mm bite point
• Grips: Rental Push-On
Greenland has opted against lock-on grips and prefers the feel of the glued on Renthal Push-On grips.
Sam Dale • Bike: Santa Cruz V10
• Size: Large
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Height: 187cm
• Wingspan: 196cm
• Bar Height: 110.5cm
• Bar Width: 810mm with grips
• Bar Diameter: 35mm
• Bar Rise: 20mm
• Bar Roll: Slightly back
• Bar Material: Carbon
• Stack: 20mm
• Stem Length: 60mm
• Reach Adjust / Angle Headset? : None
• Lever Angle: Fairly flat
• Lever Released / Bite Point: 67mm released / 42mm bite point
• Grips: Fabric AM
The Code levers are run pretty flat are 67mm from the grip when released, the bite point is at 42mm from the grip.
