$80,000 Worth of Bikes including Two CeramicSpeed Chainless Prototypes Stolen

Thieves have made off with over $80,000 worth of bikes after two one-off prototypes and an eMTB were stolen from a CeramicSpeed office in Boulder, Colorado.
The CeramicSpeed office was broken into on Wednesday evening with the thieves taking an all black Cervelo P5 Triathlon bike and a Canyon Lux both with chainless drivetrains and a dark blue Specialized Turbo Levo that featured a standard drivetrain. Currently, the location of the two one-off and very valuable prototypes is unknown but the Levo has been returned with Boulder Police having a suspect in custody.
We first saw the Canyon Lux equipped with the chainless drivetrain when we were at Eurobike in 2019
and more recently the brand saw huge success after its crowdfunding campaign raised over $1 million after only two days
to further develop the technology. Jason Smith, CEO of Driven said in a CyclingTips article on the robbery
: "First of all, we’re all shocked and in disbelief. We’ve all read about the increase in bike shop thefts, but Driven is a small company and really didn’t think it could happen to us. I strongly feel we were targeted as a bike company. The thieves only took the high-end bikes. They didn’t touch the laptops, expensive tools, or lab equipment; they just went straight for the bikes.
“The good news is the thieves didn’t take any of our newer development and test bikes. I bet they focused in on the concept show bikes and grabbed those first. I have to say that Boulder PD did an outstanding job. They arrived on scene quickly and got photos of the bikes out to the community and bike shops immediately.
“The true hero of the story is Russ Chandler, owner of [local bike shop] Full Cycle. I believe he received the notification from BPD to be on the lookout for the bikes, and sure enough, he saw a guy on the Levo, and called BPD. This is a great example of spreading the word quickly and awareness of the issue. The cycling community can be stronger than the bike theft rings.”
If you have any information about the incident or have spotted one of the bikes then you can contact the Boulder Police Department here
.
