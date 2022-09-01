86ft Gaps & More Huge Features Added to the 2022 Red Bull Hardline Course

The already huge Red Bull Hardline course has received some updates for this year's racing with some massive new jumps added in.
Built on top of the previous 'Dirty Ferns' hip jump the builders have added in an on-off jump for riders. The jump will feature a 40ft gap to a 30ft landing pad before another 40ft gap out of the feature. Gee Atherton says this new feature adds to the "rhythm section" of the course where holding the perfect amount of speed is required to set a good time.
The other new feature on the 2022 course is two huge double jumps, the first measures 86ft while riders will have a slightly easier 85ft gap on the second. Both jumps have the landings hidden by the take-offs so it will be a completely blind send for riders in their race runs. Originally the first jump was 91ft but it was shrunk down slightly as it was tough to get enough speed to clear the gap.
After Tree felling in the 'Dirty Ferns' and 'Waterfall' sections, the previous jumps looked a bit small so the builders thought something bigger needed to be added in. Dan Atherton says: "The potential was suddenly there for some big, Fest Series-style features. The newly open, mellow terrain acts as the perfect foundation for fast, long jumps – something which, up until now, Hardline had been missing."
Dan Atherton has already become a casualty of the new features after a big crash on the 30ft landing pad ended in a trip to the hospital. Lucky Dan escaped with just a few minor grazes and is back prepping the course for next week. Dan said: "Testing the on-off was difficult because we couldn't visualise the outcome, and we didn't exactly know how to go about it. We dug out a load on the edge of the landing pad to make a run out if we needed to bail, but I went too far and missed the braking point, so I bounced off and piled straight into the back of the lander."
The build crew will be making some final touches to the course this weekend before riders arrive for the big race on Sunday September 11. You can read more about the updated course here
