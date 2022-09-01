86ft Gaps & More Huge Features Added to the 2022 Red Bull Hardline Course

Sep 1, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Considerable airtime coming next week.
Photo: Dan Griffiths

The already huge Red Bull Hardline course has received some updates for this year's racing with some massive new jumps added in.

Built on top of the previous 'Dirty Ferns' hip jump the builders have added in an on-off jump for riders. The jump will feature a 40ft gap to a 30ft landing pad before another 40ft gap out of the feature. Gee Atherton says this new feature adds to the "rhythm section" of the course where holding the perfect amount of speed is required to set a good time.

Taking a step back allows you to appreciate how precise you must be riding this one.
Photo: Dan Griffiths

The other new feature on the 2022 course is two huge double jumps, the first measures 86ft while riders will have a slightly easier 85ft gap on the second. Both jumps have the landings hidden by the take-offs so it will be a completely blind send for riders in their race runs. Originally the first jump was 91ft but it was shrunk down slightly as it was tough to get enough speed to clear the gap.

Big sends with even bigger views.
Photo: Dan Griffiths

The jump line is at a gradient meaning you re losing elevation the entire time making each jump feel like a step-down and even bigger still.
Photo: Dan Griffiths

After Tree felling in the 'Dirty Ferns' and 'Waterfall' sections, the previous jumps looked a bit small so the builders thought something bigger needed to be added in. Dan Atherton says: "The potential was suddenly there for some big, Fest Series-style features. The newly open, mellow terrain acts as the perfect foundation for fast, long jumps – something which, up until now, Hardline had been missing."

Dan Atherton has already become a casualty of the new features after a big crash on the 30ft landing pad ended in a trip to the hospital. Lucky Dan escaped with just a few minor grazes and is back prepping the course for next week. Dan said: "Testing the on-off was difficult because we couldn't visualise the outcome, and we didn't exactly know how to go about it. We dug out a load on the edge of the landing pad to make a run out if we needed to bail, but I went too far and missed the braking point, so I bounced off and piled straight into the back of the lander."

The build crew will be making some final touches to the course this weekend before riders arrive for the big race on Sunday September 11. You can read more about the updated course here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Hardline


27 Comments

  • 104 2
 Dear red bull, if you put on an entire dh series that you broadcast, we will all abandon the uci to watch your content. k thx.
  • 11 0
 Amen
  • 5 0
 correct
  • 20 1
 as long as Rob is still doing commentary, I'd be down.
  • 2 0
 yes please.
  • 2 0
 @danielfloyd: considering they have him under contract, I had just assumed he would be taking this role.
  • 46 0
 In other news, i hit a 3ft gap yesterday.
  • 1 0
 Yeaaaaah boy, how about that !!
  • 2 0
 I bet you had a great time! Keep at it!!
  • 20 3
 86 feet is big.. almost as big as your mom....
  • 1 0
 Your big mom is awesome, she invited me over for a sleep over last night.
  • 6 0
 I guess they have to rebuild the whole course now after Dan bounced off of it. Hope they get it finished in time!
  • 7 0
 Damn
Are we calling it Redbull Harder line now?
  • 1 0
 This to me encapsulates what “red bull Mtb events” should be about. Pushing each other, massive features, and then recklessly sending it. Such a good vibe around this contest. Would love to see them allow a frothed up crowd though. Could you imagine World Cup level crowds?!
  • 2 0
 so basically what you're saying is that RB added hardline sized features to the hardline course. Check.
  • 2 0
 I just hope it doesn't turn into an over groomed slope course with just a few tech features between.
  • 2 0
 damn, who got to guinea pig the 91'er? yeah mate, came up a wee bit short on that; let's trim 6' off
  • 1 0
 Every year there's one or two riders who opt out of the race after checking the course out. I'll be curious to see if everyone's up for 86 ft doubles...
  • 1 0
 Damn, 86 feet to a dude who rides an Atherton bike is like, 142 feet to a dude who rides a YT. That's a big jump.
  • 2 0
 86' gaps...........
  • 1 0
 It's really 85.99999
  • 1 0
 its the Dub Step
  • 1 0
 So next year it's 90? Sick.
  • 1 0
 And here's me frothin at doing the step down at Ae Forest.
  • 1 0
 Bernard: "2 nice doubles? Hmm, I think I'll go for the Quad..."
  • 1 0
 That’s f*cking massive
  • 1 1
 Ain't got shit on Warley





