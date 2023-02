10 2023 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar

Internet sleuths may have already worked this one out before the official teams release, but the UCI list has confirmed that Angel Suarez has moved to the new Unno Factory Team. Angel was previously racing on the Commencal / 100% team before it was disbanded . We are not sure what bike Angel will be riding just yet as while Unno has signed downhill racers in past years, it withdrew from racing in 2019 , there is not currently a downhill bike in its range of bikes.