10 2023 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar

After the closure of the Commencal / 100% team, there were plenty of questions about where Thomas Estaque and Hugo Frixtalon would end up but it looks like they will be staying with Commencal as they are listed under Commencal IC Studio; one of seven Commencal teams. Thomas and Hugo will be joined by Matteo Iniguez. IC Studio a marketing agency also features as a sponsor on the Commencal IC Process team featuring Raphael Iniguez, Elliot Lees and Siel Van Der Velden on its roster.

