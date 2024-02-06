9 2024 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar

Now that the UCI team lists are out
, we know all the secrets of where most riders have ended up for 2024 and racing rumour season has come to a close. As always, there are a few surprise team changes we didn't know about or that passed us by in the run-up to the UCI's announcement.
Aaron Gwin Racing for Gwin Racing
After not appearing on the team list at launch, we now have confirmation that Aaron Gwin will be back between the tape this year.
Luckily Aaron's missing team was just an error and he is back with a new setup for 2024. The Gwin Racing team features Aaron alongside Seth Sherlock and Michael Delesalle. You can find out more here
.
Isabeau Courdurier & Adrien Dailly May Race DH World Cups
In a very small change to this year's team list, we spotted that instead of EDR both Isabeau Courdurier and Adrien Dailly are listed as DH riders. While this can sometimes be an error, we contacted the team who told us this was correct and while both riders are still focused on enduro racing, they have kept the option open to potentially attend some downhill World Cups in 2024. Courdurier and Dailly have ridden downhill World Cups before so it wouldn't be their first time getting between the tape on a DH bike.
Gaëtan Vige to Propain Positive
After being without a team since 2020, it is great to see Gaëtan Vige back with team support in 2024 as we have received confirmation that he will be joining the Propain Positive team. A full announcement is expected soon as the fast French rider makes a return to racing alongside Phil Atwill.
Dimitri Tordo Potentially Joining the Commencal Enduro Project
After leaving the Canyon CLLCTV team at the end of last year, it appears the 2024 team list has revealed that Dimitri Tordo is heading to the Commencal Enduro Project. If the UCI team listing is correct, then Dimitri will be racing alongside the likes of Alex Rudeau and Louis Jeandel.
We have contacted the team but have yet to hear confirmation of this team move.
Gloria Scarsi Features on 2 Canyon Teams
Another Enduro racer moving around teams is Gloria Scarsi who battled for Enduro World Cup wins in 2023 as well as becoming a top performer in downhill races. For 2024, it appears that while she will still be with Canyon she will race for the Pirelli team in DH and the Factory Enduro team for EDR World Cups. Her previous team Canyon CLLCTV Dainese no longer appears on the team list for this year's racing.
We contacted the teams involved as part of our reporting but have yet to hear confirmation of these team changes.
Zoe Cuthbert Officially on Team 31
While we may have missed the official announcement amid all the team changes, we can share now the news that Zoe Cuthbert will the joining Team 31 in 2024.
After racing XC World Cups as a privateer, it is amazing to see her now receive the support of a pro team. In the official announcement, the team said:
"Team 31 Ibis Cycles Continental is extremely happy to welcome Zoe Cuthbert to the team! Zoe was born in the year 2001 and is a passionate mountain biker with experience from many disciplines. Even though she competed in a number of EDR World Series events in 2023, her main discipline and focus is in/on XCO.
No one has to doubt Zoe’s passion as she toured the whole XCO World Cup in 2022 and 2023 as a privateer, completely self-reliant. With that experience in fresh memory, Zoe is ready and very much looking forward to be part of a pro team for the 2024 season."
Danny Hart Listed on the Continental Nukeproof Team
For a large part of the off-season, it appeared that Danny Hart may have been heading into 2024 without a race team but finally, there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel. If we are to believe the UCI team list, then we should expect Danny Hart to race with the Continental Nukeproof team in 2024. There's been no official word on this yet so it is best to take it lightly until we hear more.
We contacted the Continental Nukeproof team to get confirmation of Danny's spot on the team but we have yet to receive a response at the time of publishing.
Jack Menzies Could be Heading to the Canyon CLLCTV
After Polygon ended its factory racing team last year, Jack Menzies was one of the many riders who was left without a ride. Once again the UCI's team list has potentially provided some team news spoilers as he now features under the Canyon Collective Enduro team. Just as with quite a few of the surprises in the team list, there is no official word yet on this team move.
We contacted the Canyon team about Jack joining the Enduro squad but we have not yet received confirmation.
Nukeproof SRAM Racing has Not been Entered as a UCI Team for 2024
Sadly, the Nukeproof SRAM racing team has not been included in this year's list of teams with the future of its place at World Cups looking uncertain. As part of our reporting, we reached out to the team where it was confirmed to us that it was not entered as a UCI team for 2024. We were told that no solid plans could be made for the team while Wiggle/CRC remain in administration.