9 2024 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar

While we may have missed the official announcement amid all the team changes, we can share now the news that Zoe Cuthbert will the joining Team 31 in 2024.



After racing XC World Cups as a privateer, it is amazing to see her now receive the support of a pro team. In the official announcement, the team said:



"Team 31 Ibis Cycles Continental is extremely happy to welcome Zoe Cuthbert to the team! Zoe was born in the year 2001 and is a passionate mountain biker with experience from many disciplines. Even though she competed in a number of EDR World Series events in 2023, her main discipline and focus is in/on XCO.



No one has to doubt Zoe’s passion as she toured the whole XCO World Cup in 2022 and 2023 as a privateer, completely self-reliant. With that experience in fresh memory, Zoe is ready and very much looking forward to be part of a pro team for the 2024 season."

