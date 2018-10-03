9 Bikes From Red Bull Foxhunt

Francis Arthur with her new Transition Sentinel that carried her to second place. Francis Arthur with her new Transition Sentinel that carried her to second place.

Hayley Martin with her Trek Remedy.

Klara Gunnarson happened to be over in the UK from Norway so she decided to take part in Foxhunt. She normally rides a hardtail, however, Starling had just given her a new bike. This is her first full suspension bike. She loves it.

Lisa Maunder was on a borrowed bike from her husband.

Another enduro bike. Nia Baylis is very happy with it. She said "It's a great all round bike. From a long day out to more technical tracks."

Courtney Abbiss raced her downhill bike - the Orange Alpine 6.

One girl who always has a pimped up bike is Laura Griffith. She said her Orbea Rallon is the most comfortable bike she has ever ridden. From day one, she got on with it perfectly.

A broken finger from Saturday practice meant that Gill Harris couldn't ride her bike. She lent it to Sumayyah Green who had been riding on XC bike that was too big for her.

Nia Daniels with her Cube Sting.

Rachel Atherton raced her trail bike, as did most of the ladies at the event. There were even a few hardtails!