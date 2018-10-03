9 Bikes From Red Bull Foxhunt

Rachel Atherton raced her trail bike, as did most of the ladies at the event. There were even a few hardtails!
Klara Gunnarson happened to be over in the UK from Norway so she decided to take part in Foxhunt. She normally rides a hardtail, however, Starling had just given her a new bike. This is her first full suspension bike. She loves it.
Full race report here
One girl who always has a pimped up bike is Laura Griffith. She said her Orbea Rallon is the most comfortable bike she has ever ridden. From day one, she got on with it perfectly.
13 Comments
I love the community spirit of bike events, can't ride? lend your bike to someone who doesn't have a decent steed.
www.instagram.com/klarahenny
www.instagram.com/_any_excuse_to_ride
OT: recently left tried and true dhf/dhrII combo for xr4/xr3 on one bike and agressor/forekaster on other bike and getting along well for trail stuff loose/loose over hard/hard not very steep. Anyone experience with toros ans intermediate trail tire?
www.instagram.com/_any_excuse_to_ride
He does seem to be going downhill recently.
Post a Comment