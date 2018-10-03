PINKBIKE TECH

9 Bikes From Red Bull Foxhunt

Oct 3, 2018
by Yasmeen Green  

Words & Photography // Yasmeen Green


Rachel Atherton raced her trail bike, as did most of the ladies at the event. There were even a few hardtails!


Francis Arthur with her new Transition Sentinel that carried her to second place.

Hayley Martin with her Trek Remedy.


Klara Gunnarson happened to be over in the UK from Norway so she decided to take part in Foxhunt. She normally rides a hardtail, however, Starling had just given her a new bike. This is her first full suspension bike. She loves it.

Lisa Maunder was on a borrowed bike from her husband.

Another enduro bike. Nia Baylis is very happy with it. She said "It's a great all round bike. From a long day out to more technical tracks."

Courtney Abbiss raced her downhill bike - the Orange Alpine 6.


One girl who always has a pimped up bike is Laura Griffith. She said her Orbea Rallon is the most comfortable bike she has ever ridden. From day one, she got on with it perfectly.

A broken finger from Saturday practice meant that Gill Harris couldn't ride her bike. She lent it to Sumayyah Green who had been riding on XC bike that was too big for her.

Nia Daniels with her Cube Sting.

Full race report here

 That Swoop is so nice.

I love the community spirit of bike events, can't ride? lend your bike to someone who doesn't have a decent steed.
 There was no Radon in this article.
 That Swoop is my pride and joy!

 Thank you!
 Transition color scheme looks good in real life, never ever see toros or any other hutchinson tire in real life. Nice to see dvo stuff, even better if paired with a topaz rear shock like the on the starling

OT: recently left tried and true dhf/dhrII combo for xr4/xr3 on one bike and agressor/forekaster on other bike and getting along well for trail stuff loose/loose over hard/hard not very steep. Anyone experience with toros ans intermediate trail tire?
 Klara is part of Any Excuse To Ride, we've got a pair of Starlings that we ride up in Norway, if anyone is keen for more steely goodness then check here!

 You know what I've been finding? I see these bicycles on the internet, and I point out all sorts of problems with them, then when I see them in real life they're magnificent. I wouldn't buy a bicycle in person.
 In the Uk they used to hunt foxes (the animals) on horse back.. but it's been stopped now as the foxes kept falling off the horses..
