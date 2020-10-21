9 Bikes That Have Won Red Bull Rampage

Oct 21, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
2008 - Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session



Going back more than a decade, Brandon Semenuk won Rampage all the way back in 2008. His bike from that time isn't too dissimilar from his winning bike of last year. He was still on a Trek Session with 26" wheels and SRAM components, although he now runs Maxxis, not Bontrager tires.

17-year-old Semenuk was mainly known for his slopestyle prowess but he showed he could also mix it with the best in the big mountains at Rampage 2008.

Gold anodised parts were custom made for Semenuk's Rampage ride.


2012 - Kurt Sorge's Giant Glory



2012 Shimano Saint launch in Whistler BC

Kurt Sorge's first Rampage win came aboard a Giant Glory before he moved to Polygon in 2015. He piloted this bike to victory with a suicide no-hander off a natural drop at the top before cleaning the Oakley Sender then opening his bag of tricks towards the bottom with a backflip and a superman. He finished the run by stomping the 'Gee transfer' that saw so many riders crash out two years before.

This is the first bike with an air shock in this list, but it wasn't the first bike with an air shock to take the glory at Rampage. That came two years before with Cam Zink's prototype Corsair, which was famously 360'd off the huge wooden drop. After winning two Rampages in a row, it would take until 2019 until air shocks would win again.

A little hip action for Sorge too


2013 - Kyle Strait's GT Fury



Kyle Strait s GT 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah

In 2013, Kyle Strait became the first repeat winner of Rampage aboard this GT Fury. Apparently, he ran this bike pretty similar to how he had it set up for home riding apart from a wider 2.5" front tire and adding a 100lb heavier spring.

Red Bull Rampage

Red Bull Rampage
2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
From contemplative to conquering.


2014 - Andreu Lacondeguy's YT Tues



Andreu Lacondeguy

Up next is Andreu Lacondgeuy's YT Tues from 2014. The one big thing we notice is missing on this bike is the lack of a chain guide. This was two years after the release of SRAM XX1 and its wide-narrow teeth, and was the first time a bike had won Rampage without the need for extra chain retention.

Andreu Lacondeguy at RedBull Rampage 2014

Podiums


2015 - Kurt Sorge's Polygon Colossus



Kurt Sorge at RedBull Rampage 2015 Virgin Utah USA

Kurt Sorge's second win came aboard a Polygon Colossus, the first of two he would earn aboard the frame from the Indonesian brand. 27.5" wheels were starting to creep into Rampage, especially on crossover racers' bikes, but Sorge was still on 26". His suspension was an SR Suntour fork and Cane Creek Double Barrel rear shock.

Sorge took a few extra minutes this morning to borrow an allen key and hand check every single one of his bolts before starting the trip to the top of Rampage mountain.
Final fine tune.
You can never do too many bolt checks before dropping in at the Rampage site.


2016 - Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session


Brandon Semenuk checking tire pressure and one of the first riders on the hill this morning to get some runs in before the heat blazed down.

Semenuk had to wait eight years to double up his win tally but it finally came in 2016. Semenuk was now running a Park version of the Session frame, as opposed to the 88 DH from before. The big difference between these two frames is in their construction material, as Semenuk claimed the first win for a carbon bike on this custom grey frame.

09 and 06. 1st and 3rd. Conscience I think not.
Squamish's Fluid Function tuned Brandon's suspension specifically for the event. Semenuk set up his suspension to be super-progressive with slow rebound.

26 Ain t dead for Brandon Semenuk.
Semenuk made the switch to Maxxis tires since his 2008 win, including a 26"x2.7" DHF upfront.

Brandon Semenuk

Watch a bike check of Semenuk's set up, here.


2017 - Kurt Sorge's Polygon Colossus


Red Bull Rampage 2017 Bikes

Sorge became the first person to triple up at Rampage when he won again in 2017. He was on the Colossus DH9 again and was still sticking with 26" wheels

Sorge s Polygon Collosus DH9
Sorge was running a ten-speed Shimano set up despite not really pedaling after a bump out of the start gate.


Sorge s Polygon Collosus DH9
Sorge gauges his tire pressure by hand and pumps them hard enough to not roll on the rim.

Sorge s Polygon Collosus DH9
Sorge's Cane Creek DB coil was set up super stiff with a 700 lb/in titanium spring.


Sorge s Polygon Collosus DH9
Sorge's Deity Holeshot bars were cut to 790mm.


Read a full bike check, here.


2018 - Brett Rheeder's Trek Session



Rheeder takes his first Rampage win in 2018. What a run.

Rheeder took the glory in 2018 with the first win at Rampage for 27.5" wheels. The bigger wheelsize had been on the scene in Utah for most of the decade and picked up its first podium through Logan Bingelli in 2012 but it would take until 2018 for its first win.

Rheeder's bike was custom painted with desert camo and he gave Fox its first Rampage win of the decade with special edition sparkly lowers.

Practice started in near dark. It was cold and windy. Practice was extended. Finally nature cooperated.

Brett Andreau and Ethan take the top three spots at Rampage.

The man of the hour Brett Rheeder. Long time competitor first time winner.


2019 - Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session



Red Bull Rampage

Another custom Trek Session took the win in 2019 except this time it was Semenuk's, who took his third Rampage victory on a custom painted 9.9. Mixed wheel setups had started to creep into Rampage last year, but 26" front and rear did the business for Brandon. His bike also saw a return of an air-sprung shock to the top step of the Rampage podium for the first time in seven years.

Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage


Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage



29 Comments

  • 29 3
 26" wheels? Thats dangerous. Theres a reason why that wheel size was recalled. Treacherous and dangerous.

Dangerous for the bottom line of the major companies, that is.
  • 12 3
 Undoubtedly, 26" is a stronger wheel. For an event full of 30 ft step downs where timing isn't a major factor, it's totally unsurprising that riders are choosing it actively. But look at world DH. Basically zero top 20 riders on 26". When speed matters, pros choose otherwise.

26" might not be quite dead, but it's definitely been demoted to "emergency use only".
  • 4 0
 I thought 26" wheels had been proven to show, "psycotic behaviour leading to maniacal actions & potential adverse enjoyment overload". I definitely didn't read it anywhere so it must be correct.
  • 1 0
 @zsandstrom: I feel bad for people who never got to ride a 26" bike. They're so much more fun to ride. I've moved on to bigger wheeled bikes, but my 26" Operator will be in my stable for life.
  • 13 1
 You know Kurt is strong AF when he can hold his 2012 Glory out with straight arms like that.
  • 6 2
 My 2010 glory is only 36 lbs without a single carbon component on it. Glory's have been some of the lightest DH builds out there for a while.
  • 7 0
 Okay fine, but what about Tyler "Super T" Klassen's winning Santa Cruz v10 from 2002?

The bike: www.pinkbike.com/buysell/212995
The run: www.redbull.com/ca-en/vintage-action-red-bull-rampage-2002
  • 1 0
 What's really sick is that Dainese Shuttle Pro Suit people used to wear. I still have, and occasionally use, my 2001 Safety Jacket.
  • 6 0
 Bikes are neat
  • 3 0
 Totes
  • 4 0
 I hope that we can get a few sessions of some Virgin Ut riding, since we were not able to have a Rampage this year.
  • 5 0
 Nah, Andreau won in 2018. Check the tape.
  • 4 0
 Alternate title “ Kurt Sorge and Brandon Semenuks Bikes throughout the years”
  • 5 1
 Looks like a session
  • 1 0
 I kinda miss the rugged look of the old bikes. All the new ones are custom painted for this event. (which is also cool but in a different way)
  • 1 0
 I own a total of 6 bikes two of them are 650 and the rest are;
..........................26/4/Life.....................................................
  • 3 0
 Brandon should do a Subaru rally themed bike.
  • 1 0
 This is great always love anything Rampage.
  • 1 1
 don't know why I thought there would be more Fox40s...seems like a Boxxer fest.
  • 1 0
 40 is focused on dh racing and so are most of the athletes they sponsor. Brett is the first FOX win I think. Officially. Marzocchi has a couple pre buyout and will have a good shot at 2021.
  • 1 0
 Never mind I misread something
  • 1 0
 I wonder who will win rampage 2020!!!
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk CANNOT stop winning, damn.
  • 1 1
 Looks like a lot of sessions.
  • 2 3
 When things get real, there is no room for fashion (29ers)
  • 1 0
 @uribefache - I'll modify your statement for a different segment: "When things get real at WC DH, there is room for speed (29ers)". Different tools, different applications.
  • 1 0
 More like right tool for the job,
  • 1 0
 @WhatToBuy: nah, not enough hate hahaha
  • 2 4
 how relevant is what bicycle is in that ''race''?

