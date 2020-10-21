9 Bikes That Have Won Red Bull Rampage

2008 - Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session

17-year-old Semenuk was mainly known for his slopestyle prowess but he showed he could also mix it with the best in the big mountains at Rampage 2008.

Gold anodised parts were custom made for Semenuk's Rampage ride.

2012 - Kurt Sorge's Giant Glory

2013 - Kyle Strait's GT Fury

From contemplative to conquering.

2014 - Andreu Lacondeguy's YT Tues

2015 - Kurt Sorge's Polygon Colossus

You can never do too many bolt checks before dropping in at the Rampage site.

2016 - Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session

Squamish's Fluid Function tuned Brandon's suspension specifically for the event. Semenuk set up his suspension to be super-progressive with slow rebound.

Semenuk made the switch to Maxxis tires since his 2008 win, including a 26"x2.7" DHF upfront.

2017 - Kurt Sorge's Polygon Colossus

Sorge was running a ten-speed Shimano set up despite not really pedaling after a bump out of the start gate.

Sorge gauges his tire pressure by hand and pumps them hard enough to not roll on the rim.

Sorge's Cane Creek DB coil was set up super stiff with a 700 lb/in titanium spring.

Sorge's Deity Holeshot bars were cut to 790mm.

2018 - Brett Rheeder's Trek Session

2019 - Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session