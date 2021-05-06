9 Bikes That Have Won the Albstadt XC World Cup

2014

Julien Absalon's - BMC hardtail

An interesting take on internal routing from BMC.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot - Liv XTC Advanced

2015

Jolanda Neff's Stockli Beryll RSC 29er

2016

Nino Schurter's Scott Scale

Annika Langvad's Specialized Era

2018

Nino Schurter's Scott Scale

Jolanda Neff's Kross Level

2019

Mathias Fleuckiger's Thomus Tomcat

Kate Courtney's Scott Scale

Kate Courtney was welcomed to the Scott team with this glittery paint job.

There's a lot going on with these grips from the subtle World Champs customization to the AXS activating Blips