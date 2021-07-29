10 Companies Offering Repairs on Bike Clothing

The bike industry, with all its bright colors, changing standards, and synthetic clothing is not always the most environmentally conscious and has a part in the massive amount of material and resources wasted by clothing production each year. Over the last several years, some companies have started breaking the mold by encouraging customers to send worn clothes back for repairs rather than discard damaged apparel to keep buying more and more. Here are some examples.

Velocio, Apidura, Velocolour & 'What Happened'


US bike clothing company Velocio has partnered with companies in the UK, the EU, and Canada to facilitate product repairs around the world. The collaboration, Velocio said, is to minimize global shipping, which will help reduce both the environmental impact and the cost of repair.

UK bikepacking gear company Apidura has an existing in-store repair program alongside a program for selling the repaired gear. Now, in addition to repairing their own used packs, Apidura will fix clothing such as jerseys, shorts, and other layers sent in by Velocio customers in the U.K. Similarly, Canadian company Velocolour, which produces an impressive range of cycling clothes, bags made from recycled materials, and custom paint jobs for bicycles, will adopt Velocio repairs alongside its usual collecting and repurposing unwanted pieces of gear. To cover the EU, Velocio enlisted a one-woman Slovenian operation known as What Happened. The owner, Neza Peterca, worked for Patagonia's Worn Wear program (described below) before starting What Happened, which deals with all kinds of outdoor gear repairs, custom products, and gear education. The collaboration seems to be a more efficient system for gear repairs than we've seen so far in the bike industry and will hopefully be a mutually beneficial partnership all around.

Patagonia

Patagonia Hydration pack

It wouldn't be a list of companies that emphasize repairs without Patagonia. The outdoor gear giant has long led the industry in sustainability and encourages customers to keep gear in play for as long as possible. The brand encourages customers to send in damaged clothing for repairs, and if the items are too far gone to fix, Patagonia gives store credit. Items that are traded in and salvageable go to the Worn Wear store once they're fixed. Patagonia also makes care and repair tutorials with catchy descriptions like "We can put a human on the moon. But fixing a broken zipper? This video shows you how to do one of those things." (I'm about to watch that one because 100% of the zippers in my life seem to be broken at once.)

Patagonia's warranty and repair policy also seems to be about as forgiving as possible. Rather than just compensate customers for quality issues like most warranty programs do, the program is genuinely aimed at extending the lifetime of all products. I currently have way more Patagonia store credit than I deserve for sending in a pair of tattered old ski pants that had crampon holes all over the ankles. I was sure that they were beyond repair and beyond warranty because all the damage was definitively my fault. As it turns out, you're expected to wear out your gear, and Patagonia's trade-in program will give you store credit even for clothing items that fully deserve retirement.

Kitsbow


Kitsbow's whole ethos is about cutting down on manufacturing waste. The brand goes a step beyond local production by making each item specifically for the customer in its North Carolina production facility, a process it calls "lean manufacturing." Since the idea is to eliminate waste from unsold clothing and scraps, it only makes sense that Kitsbow also encourages customers to repair, rather than replace damaged items.

Customers can reach out about manufacturing defects, standard wear and tear, and crash repairs, but Kitsbow does reserve the right to charge a repair fee for fixing some items that are damaged from crashes or everyday use.

Pearl Izumi & The Renewal Workshop


Pearl Izumi's Keep You Riding program is for items that are still in good condition but need minor repairs. Those situations include things like broken zippers, some loose stitches, and crash damage. The Keep You Riding works just like the standard warranty program, and Pearl Izumi will decide whether an item should be repaired or replaced.


When a Pearl Izumi item needs more than just minor repair, it is sent to an organization called the Renewal Workshop, which has a partnership with Pearl Izumi. The Renewal Workshop sorts clothing based on how much repair the items need, repairs all manner of problems, stamps the Renewal Workshop logo, and sells the refurbished pieces on renewalworkshop.com.

Also, Pearl Izumi has been making big steps in becoming carbon-neutral by 2025, has encouraged customers to bike instead of drive to offset carbon emissions from the manufacturing process, and makes 40% of its clothing from sustainable materials.

Rapha


Rapha stands behind its clothing and offers free repairs on most items for the clothing's lifetime as part of its plan to go green. The brand is clearly committed to sustainability and aims to be carbon neutral by 2025. On top of that, Rapha has committed to reducing absolute emissions, rather than just focusing on net impact by offsetting emissions. Of course, to get there, Rapha has to cut waste and emissions from every step of the garments' lifetime before repairs even come into the picture. The company is actively working to improve manufacturing processes and operations of its brick-and-mortar locations as well as the longevity of the clothing itself.

Most items in Rapha's mountain biking range come with an iron-on patch kit to encourage riders to repair their clothing. If clothes need more love, customers are encouraged to send them back to Rapha for assessment and repair, though some items are not covered by the policy.

Norrona


All Norrona products are meant to be worn for a long time, so Norrona plans on repairing them whenever possible. The brand is currently remodeling its headquarters, which will include a new and improved sewing and repair room. On its website, Norrona has a price list for common repairs, with zipper replacements ranging from $33-$72 USD, button replacement for $11 USD, and pant shortening or lengthening starting at $55 USD.

Norrona also has a five-year warranty on all products (seven years for so-called Loyalty members), so damages not caused by crashes or normal wear and tear are repaired for free for the garments' first five years of life.

And for those inclined to fix their garments themselves, Norrona has the spare parts and instructions for that, too.

7mesh


7mesh is another brand that prides itself on making high-quality clothing that it fully believes in and stands behind. Based right near Pinkbike's home in Squamish, 7mesh offers repairs for damaged clothing for a small fee. If the clothing is beyond repair, 7mesh still has you covered and offers a crash replacement discount for the replacement.

Furthermore, even though 7mesh is a relatively small operation, it has repair centers in the US, the UK, and Europe so customers don't have to send items back to Canada, reducing shipping costs and environmental impact.


Let us know what you think. What did we miss? Which of your favorite companies offer repairs?

38 Comments

  • 37 18
 this feels like a very outside-y article
  • 9 1
 seriously
  • 6 0
 Ha. I'm surprised on the downvotes. I guess you don't get endless outside spam emails of "Top 10 [something something] that is [changing the world, disrupting the industry, making your life awesome, to watch out for]" templated content.
  • 4 0
 Nah it is super nice when you buy a premium piece of kit to have the manufacturer stick with you. I've ripped a few pieces of patagucci clothing and had them either fix it or replace it for free. It's more sustainable and it pays for itself pretty quickly.
  • 7 0
 @CarlMega: Probably Outside bots down voting you
  • 6 0
 I actually don't mind write-ups like these. This article actually shows you how some manufacturers/brands actually stand behind their products with actual life-time warranties. And yes, unfortunately, the buyers pays for that long term quality of the product.
  • 1 0
 @CSharp: Me neither. Repairing gear and putting it back in service is commendable. Very much behind this.
  • 15 1
 Oh man here come the "(X number of brands) that (do something generic, or are 'changing the game') that you should look out for" articles.
  • 12 1
 The best move I could make for bike clothing (and snowboard clothing) was finding a local who taylor makes all my stuff. It's much cheaper, built how I want and comes with repair services. I'm pretty damn sure anyone with a bit of tech know how could find themselves the same type of shop. Haven't spent over 100$ for a pair of shorts or a jersey in a damn long time and it's just way better quality.
  • 6 0
 How does that work...first time I've ever heard of custom clothing being cheaper than mass produced stuff.

Don't get me wrong, sounds awesome, but I don't understand the economics when a pair of mass produced shorts is what $100, it's gotta be a days work to do custom shorts + material + overheads
  • 3 0
 They are undercharging if you are serious.
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor: That's the luxury of not having to pay for a stores margins and overhead. My last pair of bike shorts cost me 60$. A Goretex bib pants with all the bells and whistles cost me 200$ for something the likes of Burton or others charge upwards of 600$.
  • 2 0
 @RadBartTaylor: Fashion markup is ridiculously insane. Yes, clothing markup is anywhere from a minimum 200% to whatever anyone can pay. This is pretty much what it was for skiing and now the brands have set their own price for bike fashion.
  • 2 0
 @RadBartTaylor: pattern design software is now open source. I can make a pattern and size it based on a customers measurements. The final pattern can be output to machine readable formats and automatically cut. If you optimize for minimal sewing (fewest seams possible) labor is also reduced there.

I have actually been building this up not as a business, but as a way to make fun money. I’m working on DH pants right now, but my skills aren’t up to tech materials quite yet. My goal is to have a core set of clothes (no choice in color or materials) customizable to exact fit that I could produce based on orders.

I’ve been doing this from scratch ( I didn’t know how to sew, much less pattern build and tailor a year ago) and am reasonably progressing on my goal. No reason someone trained or experienced in the business couldn’t do it much more quickly and efficiently.

The problem from a corporate perspective is that people don’t want to measure themselves and want their thing now! So they have to do sizes (which largely ignore body proportions) which is going to create a lot of waste as many units don’t sell, have a distribution network and marketing etc. there isn’t an inherent reason you can’t make tailored for cheaper, but given our culture, it is going to be a niche business at best.
  • 1 0
 Your actually not wrong - a local taylor cut 2 holes in a bin bag and gaffa taped it around my crotch providing me with a whole week of clothing for literally pennies
  • 2 0
 @CSharp: 200% is on the low end. I own a small Screen Printing and Embroidery business and even what Pinkbike ( not picking on you PB just using you as an example) is charging for a single color print on a black t-shirt on their scale cost them at most $4-5. They are charging you $26 for it. Now that is a lot of profit. But that is what many people will pay so, go for it. But the cost of making that garment is cheap!!!!
  • 8 0
 I thought Endura might have been included as they’ve been offering a repair service for years and deserve some credit for being one of the first to offer that service
  • 2 0
 Second this. They saved my nearly new jacket with their repair service.
  • 1 0
 I had no idea Endura did a repair service! Thanks for the heads up, I have a ripped hardly worn pair of MTR shorts in the drawer...
  • 3 0
 “Pearl Izumi… has encouraged customers to bike instead of drive to offset carbon emissions from the manufacturing process” is that supposed to be employees rather than customers? Otherwise very circular logic where you’re buying bike clothes so you can ride to offset the carbon from manufacturing the bike clothes so you can ride so you can offset the carbon from manufacturing the bike clothes so…
  • 5 0
 Quality of content has reduced dramatically.
Quantity of content has gone up.

Vague, empty, boring "articles" with lists and video links....

Oh pinkbike. What a shame.
  • 1 0
 Yep, case in point: Dunbar Summer Series article - "A few races happened... Oh, and someone put these videos together, check 'em out".
  • 4 0
 Something simple to fix blown out shorts/pants - Iron on/sew on. Fox/100%/leatt take note - why do your pants last 6 months trail riding before I have to repair them?
  • 1 0
 6 months for Fox? You must have got a good pair.....
  • 1 0
 Actually - that is unfair - I have a pair of Fox Sergeant shorts from 2013 that are still going strong (the material has gone shiny on the arse but no wholes, rips or tears.

But I also have a pair of Fox ride pants that were as waterproof as a tissue and got snags and pulls in them after two rides (no crashes) and a pair of gloves that lasted only slightly longer than the TLD ones they replaced (which lasted a month or so)
  • 4 0
 Got a sewing machine a few years ago and learned to operate that along with some needle and thread, there's a lot you can repair. Refuse. Reduce. Repair. Reuse.
  • 2 0
 I got drunk at a Nuggets game, had to piss so bad on the lightrail ride home that I left my group and hopped off the train at the Alameda station. Pissed behind a dumpster, found one of those electric scooters you can rent, rode the remaining 3 miles home in a snow storm (think I Strava'd it). Crashed multiple times on Broadway in my Pattagucci pants tearing a whole in the thigh and crotch . Do they repair those kinda tears or do I just have to take it to the old cranky Ukrainian lady down the street who I can barely understand?
  • 3 0
 Also Vaude has a repair service since several years. You can send your jacket with broken zipper and they will repair it free of charge.
  • 1 0
 Alpkit have their own dedicated repair workshops that do brilliant work at a reasonable cost. They got a knackered old down jacket back on the road for my wife - then she spent the money she would have put into replacing it on other Alpkit gear anyway...
  • 1 0
 I really appreciate a company that will repair their product when damage occurs. I recently crashed and ripped up my favorite pair of TLD shorts and found out that their warranty doesn't cover crashes. Now I am looking for some new shorts and reparability is a must.

Does anyone have recommendations of companies in this article to look at or maybe some others? Am I looking at paying $150+ for a pair that have high quality and a good warranty? The only sub $100 dollar shorts I found were from pear izumi. I don't really mind paying more for better quality but I am not sure what to expect or what is the norm.
  • 1 0
 Props here from me to Pearl Izumi. I've sent back a two-year old jersey that was well-used but had a broken zipper. They fixed it and sent it back within a week - no charge. I sent back a pair of four-year old Pearl triathlon shorts that started fraying. I had 6 tris and lots of training on them, so they took a beating. They sent new shorts, again within a week, without charge. Best clothing support I've ever received from any brand, so I buy Pearl Izumi whenever I can.
  • 3 1
 My gear lasts for years....................
  • 3 0
 Expensive brands.
  • 1 0
 Not really. Reminds me of the saying, "it's expensive to be poor."

I've got a pair of kitsbow shorts made from schoeller material that I bought in like 2014. They have many, many thousands of miles on them and are still one of my favorite pairs. In that time I killed 2 pairs of fox shorts, so kitsbow were cheaper in the long run.
  • 1 0
 yeah, if you're paying an arm and leg for 7mesh, they better help a person out when their stuff breaks
  • 1 0
 7mesh has a 500 dollar jacket. Does it keep you warm or make you poor.? Or keep you warm when you become poor?
  • 1 0
 My 7mesh padded bike shorts are blown out, looking into dis^
  • 1 0
 Get this absolute garbage behind some kind of paywall STAT

Post a Comment



