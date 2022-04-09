close
9 Custom Bikes from Sea Otter 2022

Apr 9, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
Crankbrothers' John Player Tribute Forbidden


Laguna Seca, the home of Sea Otter, is an iconic race track so what better way to kick off this round up than with a custom bike inspired by the John Player F1 car piloted by Ayrton Senna, Mario Andretti and Nigel Mansell. Crankbrothers have teamed up with Forbidden, Cane Creek, TRP, Continental and Fizik to create this one of a kind bike painted by Spoke X for Crisis Text Line, a text-based mental health support and crisis intervention service. Attendees are invited to donate to the charity to be entered into the hat to win this one-off bike. More info, here.





Hayes' Shaun Palmer Replica


Outside the Hayes booth was an Intense M29 that had been painted to replicate the classic Shaun Palmer M1. From the red and white scheme to the caution stripes on the downtube, it's a gorgeous recreation of an icon.

Intense M1




Braydon Bringhurst's RAD Tribute Canyon Spectral


Braydon Bringhurst's bike was inspired by the Cru Jones character played by Bill Allen in the Rad film. More info, here.





Sierra Nevada's Titanium Klunker


Sierra Nevada was also holding a fundraiser to raffle off this one-off Sierra Oddity. Built by Oddity Cycles, this titanium klunker has components from Paul Components, White Industries and more to raise money for the California Mountain Bike Coalition. More info, here.




5 Dev's Yeti


This gloriously loud Yeti was front and centre of 5 Dev's booth.




Marin's Trials Bike


The Marin Inverness is a one-off bike built exclusively for Duncan Shaw. More info, here.



Norco's Golden


To celebrate winning Pinkbike's Mountain Bike of the Year Award in 2021, Norco built up this all gold Range on top of a display featuring gold bars embossed with the PB Award logos. Nice!




Reed Bogg's Rampage Yeti


We've seen Reed Boggs' Yeti SB165 in the deserts of Utah already but its intricate design is always worth another look.



Bernard Kerr's 10th Anniversary Pivot Phoenix


This is one of just 30 special edition Pivot Phoenix bikes released to celebrate Bernard Kerr's 10 years with the brand. It features his biggest results on the downtube and his signature on the top tube.





3 Comments

  • 1 0
 The 5Dev Yeti belongs to @tec_gnar
  • 1 0
 Some tasty looking beauties!
  • 1 0
 Lovely bikes

