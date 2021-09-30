TV
9 DH Bikes from Crankworx BC 2021
Sep 30, 2021
by
Clint Trahan
George Brannigan
Garret Mechem
Mikey Haderer
Dylan Crane
Scott Thornhill
Tegan Cruz
Seth Sherlock
Bas Van Steenbergen
Jackson Frew
Did you clean up?...couldn't resist.
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
Crankworx
Crankworx Bc
12 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
fewnofrwgijn
(28 mins ago)
I told my friends that if I lowered my dropper, I’d have a DH bike too but they wouldn’t listen
[Reply]
3
0
bigtim
(16 mins ago)
I think Mikey Haderer has had one heavy landing too many and bent his bike.
[Reply]
2
0
jonnymcc
(15 mins ago)
Is George Brannigan running a bigger rotor in the rear?
[Reply]
2
0
enduroNZ
(10 mins ago)
Where’s Tom’s hardtail?
[Reply]
1
0
nug12182
(6 mins ago)
F Hyper!!! Yall shouldn't even show that bike ever seeing as you cant buy one. Very sad.
[Reply]
1
0
clemdog
(44 mins ago)
Whats up with these SR Suntour Rux forks. Thightest buisness in this area.
[Reply]
1
0
xxinsert-name-herexx
(26 mins ago)
That fork is designed to take both wheel sizes, but that's really tight.
[Reply]
2
0
sargey2003
(25 mins ago)
Isn't that a 29" wheel in a 27.5" fork?
[Reply]
1
0
clemdog
(17 mins ago)
I haven't had one, but... their website does not says anything besides 27,5". I know a couple of guys, runnin a 29" wheel in it, but it's tight.
#reversemullet
#fullparty :-)
[Reply]
1
0
aye-aye
(20 mins ago)
8 DH Bikes from Crankworx BC 2021
[Reply]
1
0
NoriDori
(15 mins ago)
How about some infos about the Kenda prototypes seen quite often?
[Reply]
1
0
clemdog
(18 mins ago)
..
[Reply]
#reversemullet #fullparty :-)
