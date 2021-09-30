9 DH Bikes from Crankworx BC 2021

Sep 30, 2021
by Clint Trahan  

George Brannigan



Garret Mechem



Mikey Haderer



Dylan Crane



Scott Thornhill



Tegan Cruz



Seth Sherlock



Bas Van Steenbergen



Jackson Frew


12 Comments

  • 4 0
 I told my friends that if I lowered my dropper, I’d have a DH bike too but they wouldn’t listen
  • 3 0
 I think Mikey Haderer has had one heavy landing too many and bent his bike.
  • 2 0
 Is George Brannigan running a bigger rotor in the rear?
  • 2 0
 Where’s Tom’s hardtail?
  • 1 0
 F Hyper!!! Yall shouldn't even show that bike ever seeing as you cant buy one. Very sad.
  • 1 0
 Whats up with these SR Suntour Rux forks. Thightest buisness in this area.
  • 1 0
 That fork is designed to take both wheel sizes, but that's really tight.
  • 2 0
 Isn't that a 29" wheel in a 27.5" fork?
  • 1 0
 I haven't had one, but... their website does not says anything besides 27,5". I know a couple of guys, runnin a 29" wheel in it, but it's tight.
#reversemullet #fullparty :-)
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
 How about some infos about the Kenda prototypes seen quite often?
  • 1 0
 ..

