9 Pro Enduro Machines - EWS Les Orres 2019

Pinkbike's photographers took a down day to go on a bike checking mission. Check out what they found below.Elliot Trabec's Scott Ransom
Robin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo
Iago Garay's Santa Cruz Megatower
Greg Callaghan's Cube Stereo
Keegan Wright's Devinci Spartan
Miranda Miller's Kona Process CR
Remi Gauvin's Rocky Mountain Instinct
Isabeau Cordurier's Intense Carbine
Florian Nicolai's Canyon Strive
13 Comments
It is an Epic Moment of our sport and I've never seen somethink like this before!!!
Did you watch it? it s insane, there is a poor bike broken in two pieces during this crash...
www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDUxktR57u0&t=70s
