9 Pro Enduro Machines - EWS Les Orres 2019

Elliot Trabec's Scott Ransom

Elliot Trabac and Hugo Pigeon with their Scott Ransoms.

Trabac is sporting Michelin's tires.

Suntour rear suspension Suntour Durolux fork

Shimano's XT drivetrain XTR pedals

Robin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo

Robin Wallner and his Ibis Ripmo. 29' wheels, Fox suspension, Shinamo XTR, and Maxxis deck out his ride.

OneUp bars and a neatly tucked away EDC tool. Mudhugger mud guard.

Robin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo - Garmin tucked neatly on the stem

Wallner is on alloy Ibis rims for this round.

Robin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo - Saint pedals Robin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo - XTR Drivetrain

Robin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo - XTR brakes

Iago Garay's Santa Cruz Megatower

Iago Garay and his Santa Cruz Megatower

Industry Nine hubs Santa Cruz wheels and Maxxis tires

All kinds of DYEDBro stickers and frame protectors throughout.

Rock Shox on suspension duties An extra thick chain stay protector keeps things quiet

Descendant bar and stem SRAM AXS, Code Brakes, and Burgtec grips

SRAM AXS shifting Crank Bros pedals and DYEDBro crank protector

Occam tube/tool strap with Boa closurey

Greg Callaghan's Cube Stereo

Greg Callaghan and his Cube Stereo

XTR on shifting duties Race Face cockpit

Newman Hubs and Rims

XTR brake levers XTR calipers and rotors

Shimano Saint pedals

Keegan Wright's Devinci Spartan

After riding the shorter travel Troy at the first few rounds, Keegan Wright is now on the longer travel Spartan.

Rock Shox Lyrik Ultimate fork with 170mm travel Rock Shox Super Deluxe rear shock, and a One Up chain guide

Raceface bars and SRAM Code Brakes

175mm Reverb dropper

SRAM Eagle XO drivetrain SRAM Code calipers slow things down at both ends

HT pedals with custom alloy ramps

Cushcore coupled with Maxxis tires In case of emergency

Eyes up!

Miranda Miller's Kona Process CR

Miranda Miller's Kona Process CR is decked out with RockShox suspension, a SRAM Drivetrain, One Up Bars/Stem, Maxxis Tires, We Are One wheels

One Up Bars and a Stages power meter

Deity Saddle on a RockShox Reverb

Remi Gauvin's Rocky Mountain Instinct

Remi Gauvin's Rocky Mountain Instinct

Remi uses a Fox Factory Float rear shock

Running the Raceface stem slammed down low. The simple OneUp chain guide keeps the chain in place on rough terrain

Crank Bros pedals with plenty of pins

Raceface hubs and rims Raceface NEXT carbon bars

For tires Remi has the Maxxis Assegai up front A Maxxis Minion DHR keeps traction out back

Isabeau Cordurier's Intense Carbine

Isabeau Courdurier's Intense Carbine has 29" wheels and is painted in the red and blue colors of France.

Some custom cockpit details and a very short Renthal stem Renthal bars

Rock Shox Super Deluxe rear shock

SRAM handles the shifting duties with an AXS drivetrain SRAM AXS shifter

Isabeau opts for the smaller HT pedals

Hutchinson tires, for racing, of course Mavic wheels keep things rolling

Florian Nicolai's Canyon Strive

Florian Nicolai and his Canyon Strive

Red white and blue for France

Little details to keep the cables quiet A little extra grip on the Code levers

Shape Shifter rear suspension with a RockShox Superdeluxe

Crank Bros pedals

Pinkbike's photographers took a down day to go on a bike checking mission. Check out what they found below.