9 Pro Enduro Machines - EWS Les Orres 2019

Jul 3, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
Pinkbike's photographers took a down day to go on a bike checking mission. Check out what they found below.

Elliot Trabec's Scott Ransom

Elliot Trabac and Hugo Pigeon - Scott Ransom
Elliot Trabac and Hugo Pigeon with their Scott Ransoms.

Elliot Trabac s Scott Ransom - Michelin tires
Trabac is sporting Michelin's tires.

Elliot Trabac s Scott Ransom - Suntour rear suspension
Suntour rear suspension
Elliot Trabac s Scott Ransom - Suntour Durolux fork
Suntour Durolux fork

Elliot Trabac s Scott Ransom - XT drivetrain
Shimano's XT drivetrain
Elliot Trabac s Scott Ransom - XTR pedals
XTR pedals


Robin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo

Robin Wallner s Ibis Ripmo - 29 wheels Fox suspension Shinamo XTR Maxxis
Robin Wallner and his Ibis Ripmo. 29' wheels, Fox suspension, Shinamo XTR, and Maxxis deck out his ride.

Robin Wallner s Ibis Ripmo ONE UP bars
OneUp bars and a neatly tucked away EDC tool.
Robin Wallner s Ibis Ripmo - Mudhugger mud guard
Mudhugger mud guard.

Robin Wallner s Ibis Ripmo - Garmin tucked neatly on the stem
Robin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo - Garmin tucked neatly on the stem

Robin Wallner s Ibis Ripmo - Alloy Ibis rims for this round
Wallner is on alloy Ibis rims for this round.

Robin Wallner s Ibis Ripmo - Saint pedals
Robin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo - Saint pedals
Robin Wallner s Ibis Ripmo - XTR Drivetrain
Robin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo - XTR Drivetrain

Robin Wallner s Ibis Ripmo - XTR brakes
Robin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo - XTR brakes


Iago Garay's Santa Cruz Megatower

Iago Garay s Santa Cruz Megatower
Iago Garay and his Santa Cruz Megatower

Iago Garay s Santa Cruz Megatower - Rolling on Industry Nine hubs
Industry Nine hubs
Iago Garay s Santa Cruz Megatower - Santa Cruz wheels and Maxxis tires
Santa Cruz wheels and Maxxis tires

Iago Garay s Santa Cruz Megatower - All kinds of DYEDBro stickers and frame protectors throughout.
All kinds of DYEDBro stickers and frame protectors throughout.

Iago Garay s Santa Cruz Megatower - Rock Shox on suspension duties
Rock Shox on suspension duties
Iago Garay s Santa Cruz Megatower - extra thick chain stay protector keeps things quiet
An extra thick chain stay protector keeps things quiet

Iago Garay s Santa Cruz Megatower Descendant bar and stem
Descendant bar and stem
Iago Garay s Santa Cruz Megatower - SRAM AXS Code Brakes and Burgtec grips
SRAM AXS, Code Brakes, and Burgtec grips

Iago Garay s Santa Cruz Megatower SRAM AXS shifting
SRAM AXS shifting
Iago Garay s Santa Cruz Megatower - Crank Bros pedals and DYEDBro crank protector
Crank Bros pedals and DYEDBro crank protector

Iago Garay s Santa Cruz Megatower - Occam tube tool strap with Boa closure
Occam tube/tool strap with Boa closurey


Greg Callaghan's Cube Stereo

Greg Callaghan s Cube Stereo
Greg Callaghan and his Cube Stereo

Greg Callaghan s Cube Stereo - XTR on shifting duties
XTR on shifting duties
Greg Callaghan s Cube Stereo - Race Face cockpit
Race Face cockpit

Greg Callaghan s Cube Stereo - Newman Hubs and Rims
Newman Hubs and Rims

Greg Callaghan s Cube Stereo - XTR brake levers
XTR brake levers
Greg Callaghan s Cube Stereo - XTR calipers and rotors
XTR calipers and rotors

Greg Callaghan s Cube Stereo - Saint pedals
Shimano Saint pedals


Keegan Wright's Devinci Spartan

Keegan Wright s Devinci Spartan - After riding the shorter travel Troy at the first few rounds he is ow on the long travel Spartan
After riding the shorter travel Troy at the first few rounds, Keegan Wright is now on the longer travel Spartan.

Keegan Wright s Devinci Spartan - Rock Shox Lyrik Ultimate front fork with 170mm travel
Rock Shox Lyrik Ultimate fork with 170mm travel
Keegan Wright s Devinci Spartan - Rock Shox Super Deluxe rear shock and One Up chain guide
Rock Shox Super Deluxe rear shock, and a One Up chain guide

Keegan Wright s Devinci Spartan - Raceface bars and Code Brakes
Raceface bars and SRAM Code Brakes
Keegan Wright s Devinci Spartan - Raceface cockpit

Keegan Wright s Devinci Spartan - 175mm Reverb dropper
175mm Reverb dropper

Keegan Wright s Devinci Spartan - SRAM Eagle XO drivetrain
SRAM Eagle XO drivetrain
Keegan Wright s Devinci Spartan - Code calipers slow things down at both ends
SRAM Code calipers slow things down at both ends

Keegan Wright s Devinci Spartan - HT pedals with custom alloy ramps
HT pedals with custom alloy ramps

Keegan Wright s Devinci Spartan - Cushcore and Maxxis
Cushcore coupled with Maxxis tires
Keegan Wright s Devinci Spartan - In case of emergency
In case of emergency

Keegan Wright s Devinci Spartan - Eyes up
Eyes up!


Miranda Miller's Kona Process CR

Miranda Miller s Kona Process CR - Rock SHox suspension Sram DFravetrain One Up Bars Stem Maxxis Tires We Are One wheels
Miranda Miller's Kona Process CR is decked out with RockShox suspension, a SRAM Drivetrain, One Up Bars/Stem, Maxxis Tires, We Are One wheels

Miranda Miller s Kona Process CR- One Up Bars and Stages power meter
One Up Bars and a Stages power meter

Miranda Miller s Kona Process CR- Deity Saddle
Deity Saddle on a RockShox Reverb


Remi Gauvin's Rocky Mountain Instinct

Remi Gauvin s Rocky Mountain Instinct
Remi Gauvin's Rocky Mountain Instinct

Remi Gauvin s Rocky Mountain Instinct - Fox Factory Float rear shock
Remi uses a Fox Factory Float rear shock

Remi Gauvin s Rocky Mountain Instinct - Running the Raceface stem slammed down low.
Running the Raceface stem slammed down low.
Remi Gauvin s Rocky Mountain Instinct - One Up chain guide
The simple OneUp chain guide keeps the chain in place on rough terrain

Remi Gauvin s Rocky Mountain Instinct - Crank Bros pedals
Crank Bros pedals with plenty of pins

Remi Gauvin s Rocky Mountain Instinct - Raceface hubs and rims
Raceface hubs and rims
Remi Gauvin s Rocky Mountain Instinct - Raceface carbon bars
Raceface NEXT carbon bars

Remi Gauvin s Rocky Mountain Instinct - Maxxis Assegai up front
For tires Remi has the Maxxis Assegai up front
Remi Gauvin s Rocky Mountain Instinct - Maxxis Minion DHR out back
A Maxxis Minion DHR keeps traction out back


Isabeau Cordurier's Intense Carbine

Isabeau Courdurier s Intense Carbine - 29 wheels and in the red and blue colors of France.
Isabeau Courdurier's Intense Carbine has 29" wheels and is painted in the red and blue colors of France.

Isabeau Courdurier s Intense Carbine - Custon cockpit details and a very short Renthal stem
Some custom cockpit details and a very short Renthal stem
Isabeau Courdurier s Intense Carbine - Renthal bars
Renthal bars

Isabeau Courdurier s Intense Carbine - Rock Shox Super Deluxe rear shock
Rock Shox Super Deluxe rear shock

Isabeau Courdurier s Intense Carbine - SRAM AXS Deraileuer
SRAM handles the shifting duties with an AXS drivetrain
Isabeau Courdurier s Intense Carbine - SRAM AXS shifter
SRAM AXS shifter

Isabeau Courdurier s Intense Carbine - Optinf for the smaller HT pedals
Isabeau opts for the smaller HT pedals

Isabeau Courdurier s Intense Carbine - Hutchinson tires
Hutchinson tires, for racing, of course
Isabeau Courdurier s Intense Carbine - Mavic wheels keep things rolling
Mavic wheels keep things rolling


Florian Nicolai's Canyon Strive

Florian Nicolai s Canyon Strive -
Florian Nicolai and his Canyon Strive

Florian Nicolai s Canyon Strive - Red white and blue for France
Red white and blue for France

Florian Nicolai s Canyon Strive - Little details to keep the cables quiet
Little details to keep the cables quiet
Florian Nicolai s Canyon Strive - a little extra grip on the Code levers
A little extra grip on the Code levers

Florian Nicolai s Canyon Strive - Shape Shifter rear suspension
Shape Shifter rear suspension with a RockShox Superdeluxe

Florian Nicolai s Canyon Strive - Crank Bros pedals
Crank Bros pedals





Regions in Article
Les Orres

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Enduro Bikes Canyon Cube Devinci Ibis Intense Kona Rocky Mountain Santa Cruz Bicycles Scott Elliot Trabec Florian Nicolai Greg Callaghan Iago Garay Isabeau Courdurier Keegan Wright Miranda Miller Remi Gauvin Robin Wallner Ews Les Orres 2019 Enduro World Series


Must Read This Week
Martin Maes Tests Positive for Masking Agent at EWS Rotorua & Tasmania, Receives 90 Day ‘Non-Intentional’ Suspension
96650 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2019
78876 views
Motorcycle Racer & Freeride Pioneer Carlin Dunne Has Died in Accident on Pikes Peak
78300 views
Review: The 2020 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets a New Look & More Travel
75250 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Bare Aluminum Nukeproof Mega
63701 views
Interview: Martin Maes - "I'm Not Guilty... I Just Made a Stupid Mistake"
63268 views
Review: Shimano's XTR 12-Speed Drivetrain Sets the Bar for Shifting Performance Under Power
53881 views
Randoms - Outerbike Sun Valley 2019
39364 views

13 Comments

  • + 2
 Drool bikes! That Scott Ransom has my name on it I hope. Going to pursue when back home next week. Has anyone tried a 180mm triple Crown on one yet, been looking but found none.
  • + 1
 Its just a matter of time rockshox tries a light boxxer
  • + 2
 These michelin tires keep popping up on more and more sponsored rider bikes, but I have yet to see them anywhere in the wild. Maybe people would buy them if they weren't so terribly looking.
  • + 1
 they grow on you I guess...I would buy the wilds in DH casing at any moment
  • + 1
 You guy know why Pinkbike doesn't mention the Mountain Of Hell Huge Crash during the start on ice this Sunday.
It is an Epic Moment of our sport and I've never seen somethink like this before!!!
Did you watch it? it s insane, there is a poor bike broken in two pieces during this crash...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDUxktR57u0&t=70s
  • + 3
 I wonder which one of these riders or ppl setting up the race actually thought this would be a good idea
  • + 1
 @gunners1:
  • + 2
 That has got to be the worst bottle neck in history
  • + 1
 It was in their Instagram
  • + 3
 Are those chunky rubber chainstay protectors (on Iago Garay's bike) available aftermarket?
  • + 2
 We can tell which riders are higher up the pecking order in terms of dibs on the new SRAM stuff.
  • + 2
 Gotta say that rocky is one good looking bike
  • + 1
 Those are definitely too many tags on the front page for this article.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.055268
Mobile Version of Website