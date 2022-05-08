9 Hardtails from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022

May 8, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Norco Revolver HT


A pretty slammed cockpit setup on this Norco with a pretty normal looking stem compared to some of the other bikes being run this weekend in Albstadt.


More riders are running dropper posts this year and the wireless options do mean a broken saddle doesn't cost you a good result when it has to be swapped out.


Mona Mitterwallner's Cannondale Scalpel HT


Not every rider wants a big drop for their saddle, the Fox Transfer SL post has a smaller amount of drop and saves a decent amount of weight.




Specialized S-Works Epic HT



A relatively straight stem is becoming a rare sight in the World Cup XC pits.

More wireless and electronic goodies on this Specialized hardtail.


Lotte Koopman's American Eagle Atlanta 2.0



Suspension lockouts are definitely useful on the Albstadt course but they do make the cockpit look a lot more cluttered.


Anton Cooper's Trek Procaliber

While some of Anton's teammates decided to run their full-suspension Trek Supercalibers the New Zealand rider wanted to go for the hardtail for the Albstadt climbs and rocks.

The Procaliber uses an IsoSpeed junction to provide a slightly smoother ride than a normal hardtail.

The craziest stem being ridden this weekend?


Anne Terpstra's Ghost Lector



The wireless Reverb is quite heavy so the advantages must be worth the extra bike weights as more riders are choosing to run these on their race bikes.

The Ghost team is running the same eye-catching wheels that were used on the very light Orbea we showed off last week.


Malene Degn's Orbea Alma


Simple white and gold color scheme for Malene's race bike this week.

Malene is running Fizik's 3D printed saddle, it costs around $400.


Jofre Cullel's Mondraker Podium





Anne Tauber's American Eagle Atlanta 2.0

Another American Eagle, but this time it is Anne Tauber's very bright orange race bike.

Another steep negative rise stem to help with some of the tough climbs on the Albstadt course.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Albstadt World Cup Xc 2022 World Cup XC XC Racing


14 Comments

  • 5 0
 Fun fact: Anton Cooper ask his pit team and supporters on the course to read his GPS computer for him
  • 3 0
 Dropper post for descending. Dropper stem for climbing. Add me another switch on the bars.
  • 2 0
 If riders feel the need to ride slammed stems like that, it kinda looks to me as if they're trying to fit on a bike that wasn't designed for them.
  • 1 0
 I don't even want to think about that fizik saddle with the dimples all over it, the comments could get pretty crass, or is that ass?
  • 2 0
 all good but did any of this guys with hardtails finish top 5 ?
  • 1 0
 Mona in 3rd.
  • 1 0
 Mitterwallner was 3rd.
  • 2 0
 My back already hurts just looking at those stems
  • 1 0
 Even bike with the most radical negative stem doesnt have big saddle to bars drop, it seems.
  • 1 2
 Some of those stems are absolutely ridiculous. You may as well put a set of dropped bars on and attach them to the fork crowns.
  • 1 0
 Clip ons
  • 1 0
 Suntour forks are the ugliest thing in moutanibiking. Ever.
  • 2 0
 Aside from fox factory orange obviously.
  • 1 0
 I’ve seen zero American Eagles in Atlanta, but I’ll keep looking.





