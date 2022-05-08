9 Hardtails from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022

Norco Revolver HT
A pretty slammed cockpit setup on this Norco with a pretty normal looking stem compared to some of the other bikes being run this weekend in Albstadt.
More riders are running dropper posts this year and the wireless options do mean a broken saddle doesn't cost you a good result when it has to be swapped out.
Mona Mitterwallner's Cannondale Scalpel HT
Not every rider wants a big drop for their saddle, the Fox Transfer SL post has a smaller amount of drop and saves a decent amount of weight.
Specialized S-Works Epic HT
More wireless and electronic goodies on this Specialized hardtail.
Lotte Koopman's American Eagle Atlanta 2.0
Anton Cooper's Trek Procaliber
The Procaliber uses an IsoSpeed junction to provide a slightly smoother ride than a normal hardtail.
Anne Terpstra's Ghost Lector
Malene Degn's Orbea Alma
Simple white and gold color scheme for Malene's race bike this week.
Malene is running Fizik's 3D printed saddle, it costs around $400.
Jofre Cullel's Mondraker Podium
Anne Tauber's American Eagle Atlanta 2.0
Another steep negative rise stem to help with some of the tough climbs on the Albstadt course.
