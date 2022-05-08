9 Hardtails from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022

Norco Revolver HT

A pretty slammed cockpit setup on this Norco with a pretty normal looking stem compared to some of the other bikes being run this weekend in Albstadt.

More riders are running dropper posts this year and the wireless options do mean a broken saddle doesn't cost you a good result when it has to be swapped out.

Mona Mitterwallner's Cannondale Scalpel HT

Not every rider wants a big drop for their saddle, the Fox Transfer SL post has a smaller amount of drop and saves a decent amount of weight.

Specialized S-Works Epic HT

A relatively straight stem is becoming a rare sight in the World Cup XC pits.

More wireless and electronic goodies on this Specialized hardtail.

Lotte Koopman's American Eagle Atlanta 2.0

Suspension lockouts are definitely useful on the Albstadt course but they do make the cockpit look a lot more cluttered.

Anton Cooper's Trek Procaliber

While some of Anton's teammates decided to run their full-suspension Trek Supercalibers the New Zealand rider wanted to go for the hardtail for the Albstadt climbs and rocks.

The Procaliber uses an IsoSpeed junction to provide a slightly smoother ride than a normal hardtail.

The craziest stem being ridden this weekend?

Anne Terpstra's Ghost Lector

The wireless Reverb is quite heavy so the advantages must be worth the extra bike weights as more riders are choosing to run these on their race bikes.

Malene Degn's Orbea Alma

Simple white and gold color scheme for Malene's race bike this week.

Malene is running Fizik's 3D printed saddle, it costs around $400.

Jofre Cullel's Mondraker Podium

Anne Tauber's American Eagle Atlanta 2.0

Another American Eagle, but this time it is Anne Tauber's very bright orange race bike.

Another steep negative rise stem to help with some of the tough climbs on the Albstadt course.