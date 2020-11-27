9 Kits for Plus Size Mountain Bikers - Women’s Edition

The Test Riders

Tester: Heather VanValkenberg

Height: 5'11" / 180 cm

Weight: 180 lbs / 81 kg

Measurements: Waist 33 in/84 cm; Hips 41 in/104 cm; Chest 39 in/99 cm

Notes: School teacher, adventurer, avid mountain bike explorer

Tester: Erin Chinburg

Height: 5'2" / 158 cm

Weight: 178 lb / 80.7 kg

Measurements: Waist 32.5 in/82.5 cm; Hips 41 in/104 cm; Bust 38.5 in/98 cm

Notes: Twin Mom, massage therapist, avid traveler



Pearl Izumi

WOMEN'S ELEVATE SHORT

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the Pearl Izumi Elevate Short on Erin (size 14).

Details of the Pearl Izumi Elevate Short on Heather (size 12).

Pros

+ Excellent tailored fit for plus size shapes

+ Material is slightly stretchy and seems durable so far

- Expensive

WOMEN'S SUMMIT LONG SLEEVE TOP

The jersey material was buttery and very soft. Overall the fit was pretty good for my measurements and the design was attractive. If you like a looser fitting jersey I would consider sizing up. — EC

Pearl Izumi Women's Long Sleeve Summit Top in Phantom/Fiery CRL Frequency.

Wild Rye

THE FREEL BIKE SHORTS

Fit

Material

Style

Details of Wild Rye Freel shorts on Erin.

Details of Wild Rye Freel shorts on Heather.

Pros

+ Excellent tailored fit for plus sized bodies

+ Flattering designs

+ Durable and stretchy material

- No built-in waist adjustability

SANDIA WOMEN'S CYCLING & ADVENTURE SHIRT

The Sandia Shirt is a super high end, well made, extremely flattering athletic long sleeve shirt with cycling pockets on the back—genius! I wore it running and cycling on a warmer day and did not overheat. I imagine the real performance will come out in winter though. — EC

Wild Rye Sandia Jersey.

Endura

WOMEN'S HUMVEE ELEVATE SHORT

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the Endura Women's Hummvee Lite Short.

Pros

+ Yoga band waistband extremely comfortable

- Inseam length is way too short

WOMEN'S MT500 MARBLE L/S JERSEY LTD

The MT500 L/S jersey was amazing and extremely flattering. They definitely put a lot of effort into the design of this limited edition jersey. Being full figured and heavy chested, I think a lot about what I wear on the top. White tends to make my chest look even bigger than it already is so I usually avoid white at all cost but, I must say I was impressed with how the graphic presented an optical illusion minimizing my shoulders and chest area. I will be wearing it through the fall season! — EC

Endura Women's MT500 Marble L/S Jersey LTD.

Race Face

WOMEN'S TRAVERSE SHORT

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the Race Face Traverse Short on Heather.

Pros

+ Elastic waistband reduces bulk

+ Lightweight and durable material

- Sizing runs small on these shorts

WOMEN'S TRAVERSE SS JERSEY

The size large Traverse SS jersey has a flattering pattern (similar to Lululemon's staple pattern) and fit me great. When you are plus sized, wearing short sleeves is usually a no no, but this jersey got it right. The sleeve length is between a ¾ sleeve cut and a true short sleeve, hitting right above the elbow, nicely eliminating everything I dislike about short sleeves. I am super happy with this jersey and will definitely be riding in it a lot. — EC

Details of the Race Face Traverse SS Jersey on Erin.

FOX

WOMEN'S RANGER SHORT

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the Ranger shorts and Ranger Drirelease SS jersey.

Pros

+ Simple classic look

+ Baggy non-tailored fit

- Single snap button closure can be risky for plus sized riders

WOMEN'S RANGER DRIRELEASE SS JERSEY

I tested the Ranger Drirelease SS jersey in size large. While the jersey fit great, it was a bit of a fail for me in terms of style: it looked a little too much like a T-shirt, and despite the color blocks on the backside of the jersey, I prefer a bit more flare. — EC

Shredly

The MTB CURVY SHORT

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the Shredly MTB Curvy short on Erin.

Pros

+ Absolute perfection for plus sized riders

+ Props on using larger riders in their social media campaigns

- Size down in the Curvy line

Troy Lee Designs

WOMEN'S LILIUM SHORT

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the TLD Lilium Short on Heather.

Pros

+ True to size

+ Stylish

- No complaints

WOMEN'S LILIUM LS JERSEY

While I am usually not a fan of long sleeved jerseys, the Lilium was pretty sweet exception. It was stylish and fit great, not too tight across the chest and shoulders and loose enough in the arms to fit a pair of low profile elbow guards. — HV

Troy Lee Designs Women's Lilium LS Jersey on Heather.

POC

ESSENTIAL MTB WOMEN'S SHORTS

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the POC Essential MTB Women's shorts on Heather.

Pros

+ Longer inseam for excellent coverage

+ Stretchy yet durable high quality material

- Sizing only goes up to approx. a US 12 (XL)

Zoic

NAVAEH CAMO SHORTS

Fit

Material

Style

Details of the Zoic Navaeh Camo shorts on Heather.

Pros

+ Stylish with a nice mix of colors and accents

- Size up for a more comfortable fit

JERRA PRINT JERSEY

Zoic Jerra Print jersey

