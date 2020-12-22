9 Products I (Mostly) Loved In 2020: Mike Levy

The Grim Donut

The right amount of stupid, or is a little more needed for the next Donut prototype?

What does the Mini have in common with the Donut? Both are clearly the right amount of stupid.

The Mini

The URS hooligan road bike takes me on all sorts of fun adventures that I wouldn't bother with on a mountain bike.

The BMC URS Gravel Bike

The little bumper is said to provide 10mm of squish. It ain't suspension, but it works. I've been liking Vittoria's Terreno Wet tire for my mixed-use adventures.

The SRAM AXS/eTap drivetrain combo was bolted on for the single-ring wide range (no front derailleur allowed), and the wireless system makes for an ultra-clean look on the BMC that also hides the brake hoses quite well.

They cost a lot, but a 1,283-gram wheelset with rims that have a 29mm internal width? Yes, please.

The Roval Control SL Team Issue Wheelset

DT Swiss hubs and crazy light rims.

Structure's SCW 1 obviously won't be for most of us, but it was a highlight of 2020 for me.

The Crazy Looking Structure SCW 1

The linkage arms are mounted in offset inserts to allow for adjustable anti-dive.

The SCW 1 was far from perfect, but the performance of the fork proved to me that there are other ways to get the job done.

If I ride a bike, I use one of these pressure gauges first.

Topeak Shuttle Digital Pressure Gauge

My favorite Hans Dampf fact: It's impossible to put on backward.

The Hans Dampf Tire

This is about a fifth of my tire collection, not including the twenty I just gave away, and I still prefer Hans.

The Forefront 2 with its green Koroyd inserts.

Smith's Attack Max Glasses and Forefront 2 Helmet

The Attack Max. They're not broken! The arms and nose piece pop off in seconds for when you need a different lens.

F1 fans new and old will love The Race's podcasts.

The Race's Podcasts

