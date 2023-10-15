9 Thoughts on Red Bull Rampage 2023

1. Really glad everyone is okay-ish.
We are so glad that Gee, Szymon, and Clemens are relatively okay after their horrible slams. Obviously they've all taken damage, taking some hard knocks, Gee with some spinal fractures and Szymon dislocating his wrist. They need to take their time in recovery, but considering the potential consequences of the impacts they took, everyone being on their feet and hanging out by the end of the event really is a best case scenario. Clemens' crash especially—in person we thought the consequences could be so much worse, so shout out to his Leatt helmet. 2. Jaxson Riddle is a fashion icon.
It's 2023 and all the kids here are wearing clear-rimmed glasses and JNCOs. I don't know how I feel about that, other than I'm old.3. It's a miracle this event exists.
The logistics are incredibly complex, even for things like coordinating transportation into the venue for the massive convoy of staff and riders at 4:30am. The event is on public land, thanks to Utah's State Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), but getting in is private land and the spring water gets pumped in from Gooseberry Mesa BLM land. Crews are here for weeks out. Trusses, lighting, generators, tents, containers. Nobody will give me a number, but it has to be in the millions of dollars. And that's not to speak of the insurance, broadcast logistics, and Red Bull's willingness to accept the risk of an event like this.4. Frustration about judging has become disrespectful to the riders...
I totally understand people's frustrations, and I've been pretty critical over the years myself, but I'm disappointed to see so many vitriolic scoring complaints. It's not just Pinkbike, but on YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, everywhere. Comments like "X is paying off the judges," "Y is totally washed up," and "Z's run was lame he should retire" cheapen the achievements of the riders. Most of the riders had absolutely psychotic rides this year and there's no reason to diminish their runs—even if you disagree with the scoring. 5. ...but there's room for improvement with judging format.
We will have some lukewarm takes on Rampage judging at some point, but we'll probably save that for a future story. I want to watch the broadcast back and take some time thinking about it. But in the meantime, this will be my annual soapbox to call for holding the scores back during the first runs, then calibrating and announcing them before re-racking and doing second runs with live scoring. 6. Bienve is awesome.
I really enjoy watching him ride, his riding reminds me of Lacondeguy, but taken to the next level. I also really loved his attitude in reaction to the scoring. There's been lots of frustration about his score, but he knows that his upper section needed more. I believe as soon as he adds some exposure/tech to his run, and maybe a big drop, he's got the potential for a winning run. The YT Mob freerider says that the most important thing from this year is that he's earned an invite for next year, where he can apply all his learnings from 2023 and come out even stronger. Love to see it.7. Has it really been a decade since Zink's original Oakley Icon Sender flip?
I am old. Also, for the record, this year's Oakley-free version was way scarier than the 2013 version; the landing is ~10 feet further out now, and there's no real lip on that dirt takeoff versus the old wooden mini-kick. And I think Cam's 3 after
the Icon sender flip is being overshadowed, but that is massive, and so risky after the adrenaline dump of the biggest flip drop of all time. Someone on Kyle's dig crew coined this year as "Grampage" for the old guys, and I'm running with it.8. The broadcast was really, really good.
We got so lucky with a wind-free event, and the broadcast was a huge improvement over previous years. The FPV shots are great, almost nothing got missed, and it did about as good a job as you could in showing the scale here. The broadcast is a collaboration between Red Bull's production team, Freeride Entertainment, and a few other experienced folks, and they deserve a lot of recognition for bringing us a brutally difficult event to capture.9. This might have been the best Rampage ever.
The level of riding was incredibly high, no weather issues, virtually no panicked building or untested lines, and there don't appear to have been any life-altering injuries. The talent pool was deep, and of the 18 riders competing, I felt like at least 10 of them had the potential for a podium. Massive thanks to everyone who took part, riders, diggers, broadcast crew, medical staff, and everyone else who made it happen for our terror/entertainment.
That's it that's all from us on the ground at Rampage 2023. We've got a few more pieces to publish (Izzy's still got an all-important Tiny Dogs of Rampage piece coming), but in the meantime we're headed home to wash the desert out of our sinuses and deep clean all our camera equipment. Huge thanks to our team this year: Izzy
and Alexa
on photography, Hannah
and Dan
on social, and Tippie
, Stefan
, and Kasen
on video.
- "yall disrespectful bastards"
- "ok judging could be better"
- "ok this one rider is my favorite yall shut up"
that.. escalated quickly lol. Honestly, it was a good Rampage. While I'd score differently, every single rider is nuts.
Please don't gloss over it and insult our intelligence by saying "it's hard" and "everyone rode well" - we know this! This community loves this event and is massively frustrated the judging is clearly very broken and compromised. It puts a massive negative on the whole event: Zink had a great run but it will always now have an asterix next to it in a lot of people's minds, Bren may never return much like Lacondeguy...
It needs someone like Pinkbike to have the balls to properly comment on it.
Also, maybe the format needs to be re-checked: why inviting riders as Jaxson when his riding style clearly doesn't match the riding/scoring criteria? This year he looked like he was forced to be there (marketing?). Also riders that "just" go down (I'm looking at Sorge here) without justification (injury, wind, mechanical issue, etc.) should be penalized and leave their spot on the following year.. It really just feels like a waste of time on a 4h broadcast (with all the respect that every rider that makes it to rampage diserves)
Also think scores for 1st runs shouldn’t be announced until the end. It’s the hardest event in the world to judge. That’s for damn sure.
Regardless old guys rule. Rampage is bitchin’ and God Bless FreeRide! Congrats Cam.
Props to AL for just refusing to participate anymore.
Bienve definitely got robbed
Was cams run 11 points better than Brendogs? I don’t think so.
Those jeans aren’t gonna do well at their school.
It needs to relax and become more like a party or get together of elite freeriders. A few digging days and a main event.
Still produces plenty of media exposure for red bull and riders/sponsors. The riding, risk and scenery is epic on it's own.
The judging, mate, was utter crap.
BRENDOG GOT ROBBED!!!
yes, it was a big move. One, solitary big move.
Objectively speaking, Fairclough’s run was the winning run.
Subjectively speaking, the the judging need not change so much as the JUDGES should be changed. there’s clearly a bit too much emotion, bias, and subjectivity going on in the booth.
Cam’s run was a 4th or 5th place at best.
Non-mountain bikers tune in for the spectacle, oblivious to how the scoring is SUPPOSED to work. As evidenced by pinkbikes polling about who really won, true fans of the sport know, OBJECTIVELY, that Brendan won.
Only the concussion addled bro-brains in the booth think otherwise. They handed the win to their buddy, not the rider who actually displayed everything that Rampage is SUPPOSEDLY about.
Pinkbike and their staff have to be diplomatic about what they know is a shameful farce. But they also know, no matter how much their paycheck and their friendships and their business relationships will crush this knowing, that Brendan won.
It’s sad that no one at pinkbike will have the courage to say it.