9 Thoughts on Red Bull Rampage 2023

Gee sending his drop in practice. Photo: Ale di Lullo. Gee being attended to by medical after his heavy crash in practice. So glad he's walking around in good spirits and on the road to recovery after attempting one of the scariest drops of all time. Photo: Ale di Lullo.

1. Really glad everyone is okay-ish.

I blame Jaxson.

2. Jaxson Riddle is a fashion icon.

3. It's a miracle this event exists.

Brendog added this terrifying Battleship feature to make the "easier" riders'-right line off the top more tech.

4. Frustration about judging has become disrespectful to the riders...

5. ...but there's room for improvement with judging format.

Photo: Ale di Lullo

6. Bienve is awesome.

2013. Photo by Sterling Lorence. 2023. Photo by Ale di Lullo.

7. Has it really been a decade since Zink's original Oakley Icon Sender flip?

This has nothing to do with any of my thoughts but this was the best fan sign on course.

8. The broadcast was really, really good.

Darren, the legend himself, has sent every rider off the top since the very first event.

9. This might have been the best Rampage ever.

Izzy (photographer), Hannah (social media manager), and Alexa (photographer). Slicko himself.

Izzy getting the goods. Dan our favourite social media butterfly.

Early mornings and late nights for Kasen (left) and Stefan (right). Tippie, our director of good times.

We are so glad that Gee, Szymon, and Clemens are relatively okay after their horrible slams. Obviously they've all taken damage, taking some hard knocks, Gee with some spinal fractures and Szymon dislocating his wrist. They need to take their time in recovery, but considering the potential consequences of the impacts they took, everyone being on their feet and hanging out by the end of the event really is a best case scenario. Clemens' crash especially—in person we thought the consequences could be so much worse, so shout out to his Leatt helmet.It's 2023 and all the kids here are wearing clear-rimmed glasses and JNCOs. I don't know how I feel about that, other than I'm old.The logistics are incredibly complex, even for things like coordinating transportation into the venue for the massive convoy of staff and riders at 4:30am. The event is on public land, thanks to Utah's State Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), but getting in is private land and the spring water gets pumped in from Gooseberry Mesa BLM land. Crews are here for weeks out. Trusses, lighting, generators, tents, containers. Nobody will give me a number, but it has to be in the millions of dollars. And that's not to speak of the insurance, broadcast logistics, and Red Bull's willingness to accept the risk of an event like this.I totally understand people's frustrations, and I've been pretty critical over the years myself, but I'm disappointed to see so many vitriolic scoring complaints. It's not just Pinkbike, but on YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, everywhere. Comments like "X is paying off the judges," "Y is totally washed up," and "Z's run was lame he should retire" cheapen the achievements of the riders. Most of the riders had absolutely psychotic rides this year and there's no reason to diminish their runs—even if you disagree with the scoring.We will have some lukewarm takes on Rampage judging at some point, but we'll probably save that for a future story. I want to watch the broadcast back and take some time thinking about it. But in the meantime, this will be my annual soapbox to call for holding the scores back during the first runs, then calibrating and announcing them before re-racking and doing second runs with live scoring.I really enjoy watching him ride, his riding reminds me of Lacondeguy, but taken to the next level. I also really loved his attitude in reaction to the scoring. There's been lots of frustration about his score, but he knows that his upper section needed more. I believe as soon as he adds some exposure/tech to his run, and maybe a big drop, he's got the potential for a winning run. The YT Mob freerider says that the most important thing from this year is that he's earned an invite for next year, where he can apply all his learnings from 2023 and come out even stronger. Love to see it.I am old. Also, for the record, this year's Oakley-free version was way scarier than the 2013 version; the landing is ~10 feet further out now, and there's no real lip on that dirt takeoff versus the old wooden mini-kick. And I think Cam's 3the Icon sender flip is being overshadowed, but that is massive, and so risky after the adrenaline dump of the biggest flip drop of all time. Someone on Kyle's dig crew coined this year as "Grampage" for the old guys, and I'm running with it.We got so lucky with a wind-free event, and the broadcast was a huge improvement over previous years. The FPV shots are great, almost nothing got missed, and it did about as good a job as you could in showing the scale here. The broadcast is a collaboration between Red Bull's production team, Freeride Entertainment, and a few other experienced folks, and they deserve a lot of recognition for bringing us a brutally difficult event to capture.The level of riding was incredibly high, no weather issues, virtually no panicked building or untested lines, and there don't appear to have been any life-altering injuries. The talent pool was deep, and of the 18 riders competing, I felt like at least 10 of them had the potential for a podium. Massive thanks to everyone who took part, riders, diggers, broadcast crew, medical staff, and everyone else who made it happen for our terror/entertainment.That's it that's all from us on the ground at Rampage 2023. We've got a few more pieces to publish (Izzy's still got an all-important Tiny Dogs of Rampage piece coming), but in the meantime we're headed home to wash the desert out of our sinuses and deep clean all our camera equipment. Huge thanks to our team this year: Izzy and Alexa on photography, Hannah and Dan on social, and Tippie Stefan , and Kasen on video.