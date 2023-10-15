9 Thoughts on Red Bull Rampage 2023

Gee sending his drop in practice. Photo: Ale di Lullo. Gee being attended to by medical after his heavy crash in practice. So glad he's walking around in good spirits and on the road to recovery after attempting one of the scariest drops of all time. Photo: Ale di Lullo.

1. Really glad everyone is okay-ish.

I blame Jaxson.

2. Jaxson Riddle is a fashion icon.

3. It's a miracle this event exists.

Brendog added this terrifying Battleship feature to make the "easier" riders'-right line off the top more tech.

4. Frustration about judging has become disrespectful to the riders...

5. ...but there's room for improvement with judging format.

Photo: Ale di Lullo

6. Bienve is awesome.

2013. Photo by Sterling Lorence. 2023. Photo by Ale di Lullo.

7. Has it really been a decade since Zink's original Oakley Icon Sender flip?

This has nothing to do with any of my thoughts but this was the best fan sign on course.

8. The broadcast was really, really good.

Darren, the legend himself, has sent every rider off the top since the very first event.

9. This might have been the best Rampage ever.

Izzy (photographer), Hannah (social media manager), and Alexa (photographer). Slicko himself.

Izzy getting the goods. Dan our favourite social media butterfly.

Early mornings and late nights for Kasen (left) and Stefan (right). Tippie, our director of good times.