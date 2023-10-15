9 Thoughts on Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 15, 2023
by Brian Park  
photo
Gee sending his drop in practice. Photo: Ale di Lullo.
photo
Gee being attended to by medical after his heavy crash in practice. So glad he's walking around in good spirits and on the road to recovery after attempting one of the scariest drops of all time. Photo: Ale di Lullo.

1. Really glad everyone is okay-ish.

We are so glad that Gee, Szymon, and Clemens are relatively okay after their horrible slams. Obviously they've all taken damage, taking some hard knocks, Gee with some spinal fractures and Szymon dislocating his wrist. They need to take their time in recovery, but considering the potential consequences of the impacts they took, everyone being on their feet and hanging out by the end of the event really is a best case scenario. Clemens' crash especially—in person we thought the consequences could be so much worse, so shout out to his Leatt helmet.

I blame Jaxson Riddle.
I blame Jaxson.

2. Jaxson Riddle is a fashion icon.

It's 2023 and all the kids here are wearing clear-rimmed glasses and JNCOs. I don't know how I feel about that, other than I'm old.

3. It's a miracle this event exists.

The logistics are incredibly complex, even for things like coordinating transportation into the venue for the massive convoy of staff and riders at 4:30am. The event is on public land, thanks to Utah's State Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), but getting in is private land and the spring water gets pumped in from Gooseberry Mesa BLM land. Crews are here for weeks out. Trusses, lighting, generators, tents, containers. Nobody will give me a number, but it has to be in the millions of dollars. And that's not to speak of the insurance, broadcast logistics, and Red Bull's willingness to accept the risk of an event like this.

Brendan Fairclough in battle on the battleship
Brendog added this terrifying Battleship feature to make the "easier" riders'-right line off the top more tech.

4. Frustration about judging has become disrespectful to the riders...

I totally understand people's frustrations, and I've been pretty critical over the years myself, but I'm disappointed to see so many vitriolic scoring complaints. It's not just Pinkbike, but on YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, everywhere. Comments like "X is paying off the judges," "Y is totally washed up," and "Z's run was lame he should retire" cheapen the achievements of the riders. Most of the riders had absolutely psychotic rides this year and there's no reason to diminish their runs—even if you disagree with the scoring.

5. ...but there's room for improvement with judging format.

We will have some lukewarm takes on Rampage judging at some point, but we'll probably save that for a future story. I want to watch the broadcast back and take some time thinking about it. But in the meantime, this will be my annual soapbox to call for holding the scores back during the first runs, then calibrating and announcing them before re-racking and doing second runs with live scoring.

photo
Photo: Ale di Lullo

6. Bienve is awesome.

I really enjoy watching him ride, his riding reminds me of Lacondeguy, but taken to the next level. I also really loved his attitude in reaction to the scoring. There's been lots of frustration about his score, but he knows that his upper section needed more. I believe as soon as he adds some exposure/tech to his run, and maybe a big drop, he's got the potential for a winning run. The YT Mob freerider says that the most important thing from this year is that he's earned an invite for next year, where he can apply all his learnings from 2023 and come out even stronger. Love to see it.

Cam Zink s backflip off the Icon sender at 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
2013. Photo by Sterling Lorence.
photo
2023. Photo by Ale di Lullo.

7. Has it really been a decade since Zink's original Oakley Icon Sender flip?

I am old. Also, for the record, this year's Oakley-free version was way scarier than the 2013 version; the landing is ~10 feet further out now, and there's no real lip on that dirt takeoff versus the old wooden mini-kick. And I think Cam's 3 after the Icon sender flip is being overshadowed, but that is massive, and so risky after the adrenaline dump of the biggest flip drop of all time. Someone on Kyle's dig crew coined this year as "Grampage" for the old guys, and I'm running with it.

Kayodic Kyle
This has nothing to do with any of my thoughts but this was the best fan sign on course.

8. The broadcast was really, really good.

We got so lucky with a wind-free event, and the broadcast was a huge improvement over previous years. The FPV shots are great, almost nothing got missed, and it did about as good a job as you could in showing the scale here. The broadcast is a collaboration between Red Bull's production team, Freeride Entertainment, and a few other experienced folks, and they deserve a lot of recognition for bringing us a brutally difficult event to capture.

Darren is the guy that sends each rider out of the gate. He s been at every Rampage.
Darren, the legend himself, has sent every rider off the top since the very first event.

9. This might have been the best Rampage ever.

The level of riding was incredibly high, no weather issues, virtually no panicked building or untested lines, and there don't appear to have been any life-altering injuries. The talent pool was deep, and of the 18 riders competing, I felt like at least 10 of them had the potential for a podium. Massive thanks to everyone who took part, riders, diggers, broadcast crew, medical staff, and everyone else who made it happen for our terror/entertainment.




photo
Izzy (photographer), Hannah (social media manager), and Alexa (photographer).
Stefan Licko
Slicko himself.

Izzy Lidsky on the PB photo crew this year.
Izzy getting the goods.
The intrepid Dan Wolfe.
Dan our favourite social media butterfly.

Very early mornings for the media crew.
Early mornings and late nights for Kasen (left) and Stefan (right).
Brett Tippie
Tippie, our director of good times.


That's it that's all from us on the ground at Rampage 2023. We've got a few more pieces to publish (Izzy's still got an all-important Tiny Dogs of Rampage piece coming), but in the meantime we're headed home to wash the desert out of our sinuses and deep clean all our camera equipment. Huge thanks to our team this year: Izzy and Alexa on photography, Hannah and Dan on social, and Tippie, Stefan, and Kasen on video.

39 Comments
  • 18 0
 Heading translator..

- "yall disrespectful bastards"
- "ok judging could be better"
- "ok this one rider is my favorite yall shut up"

that.. escalated quickly lol. Honestly, it was a good Rampage. While I'd score differently, every single rider is nuts.
  • 8 4
 Hah, Bienve's run wasn't quite the winning run in my opinion, but I absolutely loved it and loved his attitude afterwards. Would love to see more of that energy from the viewers.
  • 2 7
flag likeittacky (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @brianpark: Find a way to unblock geo restrictions besides payed subscription and maybe we'll be all that energy. Seriously
  • 5 5
 @brianpark: on the same note, we like to see some better judging
  • 3 3
 @gearbo-x: and with accuracy
  • 26 10
 There has been some disrespectful comments towards individuals - but I think the majority have only been angry at the judging. The riders were all brilliant

Please don't gloss over it and insult our intelligence by saying "it's hard" and "everyone rode well" - we know this! This community loves this event and is massively frustrated the judging is clearly very broken and compromised. It puts a massive negative on the whole event: Zink had a great run but it will always now have an asterix next to it in a lot of people's minds, Bren may never return much like Lacondeguy...

It needs someone like Pinkbike to have the balls to properly comment on it.
  • 11 5
 We’ll do a judging deep dive once we’ve had time to reflect. I’m confident our takes will change the minds of people on all sides of this discussion, and they will abandon their deeply entrenched positions to agree with us on all points. Smile
  • 1 0
 Spot on..
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Rule 1 of Judging Action Sports. If an OG Legend throws down a hammer... the competition doesn't just have to edge them out. They have to SMASH them with a banger run. Kelly Slater, Shaun White, Tony Hawk all got the legend card punched when they stepped up. Cam stepped up and you can't beat a legend when they throw down the run of a lifetime. Rules are rules. Not taking a 2nd run in a contest like this is the kiss of death. Brendan had to up his first run. He opted out. Don't like the rules. Don't play the game.
  • 1 0
 no judges riders judge each other, can't vote for themselves.............. just a thought
  • 14 0
 Shoutout to number 8. The coverage was by the far the best so far. The drone shots were superb.
  • 12 1
 I think the point about holding back 1st run scores needs to be the next step to improving the event. It is impossible to properly judge the runs on the fly, giving riders a score that determines their standings when you haven't seen all the runs is very difficult. Every year everyone complains about the judging, but I don't think any of us could do a better job. The reality is that it's a very tough job, but improvements to the process could make the job much easier and the scores more accurate.
  • 2 0
 Would make absolute sense to publish the final scores once 1st round is done for proper calibration. Or ditch event scoring completely and just make it a jam format with individual awards. This would give the best and craziest big mountain riders a nice stage to showcase their style and skills while taking off some pressured risk to score high with the judges.
  • 3 0
 @paulpimml: Jam format for the win!
  • 10 0
 What a show this year! It definitely felt like this event took it up a notch and there were so many awesome runs.
  • 14 6
 In my opinion Brendog and Bienve were robbed, they should have been on the podium instead of TvS and Carson. Other than that, it was a really great event with awesome coverage.
  • 9 0
 The riding was incredible and all these guys are living legends.
  • 5 0
 I'm quite twisted about this event. The risk factor is just too high on some features and it would be devastating to see one of my favorite riders die on the hill - still I return every year to watch the replay and love the show. Judging has been questionable in so many cases over the years so I hope every rider has a clear vision/goal to get his value out of the event absolutely regardless of final ranking by the judges.
  • 5 0
 Cried a lil when Bienve ditched his bike before finishing his run. Maybe the 2nd coolest thing I've ever seen in mtb (McGazza flipping in the canyon being the 1st). Go sports!
  • 3 1
 The only riders who should feel bad about comments are Caston and TVS, as the general comment (check the voting page) is that Brendog and Bienve should have been on the podium, regardless of the positions.

Also, maybe the format needs to be re-checked: why inviting riders as Jaxson when his riding style clearly doesn't match the riding/scoring criteria? This year he looked like he was forced to be there (marketing?). Also riders that "just" go down (I'm looking at Sorge here) without justification (injury, wind, mechanical issue, etc.) should be penalized and leave their spot on the following year.. It really just feels like a waste of time on a 4h broadcast (with all the respect that every rider that makes it to rampage diserves)
  • 2 0
 Ditching a points score and just posting a ranking after all the runs would be a better system. Giving a percentage means nothing to viewers when the scoring system is kept relatively secret. This year was amazing to watch but it was sad to see some of the riders get punished for going early. Brendan really deserved more and I hope he gets some happiness from the public response.
  • 1 0
 Is Gees drop on video?! Don’t want to see him crash really, but still want to watch the attempt. Crazy photo, video must be intense. What a guy ! Dislocated wrist. That could be life altering , ligaments are no joke. Not to mention skull fractures. But I guess it could be worse , if C and Godz might have made it another ten feet … certain trouble to say the least. Ouch! This years event certainly blew last year out of the water. But it was a bit of a fizzer. Maximum Respect to everyone involved.
  • 2 1
 Gee posted it up on IG: www.instagram.com/p/CyO9tz1LRgr
  • 15 10
 9 thoughts and not a single thought about Brendog?
  • 4 0
 They have said they will comment on the judging separately.
  • 1 0
 There’s a good fix that can be done that would save some of the judging comments… have the scores be a ranking instead of an actual score. It would be good for the riders as well because it truly is a mental thing to think you have to make up X amount of points, instead of knowing where you stand in the ranking.
Also think scores for 1st runs shouldn’t be announced until the end. It’s the hardest event in the world to judge. That’s for damn sure.
Regardless old guys rule. Rampage is bitchin’ and God Bless FreeRide! Congrats Cam.
  • 6 2
 Absolutely agree with your 4th point.
  • 7 7
 The 95 was just ridiculous. Best trick competition? Yes, 95 all day. Rampage? No. “Rampage isn’t a slope style event” they said during the intro. Meanwhile, guys that are building and riding more freeride lines are left out of the podium.

Props to AL for just refusing to participate anymore.
  • 1 0
 Definitely the best rampage.
Bienve definitely got robbed
Was cams run 11 points better than Brendogs? I don’t think so.
Those jeans aren’t gonna do well at their school.
  • 1 0
 Agreed in all 9 points! But in my opinion the Rampage needs a complete overhaul. From this years it only can slowly degrade , hopefully not.
  • 1 0
 You are right. This event is weird, if judged.
It needs to relax and become more like a party or get together of elite freeriders. A few digging days and a main event.
Still produces plenty of media exposure for red bull and riders/sponsors. The riding, risk and scenery is epic on it's own.
  • 4 3
 “There’s room for improvement with judging” - as understatement goes this would take some beating.
The judging, mate, was utter crap.
  • 9 7
 This is all well and good, but…

BRENDOG GOT ROBBED!!!
  • 1 0
 At the end of the article, Alexa's name seems to link to Izzy's website
  • 1 0
 Good catch thank you.
Below threshold threads are hidden





