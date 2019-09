Hillstrike have retrofitted their snow bike with wheels and an electric motor for navigating the perilous halls of Eurobike.

This is Max. His bike appears to have zero pedal feedback although we weren't allowed to see the suspension's workings beneath the cover.

Alutech Cycles had their Fanes bike fully decked out with DVO and e*thirteen components.

Kate Courtney's shiny silver Scott Spark RC.

Early Rider's full-suspension kids' bike.

Mullet Cycles had their Honeymaker 27.5"/29" combo bike here to check out.

King Bike Co's Rewind Play has a loud color scheme going on.

These folks took one heck of a trip to get to Eurobike and have a full-on touring set up. Complete with a four-legged passenger.

FRM's Anakin full-suspension bike uses a unique type of carbon said to be extremely lightweight. It's baked at a lower temperature for 6-hours in the mold and comes in at around 10kg (22 lb) with an SRM powermeter. Price? 11,390 EUR.