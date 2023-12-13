9point8 Announces New ZS & EC Slack-R Cups

PRESS RELEASE: 9point8
Following our popular Slack-R IS standard adapters, our Slack-R headtube angle adapters are now available for the EC/ZS standard. Customizable combinations of upper and lower cups will provide up to 2.8 degrees of headtube angle adjustment, and are design for creak free operation
Details:
• Upper headtube bore: EC44, ZS44
• Lower headtube bore: EC49, EC56, ZS56
• Creak-free design.
• Large range of possible headtube angle adjustments (0.8 to 2.8 degrees).
• Mix-and-matchable, pair ZS Upper Cup with an EC Lower Cup or vice versa.
• USD $99 (free shipping in NA) for a kit that includes an Upper and Lower Cup, and everything else that is needed.
• Available NOW!
Slack-R gives you an easy way to tweak the geometry of your bike, exactly as you want.
Slack-R EC44 upper cup and Slack-R EC56 lower cup section view.
A popular reason is to “modernize” the geometry of any bike by slackening the headtube angle. When put onto bikes with modern geometry, it can change its manners to be biased towards steep and fast terrain.
The HTA delta can range from 0.8 to 2.8 degrees depending on the cups selected and the geometry specific to your bike.
There are two upper and lower cup types available: an internal cup, Zero Stack (ZS style) with small offset, or External Cup (EC style) with a larger offset. They can be mixed and matched to achieve the angle delta that you are after.
Available Slack-R headset cup sizes.
The image below demonstrates how the resulting delta HTA changes depending on the headtube length even when using the same upper and lower cups.
The specific geometry changes you will see on your bike will depend on the headtube length. The filters on our product page can guide you through the available options for your bike.
All of our Slack-R kits are all made of 6061 Aluminum and weigh between 57g and 104g depending on the configuration.
Slack-R kits include new headset bearings and seals, star nut, head set cap, and a custom install tool for pressing the Slack-R cups into your bike frame.
Our service team will be happy to answer any questions about Slack-R, to help you find the right solution for your bike.
Find more information at 9point9.ca
I cant think of a single other headset that needs a 14mm insertion for the upper cup, good luck fitting these.
As I say, how many modern carbon / aluminum frames are prepped to a 14mm insertion depth miminum?