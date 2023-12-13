9point8 Announces New ZS & EC Slack-R Cups

Details:

• Upper headtube bore: EC44, ZS44

• Lower headtube bore: EC49, EC56, ZS56

• Creak-free design.

• Large range of possible headtube angle adjustments (0.8 to 2.8 degrees).

• Mix-and-matchable, pair ZS Upper Cup with an EC Lower Cup or vice versa.

• USD $99 (free shipping in NA) for a kit that includes an Upper and Lower Cup, and everything else that is needed.

• Available NOW!

