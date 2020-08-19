9point8 Announces the New Digit2.0 Lever

Press Release: 9point8

Adjustment Range Digit2.0

Cable End Position: Digit Free Cable End

Cable End Position: Digit2.0 Hidden Cable End (In-Process)

Cable End Position: Digit2.0 Hidden Cable End

Shimano I-Spec II Shimano I-Spec EV

Shimano I-Spec B Sram Matchmaker





The Digit 2.0 is available now at 9point8.ca or through your local bike shop. MSRP $65USD. Works with any cable operated dropper post.



For more information click Digit 2.0 Brake Adapter MountsThe Digit 2.0 is available now at 9point8.ca or through your local bike shop. MSRP $65USD. Works with any cable operated dropper post.For more information click here

Now introducing the new and improved 9point8 Digit 2.0 Lever - everything you loved about the 9point8 Digit but better. We kept the same lever pull ratio to give you the low remote action force but re-designed the bar clamp to increase the range of the lever position on your handlebar. We have also provided a CNC machined pocket on the bearing hub to tuck away the cable end to give your handlebar setup a sleeker look. Also gone is the plastic axle which has been replaced with a stronger aluminum one-piece axle. We maintained the signature grippy thumb pad and sealed ball bearing pivot. The Digit2.0 is available with integrated mounts of Shimano IS-B, Shimano IS-II, Shimano IS-EV and Sram Matchmaker. 42g with the 22mm bar clamp. Digit2.0 is designed and manufactured by 9point8.