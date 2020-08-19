9point8 Announces the New Digit2.0 Lever

Now introducing the new and improved 9point8 Digit 2.0 Lever - everything you loved about the 9point8 Digit but better. We kept the same lever pull ratio to give you the low remote action force but re-designed the bar clamp to increase the range of the lever position on your handlebar. We have also provided a CNC machined pocket on the bearing hub to tuck away the cable end to give your handlebar setup a sleeker look. Also gone is the plastic axle which has been replaced with a stronger aluminum one-piece axle. We maintained the signature grippy thumb pad and sealed ball bearing pivot. The Digit2.0 is available with integrated mounts of Shimano IS-B, Shimano IS-II, Shimano IS-EV and Sram Matchmaker. 42g with the 22mm bar clamp. Digit2.0 is designed and manufactured by 9point8.

The Digit 2.0 is available now at 9point8.ca or through your local bike shop. MSRP $65USD. Works with any cable operated dropper post.

10 Comments

  • 7 0
 Sram deserves a lot of hate for a lot of things, but they've nailed the shared-clamp cockpit setup.
  • 1 0
 I always appreciate new tech. But wouldn’t it be more effective to reposition the clamping of the levers? So in the assembly schematics they had grip > brakes > dropper. Why not go grip > dropper > brakes.

I guess the only benefit to these is the mechanical advantage for having a longer lever arm. But it’s not like it’s difficult to press the lever, even with arm pump.
  • 2 0
 Wouldn’t that depend on how far out you run your brake levers?
  • 1 0
 Having the Digit Lever too close to my grip removed skin from my thumb joint.
  • 1 0
 Maybe I’m wrong, but isn’t this literally the lever you can buy on ebay or amazon for $20? In the first pic it certainly is.
  • 1 0
 So is 9point8 is making the levers in house now? Or is Wolftooth contracted to make them?
  • 1 0
 Yea are these USA made?
  • 1 0
 No idea but it says “Digit2.0 is designed and manufactured by 9point8.”
The Digit 1.0 is/was a WTC rebrand isn’t it?
  • 1 0
 I thought they had their own machine shop?
  • 2 2
 Thank goodness they put the fingerprint on there to show where to press, i would have no idea otherwise!

