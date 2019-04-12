9point8's Lightweight Dropper Post and New Stem - Sea Otter 2019

To save weight, 9point8 has gone to a one-piece stanchion and head (right). Inside, you'll find the same 'Mechanical DropLoc' expanding brake system. To save weight, 9point8 has gone to a one-piece stanchion and head (right). Inside, you'll find the same 'Mechanical DropLoc' expanding brake system.

These days, a lot of dropper posts employ very similar internals, namely the same sealed cartridge from the same supplier. That's not a bad thing, of course, just so long as it's reliable, but there's a small Canadian outfit that's been quietly doing it their own for years now. 9point8's Fall Line dropper post impressed me when I reviewed it back in 2015, and they showed up at Sea Otter with a new "weight optimized" version, called the Fall Line R, that's one of the lightest party posts out there.How light? The 75mm short-travel post (275mm overall length) weighs 322-grams.The weight loss comes from 9point8 going to a one-piece stanchion tube and head instead of the normal Fall Line's two-piece design, and by simply using less material. Much like how high-end short-travel forks get shorter stanchion tubes to save weight, the new post sees that treatment applied to both inner and outer tubes. Travel can still be adjusted via shims, but the range is smaller so you're best off figuring out the exact travel and overall length that'll work for you and your bike.The Fall Line R sells for $399 USD before you choose the style of remote you want, with prices for those ranging from $25 to $50 USD.9point8 is expanding to the front of your bike in 2019, with the Stout being their first stem. As you probably guessed from the photos, it's a burly looking thing made for enduro and all-mountain riding, hence the short lengths to pick from. If you have a 31.8mm handlebar, there's a 30, 40, and 50mm option for you, while 35mm handlebar users start at 32mm instead.The lightest version weighs just 99-grams with the optional anti-corrosion, PVD-coated titanium hardware that you'll get for an extra $20 USD on top of the Stout's $99 USD price tag.