FIRST LOOK

9point8's Lightweight Dropper Post and New Stem - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 12, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Sea Otter 2019


These days, a lot of dropper posts employ very similar internals, namely the same sealed cartridge from the same supplier. That's not a bad thing, of course, just so long as it's reliable, but there's a small Canadian outfit that's been quietly doing it their own for years now. 9point8's Fall Line dropper post impressed me when I reviewed it back in 2015, and they showed up at Sea Otter with a new "weight optimized" version, called the Fall Line R, that's one of the lightest party posts out there.

How light? The 75mm short-travel post (275mm overall length) weighs 322-grams.


Sea Otter 2019
Sea Otter 2019
To save weight, 9point8 has gone to a one-piece stanchion and head (right). Inside, you'll find the same 'Mechanical DropLoc' expanding brake system.


The weight loss comes from 9point8 going to a one-piece stanchion tube and head instead of the normal Fall Line's two-piece design, and by simply using less material. Much like how high-end short-travel forks get shorter stanchion tubes to save weight, the new post sees that treatment applied to both inner and outer tubes. Travel can still be adjusted via shims, but the range is smaller so you're best off figuring out the exact travel and overall length that'll work for you and your bike.

The Fall Line R sells for $399 USD before you choose the style of remote you want, with prices for those ranging from $25 to $50 USD.


Sea Otter 2019
The lightest Stout stem weighs just 99-grams.


9point8 is expanding to the front of your bike in 2019, with the Stout being their first stem. As you probably guessed from the photos, it's a burly looking thing made for enduro and all-mountain riding, hence the short lengths to pick from. If you have a 31.8mm handlebar, there's a 30, 40, and 50mm option for you, while 35mm handlebar users start at 32mm instead.

The lightest version weighs just 99-grams with the optional anti-corrosion, PVD-coated titanium hardware that you'll get for an extra $20 USD on top of the Stout's $99 USD price tag.


Sea Otter 2019
Sea Otter 2019
Want one? It'll cost you $99 USD, and an extra $20 for the titanium hardware.


Must Read This Week
Walmart Launches High-End 'Viathon' Bike Brand
161211 views
First Ride: Zipp Enters the Mountain Bike World With New 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels
69353 views
The Tech Behind the New Atherton Bikes
68937 views
Review: SRAM's New G2 Ultimate Brakes
64517 views
Rachel Atherton Teases the New Atherton Trail Bike
58271 views
Cedric Gracia Signs With Andorra's Forestal Bikes
50260 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's ‘Foxzocchi’ Equipped Scott Ransom
45268 views
First Ride: Norco's 2020 Revolver Cross-Country Bike
42586 views

12 Comments

  • + 5
 Can someone fill me in on why droppers are now being referred to as ‘party posts’. Do people have a lot of parties that require bringing long, hard, retractable shafts?
  • + 7
 Cuz levy.
  • + 1
 There’s a party in his posts, and you’re invited.
  • + 1
 So for a 125mm, you save about 55g vs OneUps 120mm post. Always nice to see new stuff! For the price I'd like to see some bigger weight drops as these are about twice the cost of a OneUp Post. Really like that they are both shim-able.
  • + 5
 Probably 2x the quality, have had a few 9point8 posts and they have been top notch
  • + 2
 @zyoungson: Really? Nothing but problems with mine. Even after a warranty service it still leaks air!
  • + 2
 Awesome first look at their new lineup of droppers! Typo in the second paragraph, says 9point9 instead of 9point8.
  • + 1
 Must have had their copy and paste set to auto-fill! ;-)
  • - 3
 How many stem manufacturers are needed? I assume they all offer them because they cost $1 to produce and sell for $35-$200. All profit.
  • + 1
 Thats a far off presumption.
  • + 1
 you don't seem to know how cncing works
  • + 1
 I'm waiting for the Wolf Tooth to release

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024984
Mobile Version of Website