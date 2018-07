THE RIG! Santa Cruz V-10. Fox Factory front/rear. I9 Grade 300. Maxxis DHF/DHR. Renthal cockpit. Shimano Zee brakes, Shimano XTR drivetrain. Paradox Kinetics electric motor. Tessier sit ski bucket seat.

Trying to explain to Ella that E-Bikes are actually cool...

This weekends ride was possible because of this crew! It doesn't get any better than just being on the mountain with good people...man have I missed it!

Mounted up and clipped in, making our way to Lower J-Bar. You ready for this Doug?! Let's GO!

It's hard to describe what time moment feels like. Nothing else in the world matters.

This past weekend was my first time up to Burke, VT since my spinal cord injury almost 2 years ago. It has been a long journey towards recovery, but every bit of energy spent towards getting better made this ride possible. I am proud of this moment and beyond lucky to have a support network that enables me to do what I love most - ride bikes.TEAM GRANITE MTBHigh Fives FoundationBurke Mountain