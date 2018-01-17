SPONSORED

Bike Delivered: Bryn Atkinson Replica Bike and Riding Kit Competition

Jan 17, 2018
by Bryn Atkinson  
#WinBrynsBike2.0 Rider Unlock

by Bryn-Atkinson
Views: 2,320    Faves: 7    Comments: 1


For three weeks in the month of August Bryn Atkinson ran a video contest on Instagram (see here). Entrants could submit their video's for a chance to win a replica of Bryn's bike and a full riding kit courtesy of his sponsors. With over 1400 entries, some great riding and videos from around the world, it was @jasperharley that was chosen by Bryn as the winner with the Hi-Vis Hucker video:

#WinBrynsBike Winning Video

by Bryn-Atkinson
Views: 10,655    Faves: 10    Comments: 2


As promised Bryn flew down to Tasmania last month to hold up his end of the bargain, while Jasper surprised Bryn with his very own "Hi-Vis Hucker" shirt. Check the video below to see Bryn be "unlocked".

First photo
Contest winner Jasper Da Seymour receives his brand new "Bryn Atkinson replica" Norco Range C7.1.


bigquotesWhat a trip! I feel honoured to have had an opportunity give something like this away. Just witnessing the look on Jasper's face when he saw the bike was worth the flight! To all those that entered and the incredible brands that supported this contest, thank you. You guys are rad!Bryn Atkinson


bigquotesI’ve never won anything before, and just hoped to make a few people laugh when entering this contest! It's not often you cross paths with someone you admire, let alone ride with them and win a bike/prize of this scale! You hope for something awesome like this to happen but when it actually does your senses and brain overload. Thanks for selecting me, I'll ride this bike with pride!Jasper Da Seymour
















1600 long edge



MENTIONS: @norcobicycles / @shimano / @foxracingshox / @renthalcycling / @Maxxis / @BellBikeHelmets / @SombrioCartel / @slytechprotection / @Fabric / @MRP / @CaneCreekCyclingComponents / @StansNoTubes / @SmithOptics


Must Read This Week
The Eyecatchers: 7 Intriguing New Bikes - Opinion
83246 views
SRAM's New DUB Cranks and Bottom Brackets - First Look
55210 views
Mondraker Foxy Carbon RR SL Review
53631 views
Ridden and Rated - Six Takes on the Multi-Tool
47342 views
Hope Cuts Price on Made-in-England Carbon Bike
40022 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink's End of Year Roundup is Nothing Short of Epic
32237 views
American Classic Calls It Quits... For Now
31616 views
'Dear Kelly' - Carson Storch's Tribute to Kelly McGarry - Video
29640 views

23 Comments

  • + 19
 That was a really nice give-away. Win well deserved!

@Norco: Now tell me, what do those two extra bolts/bearings/pipes in the swingarm do?

@Renthal: When can we buy carbon Fatbars in your signature (bronze?) color again?

Have fun!
  • + 2
 @mtb-journal You mean the linkage bridge assembly?
  • + 1
 @qreative-bicycle: I guess that is a way to call it :-) Why are there what looks like bolts (and not just carbon)?
  • + 1
 @mtb-journal: bc the rocker isn't 1 piece, thus needs the bolts to hold it together
  • + 1
 @mtb-journal: The rocker compressing the shock is made in 3 parts (the two side and a central bridge). The two bolts tighten one side to the central bridge to create one single block (so there are 4 bolts total). This way the rocker is easier to manufacture and it also gains more rigidity compared to the old design (which was made of 2 parts welded together in the center)
  • + 18
 Yep, a well deserved winner. Unlike me who expected to land a big prize just for clicking a mouse button everyday in December. Well done.
  • + 1
 Well Done Jasper!
  • + 5
 Congratulations and happy shredding !!!
  • + 4
 Love the updated video with unlocked Bryn!
  • + 2
 Congrats for the very creative and very funny vid(s)! We need more like these! And Bryn is always a treat to watch! More, please!!!
  • + 3
 Fantastic. #brynforpresident
  • + 2
 seems like a worthy winner!
  • + 2
 You lucky bastard! Congrats and happy trails.
  • + 2
 Wow, that "High Vis Hucker" jersey is awful.
  • + 1
 Enjoy that new bike Jasper!
  • + 1
 Which fabric saddle is that?!
  • + 10
 It's his fabric saddle.
  • + 7
 I think it's the black one.
  • + 1
 It's a Scoop Flat Race, all black with raw Ti rails. Should be a standard colourway in most countries.
  • + 1
 What a sleddd. Good on you man
  • + 1
 Made me think of Seymour Butts. Nice bike fella.
  • + 1
 Super cool! Congrats and thanks to Bryn and the sponsors!!
  • + 1
 That was so good!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.062223
Mobile Version of Website