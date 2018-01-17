Bike Delivered: Bryn Atkinson Replica Bike and Riding Kit Competition

For three weeks in the month of August Bryn Atkinson ran a video contest on Instagram (see here)
. Entrants could submit their video's for a chance to win a replica of Bryn's bike and a full riding kit courtesy of his sponsors. With over 1400 entries, some great riding and videos from around the world, it was @jasperharley
that was chosen by Bryn as the winner with the Hi-Vis Hucker video:
23 Comments
@Norco: Now tell me, what do those two extra bolts/bearings/pipes in the swingarm do?
@Renthal: When can we buy carbon Fatbars in your signature (bronze?) color again?
Have fun!
Post a Comment