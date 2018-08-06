Analysis: Coach Chris Kilmurray Unlocks The Secrets To Mont-Sainte-Anne

Next week will be the 21st visit for a UCI World Cup or World Champs to the hallowed hills of Mont Sainte Anne just outside Beaupré, Quebec. A yearly pilgrimage that somehow doesn’t seem to bore even the most seasoned of veterans. Possibly due to the high speeds, the easily shreddable, rideable terrain regardless of weather, and maybe more than anything else: the family holiday vibe that grows as the days pass, due in no small part to the MTB community renting every chalet, house and condo along the short MSA strip!
The mountains of Quebec, like those south of the border in North Eastern USA, are big but not the imposing “boom” straight up walls of rock that often great riders and racers in the European Alps. Instead, MSA gives us large, shallow and long.
These are three potentially key ingredients that keep the racing puzzle fresh for so many and possibly equate to less braking and more ploughing. This lack of steepness doesn’t lead to a lack of intensity though, from the first heavy pedal stroke out of the start house down the now iconic rolling start-ramp things get fast quickly and just keep building in momentum from the top.Previously at MSA
2017 gave us yet another round with a mixed bag of weather. The 4.00 p.m. rain party rolled in on cue. Un-phased Aaron Gwin displayed all the calm, calculated characteristics that have led to him to wrap up 5 overall titles to date; riding in the rain, straighter and faster than anyone else and bagging in the process the full quota of points on offer in the overall title battle that day.
Coming into qualifying Gwin trailed Minnaar by 253 points - 3 more than you can earn in one week’s racing. Leaving MSA, the deficit between the two titans was so small that it left the final round in Val di Sole as an all or nothing battle. What we all learned in the process though, was that anything can and will happen and as long as you come prepared and willing, victory on race day is possible.
The 2017 ladies race in MSA was contested under fair and consistent conditions. Although on a more damp, blown out track that was considerably harder to push your limits on than then was ridden in qualifying. Qualis saw Myriam Nicole eek out a 1.491-second margin on Tracey Hannah. When Race day rolled in though, things changed. In now expected fashion, Tahnée Seagrave flipped a 4-plus-second quali deficit into a race winning display of calculated on edge riding. 5.7-seconds faster than second place Nicole.Changes afoot for 2018
Rumbling into MSA this coming week for the 2018 race the only constant is change. Maybe that’s a large part of the reason everyone is so stoked to go racing. In no particular order, on the men’s side, we have the return of Moir and Minnaar from injury, the latter has been rehabbing in style in the most specific way possible - slapping bumps on Morzine’s infamous Le Pléney. The former has already practised at the Andorran World Cup and hopefully is ready for racing. With the return of some, the biggest notable absence for MSA is 2017 winner Gwin, at least that’s the info available to hand at the moment. Race day will tell more!
Pierron (Amaury) has a healthy lead in the overall, but as 2017 taught us, with 2 races left anything can happen. On fire at French Champs in Morzine, Pierron is the man to beat. Although his compatriot Vergier had one of the most stunning race runs in recent times on route to his maiden WC victory in Andorra.
Luca Shaw will be as hungry as ever although a hunger not quite as grumbling as Loic Bruni’s. 2018 podium first-timers Reece Wilson and Thomas Estaque will go well on the long, fast bumps of the Mont. 2017’s FTD title at MSA went to Finn Iles on a dry track, and after his first elite podium in Vallnord, he’ll be keen to climb a few steps higher at home. Others to watch closely are Harrison, MacDonald, Greenland, Pierron (Baptiste), Walker, Mulally and Eddie The Eagle Masters.
The ladies race gives us one the most interesting title battles in years - even after a DSQ in Leogang, Tahnée is just 80 points behind a resurgent Rachel Atherton. After missing two races Myriam is back, a much-needed world class rider in the field. These are three ladies with the pace and killer instinct needed to win but with three totally different approaches to doing so. Watching how the week unfolds as we build to race day will be most interesting. The eagle-eyed analyst may have seen how the split times and sector demands of the shorter and longer tracks have played out for the women this year, with a pattern emerging. MSA’s length and high-speed impacts may favour the brave, but the brave and conditioned even more.
At least one new section, dubbed “Tarzan”, the track remains otherwise pretty unchanged from the past 2-3 years - no matter what, racing will be fast, straight, high speed whether in or out of the woods. We would say bikes take a hammering but those days are beyond us now.Winning Ways
What approach does it take to win at MSA? Well, I don’t think I’ve personally attended enough races at MSA to know the finer details just yet, but from the experience I have at the venue, it’s directness and confidence on the confidenced less confidnence-inspiring sections that counts. Race strategy is built by race tactics: Tactics for practice, for each run, for sections, for sectors and finally for the race run itself.
Braking at just the right time, some call it late braking, is crucial; as is carrying the huge speed generated as free momentum into subsequent sections is paramount. There's no point in not using those speeds built on the flat-out piste to keep your wagon wheels ploughing over rocks and boulders as you transition from open to tighter wooded sections.
Subtle but convincing changes of direction on the loose, fast piste sections are important, as is total conviction and commitment to line choice in the slab infested woods, wet or dry. Braking just “late” enough and soft transitions from edge to edge of your tyres will help maintain speed and there's no let up in the fitness abilities needed to take the hits, deal with the impacts and hold and coax the bike from line to line, rock to boulder!
So maybe that's the formula, total subtle committed conviction!
Photos: David Trumpore & Nathan Hughes
